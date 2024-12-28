It's now or never time! Championship week is officially here, which can often lead to nerve-wracking start-or-sit decisions. Below, you'll see our NFL team's updated Week 17 fantasy football PPR rankings for 2024. Let's see where key players like Tyreek Hill, Isaac Guerendo, Rico Dowdle, Jalen McMillan, Jerome Ford, and A.J. Brown stand for the must-win Week 17 championship slate. Let's go clinch that league title!
Our overall fantasy football PPR rankings for Week 17 are put together by Nick Mariano, Brandon Murchison, Andersen Pickard, and Scott Engel. In addition to our staff rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
Week 17 Fantasy Football News and Injuries
- Davante Adams Expected To Play In Week 17
- Tyreek Hill Expected To Play In Week 17
- Jaylen Waddle Unlikely To Play In Week 17
- Xavier Legette Expected To Play On Sunday
- Chris Olave Officially Ruled Out
- Chuba Hubbard Placed On Injured Reserve
- Jalen Hurts Ruled Out For Week 17
- Kenny Pickett Starting Against The Cowboys
- Drew Lock Cleared For Week 17, A Desperate QB2 Option
- Tua Tagovailoa Doubtful In Week 17
- Anthony Richardson Ruled Out For Week 17
- Deshaun Watson Agrees To Contract Restructure
- Derek Carr Ruled Out In Week 17
- Tee Higgins Expected To Play In Week 17
- Malik Nabers Expected To Play In Week 17
- Terry McLaurin Off The Injury Report, A Must-Start In Week 17
- Drake London To Play In Week 17, A Strong WR2 For Fantasy
- Tony Pollard Ruled Out For Week 17
- Alvin Kamara Ruled Out In Week 17
- Chargers Activating J.K. Dobbins From Injured Reserve
- Tyrone Tracy Jr. Will Be An RB3/FLEX In Week 17 After Being Cleared
- James Conner Expected To Play In Week 17
- David Njoku Ruled Out In Week 17
- Cade Otton Ruled Out For Week 17
Week 17 Overall Rankings for Fantasy Football Playoffs
|Tier
|Rank
|Player Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|2
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|1
|3
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|1
|4
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|2
|5
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|2
|6
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|2
|7
|Chase Brown
|RB
|2
|8
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|2
|9
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|2
|10
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|2
|11
|Mike Evans
|WR
|2
|12
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|2
|13
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|2
|14
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|2
|15
|Davante Adams
|WR
|2
|16
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|2
|17
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|2
|18
|Aaron Jones
|RB
|2
|19
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|3
|20
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|3
|21
|Breece Hall
|RB
|3
|22
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|3
|23
|James Cook
|RB
|3
|24
|Nico Collins
|WR
|3
|25
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|3
|26
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|3
|27
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|3
|28
|Joe Mixon
|RB
|3
|29
|James Conner
|RB
|3
|30
|Isaac Guerendo
|RB
|3
|31
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|3
|32
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|3
|33
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|3
|34
|Drake London
|WR
|3
|35
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|3
|36
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|3
|37
|George Kittle
|TE
|3
|38
|Trey McBride
|TE
|4
|39
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|4
|40
|DJ Moore
|WR
|4
|41
|George Pickens
|WR
|4
|42
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|4
|43
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|4
|44
|De'Von Achane
|RB
|4
|45
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|4
|46
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|4
|47
|Adam Thielen
|WR
|4
|48
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|4
|49
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|4
|50
|Alexander Mattison
|RB
|4
|51
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|5
|52
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|5
|53
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|5
|54
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|5
|55
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|5
|56
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|5
|57
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|5
|58
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|5
|59
|Jalen McMillan
|WR
|5
|60
|Josh Downs
|WR
|5
|61
|Jerome Ford
|RB
|5
|62
|Ameer Abdullah
|RB
|5
|63
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|5
|64
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|5
|65
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|5
|66
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|5
|67
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|5
|68
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|5
|69
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|5
|70
|Rachaad White
|RB
|5
|71
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|5
|72
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|5
|73
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|5
|74
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|6
|75
|DeAndre Hopkins
|WR
|6
|76
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|6
|77
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|6
|78
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|6
|79
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|6
|80
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|6
|81
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|6
|82
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|6
|83
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|6
|84
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|6
|85
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|6
|86
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|6
|87
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|6
|88
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|7
|89
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|7
|90
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|7
|91
|Najee Harris
|RB
|7
|92
|Calvin Austin III
|WR
|7
|93
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|7
|94
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|7
|95
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|7
|96
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|7
|97
|Kareem Hunt
|RB
|7
|98
|Zach Ertz
|TE
|8
|99
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|8
|100
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|WR
|8
|101
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|8
|102
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|8
|103
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|8
|104
|John Metchie III
|WR
|8
|105
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|8
|106
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|8
|107
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|8
|108
|Will Dissly
|TE
|8
|109
|Antonio Gibson
|RB
|8
|110
|Ray-Ray McCloud III
|WR
|8
|111
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|WR
|8
|112
|David Moore
|WR
|8
|113
|Amari Cooper
|WR
|8
|114
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|8
|115
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|8
|116
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|8
|117
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|8
|118
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|8
|119
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|8
|120
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|9
|121
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|9
|122
|Noah Fant
|TE
|9
|123
|Tim Patrick
|WR
|9
|124
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|9
|125
|Raheem Blackshear
|RB
|9
|126
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|9
|127
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|9
|128
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|RB
|9
|129
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|9
|130
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|9
|131
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|9
|132
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|9
|133
|Mike Boone
|RB
|9
|134
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|9
|135
|Jamison Crowder
|WR
|9
|136
|Noah Gray
|TE
|9
|137
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|9
|138
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|9
|139
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|9
|140
|Malik Washington
|WR
|10
|141
|Kyle Pitts
|TE
|10
|142
|Raheem Mostert
|RB
|10
|143
|Audric Estime
|RB
|10
|144
|Andrei Iosivas
|WR
|10
|145
|Robert Woods
|WR
|10
|146
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|10
|147
|Parker Washington
|WR
|10
|148
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|10
|149
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|10
|150
|Ricky Pearsall
|WR
|10
|151
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|10
|152
|Tyler Lockett
|WR
|10
|153
|Payne Durham
|TE
|10
|154
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|10
|155
|Ray Davis
|RB
|10
|156
|Grant Calcaterra
|TE
|11
|157
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|11
|158
|Ja'Tavion Sanders
|TE
|11
|159
|Luke McCaffrey
|WR
|11
|160
|Van Jefferson
|WR
|11
|161
|Allen Lazard
|WR
|11
|162
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|11
|163
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|11
|164
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|11
|165
|Michael Carter
|RB
|11
|166
|Kenny McIntosh
|RB
|11
|167
|Patrick Taylor Jr.
|RB
|11
|168
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|11
|169
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|11
|170
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|11
|171
|Kevin Austin Jr.
|WR
|11
|172
|Craig Reynolds
|RB
|11
|173
|Tyler Boyd
|WR
|11
|174
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|11
|175
|Mike Williams
|WR
|11
|176
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|11
|177
|Jordan Akins
|TE
|11
|178
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|11
|179
|Greg Dortch
|WR
|11
|180
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|11
|181
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|12
|182
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|12
|183
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|12
|184
|Darius Slayton
|WR
|12
|185
|Blake Corum
|RB
|12
|186
|Jeremy McNichols
|RB
|12
|187
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|12
|188
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|12
|189
|Cam Akers
|RB
|12
|190
|Justin Watson
|WR
|12
|191
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|12
|192
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|12
|193
|Trey Palmer
|WR
|12
|194
|Dante Pettis
|WR
|12
|195
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|12
|196
|Ryan Miller
|WR
|12
|197
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|12
|198
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|12
|199
|AJ Barner
|TE
|12
|200
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|12
|201
|Lucas Krull
|TE
|12
|202
|Jamaal Williams
|RB
|12
|203
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|WR
|13
|204
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|13
|205
|Chris Brooks
|RB
|13
|206
|Cedrick Wilson Jr.
|WR
|13
|207
|Drew Sample
|TE
|13
|208
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|13
|209
|Tylan Wallace
|WR
|13
|210
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|RB
|13
|211
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|13
|212
|Drew Ogletree
|TE
|13
|213
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|RB
|13
|214
|Stone Smartt
|TE
|13
|215
|Trey Sermon
|RB
|13
|216
|Devin Duvernay
|WR
|13
|217
|Mason Tipton
|WR
|13
|219
|Kylen Granson
|TE
|13
|220
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|13
|221
|Josh Reynolds
|WR
|13
|222
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|13
|223
|Trent Sherfield Sr.
|WR
|13
|224
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|13
|225
|D'Onta Foreman
|RB
|14
|226
|Rasheen Ali
|RB
|14
|227
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|14
|228
|Jeff Wilson Jr.
|RB
|14
|229
|Josh Oliver
|TE
|14
|230
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|14
|231
|DJ Chark Jr.
|WR
|14
|232
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|RB
|15
|233
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|15
|234
|Ben Sinnott
|TE
|15
|235
|Luke Musgrave
|TE
|15
|236
|Nate Adkins
|WR
|15
|237
|Michael Woods II
|WR
|15
|238
|Josh Whyle
|TE
|15
|239
|River Cracraft
|WR
|15
|240
|Derius Davis
|WR
|15
|241
|Scotty Miller
|WR
|15
|242
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|15
|243
|Ezekiel Elliott
|RB
|15
|244
|Dare Ogunbowale
|RB
|15
|245
|Brock Wright
|TE
|15
|246
|Irv Smith Jr.
|TE
|15
|247
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|15
|248
|Will Shipley
|RB
|15
|249
|DeeJay Dallas
|RB
|15
|250
|Davis Allen
|TE
|15
|251
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|15
|252
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|15
|254
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|15
|255
|Hassan Haskins
|RB
|15
|256
|MyCole Pruitt
|TE
|15
|257
|Julian Hill
|TE
|15
|258
|Dameon Pierce
|RB
|15
|259
|Blake Watson
|RB
|15
|260
|Durham Smythe
|TE
|16
|261
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|16
|262
|Tyler Goodson
|RB
|16
|263
|Jermar Jefferson
|RB
|16
|264
|Patrick Ricard
|RB
|16
|265
|Eric Gray
|RB
|16
|266
|Alec Ingold
|RB
|16
|267
|Ke'Shawn Vaughn
|RB
|16
|268
|Carson Steele
|RB
|16
|269
|Hunter Luepke
|RB
|16
|270
|Khalil Herbert
|RB
|16
|271
|Michael Burton
|RB
|16
|272
|C.J. Ham
|RB
|16
|273
|Jalin Hyatt
|WR
|16
|274
|Ja'Lynn Polk
|WR
|16
|275
|Jake Bobo
|WR
|16
|276
|Zay Jones
|WR
|16
|277
|Ty Chandler
|RB
|16
|278
|Israel Abanikanda
|RB
|16
|279
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|WR
|16
|280
|Jordan Whittington
|WR
|16
|281
|Rakim Jarrett
|WR
|16
|282
|Xavier Gipson
|WR
|16
|283
|D'Ernest Johnson
|RB
|16
|284
|Jermaine Burton
|WR
|16
|285
|Josh Allen
|QB
|16
|286
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|16
|287
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|16
|288
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|16
|289
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|16
|290
|Jared Goff
|QB
|16
|291
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|17
|292
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|17
|293
|Jordan Love
|QB
|17
|294
|Bo Nix
|QB
|17
|295
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|17
|296
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|17
|297
|Bryce Young
|QB
|17
|298
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|17
|299
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|17
|300
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|17
|301
|Geno Smith
|QB
|17
|302
|Patrick Mahomes
|QB
|17
|303
|Joe Flacco
|QB
|17
|304
|Drake Maye
|QB
|17
|305
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|17
|306
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|17
|307
|Mason Rudolph
|QB
|17
|308
|Aidan O'Connell
|QB
|17
|309
|Russell Wilson
|QB
|17
|310
|Kenny Pickett
|QB
|17
|311
|Mac Jones
|QB
|17
|312
|Cooper Rush
|QB
|17
|313
|Dorian Thompson-Robinson
|QB
|17
|314
|Tyler Huntley
|QB
|17
|315
|Spencer Rattler
|QB
|17
|316
|Drew Lock
|QB
|17
|317
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|17
|318
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
|17
|319
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DST
|17
|320
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|17
|321
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|17
|322
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|17
|323
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|17
|324
|Seattle Seahawks
|DST
|17
|325
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|17
|326
|Tennessee Titans
|DST
|17
|327
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|18
|328
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DST
|18
|329
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|DST
|18
|330
|Minnesota Vikings
|DST
|18
|331
|Detroit Lions
|DST
|18
|332
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|18
|333
|Washington Commanders
|DST
|18
|334
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DST
|18
|335
|Los Angeles Rams
|DST
|18
|336
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|18
|337
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|18
|338
|Denver Broncos
|DST
|18
|339
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|18
|340
|New York Giants
|DST
|18
|341
|Arizona Cardinals
|DST
|18
|342
|Atlanta Falcons
|DST
|18
|343
|New England Patriots
|DST
|18
|344
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|18
|345
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|18
|346
|Houston Texans
|DST
|18
|347
|New York Jets
|DST
|18
|348
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|18
|349
|Chris Boswell
|K
|18
|350
|Jake Bates
|K
|18
|351
|Justin Tucker
|K
|18
|352
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|18
|353
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|18
|354
|Jake Elliott
|K
|18
|355
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|18
|356
|Harrison Butker
|K
|18
|357
|Will Reichard
|K
|18
|358
|Wil Lutz
|K
|18
|359
|Cade York
|K
|19
|360
|Brandon McManus
|K
|19
|361
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|19
|362
|Tyler Bass
|K
|19
|363
|Matt Gay
|K
|19
|364
|Joshua Karty
|K
|19
|365
|Zane Gonzalez
|K
|19
|366
|Riley Patterson
|K
|19
|367
|Jason Myers
|K
|19
|368
|Chad Ryland
|K
|19
|369
|Jake Moody
|K
|19
|370
|Jason Sanders
|K
|19
|371
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|19
|372
|Cairo Santos
|K
|20
|373
|Blake Grupe
|K
|20
|374
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|20
|375
|Matthew Wright
|K
|20
|376
|Cam Little
|K
|20
|377
|Greg Zuerlein
|K
|20
|378
|Joey Slye
|K
|20
|379
|Graham Gano
|K
|20
|380
|Dustin Hopkins
|K
Week 17 Outlooks For Fantasy Football Playoffs
Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins - Fantasy Football Outlook
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (wrist) is expected to suit against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, according to NFL Network. The veteran should be Miami's top receiver option as Jaylen Waddle (knee) is unlikely to go, but Miami starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (hip) is doubtful. That would leave quarterback Tyler Huntley in line to start, throwing a wrench into Miami's plans against a Browns defense that ranks 30th against fantasy receivers. Hill is still solid WR2 option, albeit with some risk that comes with being attached to a backup quarterback.
- Nick Piotrowicz, RotoBaller
Rico Dowdle, Dallas Cowboys - Fantasy Football Outlook
Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle rushed for just 23 yards last week after a three-week stretch of 100+ yards on the ground. The 26-year-old out of South Carolina has generally performed better when facing easier matchups, and this week's matchup against Philadelphia's top-ranked defense against running backs is far from easy.
Dowdle will see heavy volume per usual as the workhorse in Dallas' offense, but his production may not be as strong as it has in recent weeks due to the tough matchup. He is a low-end RB2 solely based on projected volume.
- Brant Hanson, RotoBaller
Breece Hall, New York Jets - Fantasy Football Outlook
New York Jets running back Breece Hall appears to be over his early-month knee injury as he practiced fully all week heading into a Week 17 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. The Bills have been generous to opposing running backs this season, allowing the third-most fantasy points per game to the position. Hall has found the end zone three times over his past four games but a struggling Jets offense is a bit of a concern for him. Fantasy managers should treat Hall as a high-end RB2 heading into Week 17.
- Matt T., RotoBaller
