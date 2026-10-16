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Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups - Dylan Sampson, Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estime

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Dylan Sampson - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Dylan Sampson, Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estime in Week 6 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.

In This Article hide
Dylan Sampson Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups
Jaleel McLaughlin Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups
Audric Estime Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The Cleveland Browns haven't had much of a run game this season, unfortunately. Their lead running back, Quinshon Judkins (ankle), suffered a season-ending ankle injury late last season, and was able to return to action for Week 1.

But he's been anything but efficient. Last season, playing in one of the worst offenses in the NFL, he was inefficient, averaging just 3.6 yards per carry. This year, it's worse, as he's managing barely over 3.0 yards per rush.

He's still been the lead back, but it's worth questioning whether he could lose some of his work in the coming weeks. And he's questionable for Week 6 with an ankle ailment again. So should you pick up any other Browns running backs off waivers before Week 6 starts?

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Dylan Sampson Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 9% of leagues

Sampson (knee) has been on injured reserve since Week 1, when he sustained a knee injury in the first game of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He's since returned to practice this week, but he won't play in Week 6, as he's already been ruled out.

As Judkins is still struggling with his ankle ailment, and wasn't very efficient even before the newest injury, Sampson is an intriguing waiver prospect. He primarily served in a pass-catching role in his rookie season in 2025 with the team.

He doesn't have the build for grinding out tough yards on inside runs, but that's not really been his job. And targets are infinitely more valuable than rushes in PPR fantasy football leagues. Sampson had a few nice games last season.

His role was too inconsistent and the offense was too bad for him to shine on a regular basis, but in deeper leagues, he's an important player to add. He's right around 200 pounds, so it's unlikely he gets a workhorse role, but he only needs a few receptions and an explosive play here and there to be viable.

Add in 14-Team Leagues

 

Jaleel McLaughlin Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 4% of leagues

McLaughlin's been healthy this season, and though he hasn't gotten much work, he's made the most of his opportunities. He's rushed two times for 31 yards and a touchdown, and hasn't been able to bring in either of his two targets.

If Judkins can't go in Week 6, we could see McLaughlin in a big role, since Sampson has already been ruled out. The opposing Baltimore Ravens don't have an especially weak run defense -- they're around league-average with 4.0 yards per carry allowed to opposing rushers.

He wasn't the RB2 to start the season when Sampson was hurt, as that job belonged to RB Raheim Sanders (knee), but Sanders is now on injured reserve. McLaughlin is interesting, as he's had productive stretches in previous seasons with the Denver Broncos.

He's worth adding for now, even in 12-team leagues, in case Judkins isn't able to go or ends up missing extended time. It seems that the lead back may not be fully past his ankle woes, in which case McLaughlin could be the starter for a week or two.

Add in 12-Team Leagues

 

Audric Estime Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 0% of leagues

Due to McLaughlin's lack of size, the Browns could opt to send Estime out on shorter downs and distances and at the goal line, which would sap McLaughlin's value pretty greatly. Estime, however, hasn't seen a touch this season.

He was signed just a few days ago by Cleveland, which could be an indicator that Judkins' injury would cause him to miss time. Estime doesn't have value as a pass-catcher from what we've seen of his career so far.

He's a decent add in very deep leagues, where any running back that may have a prominent role in his backfield should be rostered without question.

Add in 14-Team Leagues

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 6?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Dylan Sampson, Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estime. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Dylan Sampson, Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estime. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Dylan Sampson, Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estime:

Dylan Sampson
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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

DeVonta Smith

Good to Go for Week 6
Rico Dowdle

Questionable Despite Full Practices
Saquon Barkley

Officially Ruled Out for Week 6
DK Metcalf

Questionable After Missing Friday's Practice
Josh Jacobs

to be Removed from Commissioner's Exempt List on Monday
Kyle Monangai

to Miss Second Straight Game
Caleb Williams

Questionable Despite Full Practice Friday
TreVeyon Henderson

Questionable for Sunday Against Jets
Chris Olave

Questionable for Week 6 With Illness
A.J. Brown

Officially Questionable for Week 6
Rashee Rice

Out for Sunday Against Chargers
Quinshon Judkins

Deemed Questionable for Week 6
Jeremiyah Love

Will Not Play in Week 6
Lamar Jackson

Ruled Out for Sunday
Michael Penix Jr.

Cleared to Start Sunday
Saquon Barkley

has Missed Practice All Week
Lamar Jackson

Missing Another Practice on Friday
Breece Hall

Ruled Out for Third Straight Game
Brandon Woodruff

Looking to Pitch for Brewers in the World Series
Gavin Williams

Continues Strikeout Dominance in ALCS Game 3 Win
Jaylen Waddle

a Non-Factor Once Again in Week 6
Alex Lyon

Suffers Setback in Recovery From Injury
Josh Morrissey

Now Week-to-Week
Collin Murray-Boyles

Stuffs Stat Sheet in Preseason Loss to Knicks
William Eklund

Out 10-12 Weeks After Ankle Surgery
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun Wraps Up Preseason with All-Around Line
Brandon Montour

Sustains Lower-Body Injury Against Lightning
Jalen Williams

Leads Thunder with 18 Points in Preseason Finale
Scottie Barnes

Hits Four Triples in Preseason Loss
Josh Norris

in Concussion Protocol
John Tavares

Hurt in Thursday's Loss
Karl-Anthony Towns

Nearly Posts Triple-Double in Preseason Finale
Kirill Kaprizov

Fine After Injury Scare
Josh Hart

Expected to be Ready for Season Opener
J.K. Dobbins

Saves Fantasy Day With Short Touchdown
Emanuel Wilson

Inefficient in Loss
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Cameron Matthews Signs Training Camp Deal With Houston
Hunter Dickinson

Inks Training Camp Contract With Pelicans
Shohei Ohtani

Back in Leadoff Spot in Game 4 of NLCS
Artem Zub

Making Season Debut Against Islanders
Ridly Greig

Set to Play Thursday
Bowen Byram

Out Against Jets With Upper-Body Injury
Filip Chytil

Available for Season Debut Thursday
Luke Evangelista

Misses Second Straight Game Thursday
Pavel Buchnevich

Won't Play Thursday
Rasmus Dahlin

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Kyle Schwarber

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Trea Turner

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Nazem Kadri

Delivers Two Assists in Losing Effort
Keaton Wagler

Shines in First Preseason Start
Lane Hutson

Records Third Multi-Point Outing of the Season
Alex Tuch

Enjoys Three-Point Night Against Canadiens
Rui Hachimura

Leads Clippers with 16 Points in Preseason Finale
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Posts 20-15 Double-Double Against Brooklyn
Oskar Bäck

Oskar Back Sustains Upper-Body Injury in Wednesday's Win
Mikel Brown Jr.

Impresses in Limited Minutes Wednesday
Nicolas Roy

Dealing With Lower-Body Injury
Michael Porter Jr.

Scores 27 Points in Preseason Finale
Simon Edvinsson

Red Wings Determined to Keep Simon Edvinsson
Kristaps Porzingis

Back at Warriors Facility, Remains Out Indefinitely
Bradley Beal

to Miss the Beginning of the Regular Season
Houston Astros

Joe Espada Will Not Return as Astros Manager in 2027
Jalen Duren

Dominates in His Preseason Debut
Munetaka Murakami

White Sox Discussing Extension With Munetaka Murakami
Shohei Ohtani

Batting Sixth in NLCS Game 3 on Wednesday
Rasmus Ristolainen

to Remain Out Thursday
Philadelphia Phillies

Don Mattingly To Manage Phillies For Two More Years
Brandin Podziemski

Tallies 17 Points in Win Over Lakers
Yaxel Lendeborg

Shakes Off Ankle Scare in Las Vegas
Austin Reaves

Pours in 28 Points Against Warriors
Tyrese Haliburton

Scores 24 Points in Return to Oklahoma City
James Wiseman

Posts Double-Double in Preseason Start
Shohei Ohtani

Will Be in Dodgers' Game 3 Lineup
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Consider Benching Shohei Ohtani for Game 3 of NLCS
Sonny Gray

Will Return for Another Year in 2027
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

has Laser Eye Surgery
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return in the Postseason
Drew Rasmussen

Starting Game 1 of ALCS Against Cleveland
José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez Hits Decisive Homer To Lift Guardians
Gavin Williams

Elite In Game 5 Win Over White Sox
Jacob Misiorowski

to Start Game 1 of NLCS Against Dodgers
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