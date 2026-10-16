Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Dylan Sampson, Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estime in Week 6 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.
The Cleveland Browns haven't had much of a run game this season, unfortunately. Their lead running back, Quinshon Judkins (ankle), suffered a season-ending ankle injury late last season, and was able to return to action for Week 1.
But he's been anything but efficient. Last season, playing in one of the worst offenses in the NFL, he was inefficient, averaging just 3.6 yards per carry. This year, it's worse, as he's managing barely over 3.0 yards per rush.
He's still been the lead back, but it's worth questioning whether he could lose some of his work in the coming weeks. And he's questionable for Week 6 with an ankle ailment again. So should you pick up any other Browns running backs off waivers before Week 6 starts?Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
Dylan Sampson Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 9% of leagues
Sampson (knee) has been on injured reserve since Week 1, when he sustained a knee injury in the first game of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He's since returned to practice this week, but he won't play in Week 6, as he's already been ruled out.
As Judkins is still struggling with his ankle ailment, and wasn't very efficient even before the newest injury, Sampson is an intriguing waiver prospect. He primarily served in a pass-catching role in his rookie season in 2025 with the team.
Dylan Sampson goes for 43 yards 😤
CLEvsCHI on @nflnetwork
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/Km6FWPu6wD
— NFL (@NFL) August 15, 2026
He doesn't have the build for grinding out tough yards on inside runs, but that's not really been his job. And targets are infinitely more valuable than rushes in PPR fantasy football leagues. Sampson had a few nice games last season.
His role was too inconsistent and the offense was too bad for him to shine on a regular basis, but in deeper leagues, he's an important player to add. He's right around 200 pounds, so it's unlikely he gets a workhorse role, but he only needs a few receptions and an explosive play here and there to be viable.
Add in 14-Team Leagues
Jaleel McLaughlin Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 4% of leagues
McLaughlin's been healthy this season, and though he hasn't gotten much work, he's made the most of his opportunities. He's rushed two times for 31 yards and a touchdown, and hasn't been able to bring in either of his two targets.
If Judkins can't go in Week 6, we could see McLaughlin in a big role, since Sampson has already been ruled out. The opposing Baltimore Ravens don't have an especially weak run defense -- they're around league-average with 4.0 yards per carry allowed to opposing rushers.
navigating his way to the end zone ⤴ https://t.co/ZqrtEi1b15
— NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2026
He wasn't the RB2 to start the season when Sampson was hurt, as that job belonged to RB Raheim Sanders (knee), but Sanders is now on injured reserve. McLaughlin is interesting, as he's had productive stretches in previous seasons with the Denver Broncos.
He's worth adding for now, even in 12-team leagues, in case Judkins isn't able to go or ends up missing extended time. It seems that the lead back may not be fully past his ankle woes, in which case McLaughlin could be the starter for a week or two.
Add in 12-Team Leagues
Audric Estime Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 0% of leagues
Due to McLaughlin's lack of size, the Browns could opt to send Estime out on shorter downs and distances and at the goal line, which would sap McLaughlin's value pretty greatly. Estime, however, hasn't seen a touch this season.
He was signed just a few days ago by Cleveland, which could be an indicator that Judkins' injury would cause him to miss time. Estime doesn't have value as a pass-catcher from what we've seen of his career so far.
Audric Estimé breaks tackles and finds the end zone 🔥
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/N1NxBGXQhu
— NFL (@NFL) August 15, 2026
He's a decent add in very deep leagues, where any running back that may have a prominent role in his backfield should be rostered without question.
Add in 14-Team Leagues
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Dylan Sampson, Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estime. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Dylan Sampson, Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estime. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Dylan Sampson, Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estime:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!