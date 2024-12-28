X
Week 17 PPR Rankings for Fantasy Football Playoffs: Overall Updates Include Isaac Guerendo, Rico Dowdle, Jerome Ford, A.J. Brown, Joe Flacco

2 weeks ago
Isaac Guerendo - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks
It's now or never time! Championship week is officially here, which can often lead to nerve-wracking start-or-sit decisions. Below, you'll see our NFL team's updated Week 17 fantasy football PPR rankings for 2024. Let's see where key players like Tyreek Hill, Isaac Guerendo, Rico Dowdle, Jalen McMillan, Jerome Ford, and A.J. Brown stand for the must-win Week 17 championship slate. Let's go clinch that league title!

Our overall fantasy football PPR rankings for Week 17 are put together by Nick Mariano, Brandon Murchison, Andersen Pickard, and Scott Engel. In addition to our staff rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Week 17 Fantasy Football News and Injuries

 

Week 17 Overall Rankings for Fantasy Football Playoffs

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 2 Justin Jefferson WR
1 3 Saquon Barkley RB
1 4 Bijan Robinson RB
2 5 Derrick Henry RB
2 6 Ja'Marr Chase WR
2 7 Chase Brown RB
2 8 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 9 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 10 Kyren Williams RB
2 11 Mike Evans WR
2 12 Puka Nacua WR
2 13 Josh Jacobs RB
2 14 Zach Charbonnet RB
2 15 Davante Adams WR
2 16 Bucky Irving RB
2 17 Ladd McConkey WR
2 18 Aaron Jones RB
2 19 Tee Higgins WR
3 20 Courtland Sutton WR
3 21 Breece Hall RB
3 22 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
3 23 James Cook RB
3 24 Nico Collins WR
3 25 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
3 26 Terry McLaurin WR
3 27 Jauan Jennings WR
3 28 Joe Mixon RB
3 29 James Conner RB
3 30 Isaac Guerendo RB
3 31 Jakobi Meyers WR
3 32 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
3 33 A.J. Brown WR
3 34 Drake London WR
3 35 Tyjae Spears RB
3 36 Brock Bowers TE
3 37 George Kittle TE
3 38 Trey McBride TE
4 39 J.K. Dobbins RB
4 40 DJ Moore WR
4 41 George Pickens WR
4 42 Cooper Kupp WR
4 43 Malik Nabers WR
4 44 De'Von Achane RB
4 45 Jordan Addison WR
4 46 Garrett Wilson WR
4 47 Adam Thielen WR
4 48 D'Andre Swift RB
4 49 Zay Flowers WR
4 50 Alexander Mattison RB
4 51 Rico Dowdle RB
5 52 Jameson Williams WR
5 53 Keenan Allen WR
5 54 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
5 55 Calvin Ridley WR
5 56 Travis Kelce TE
5 57 Jayden Reed WR
5 58 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
5 59 Jalen McMillan WR
5 60 Josh Downs WR
5 61 Jerome Ford RB
5 62 Ameer Abdullah RB
5 63 DK Metcalf WR
5 64 Tyreek Hill WR
5 65 Khalil Shakir WR
5 66 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
5 67 Sam LaPorta TE
5 68 Xavier Worthy WR
5 69 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
5 70 Rachaad White RB
5 71 Kendre Miller RB
5 72 Darnell Mooney WR
5 73 T.J. Hockenson TE
5 74 DeVonta Smith WR
6 75 DeAndre Hopkins WR
6 76 Rome Odunze WR
6 77 Jaylen Warren RB
6 78 Jerry Jeudy WR
6 79 Mark Andrews TE
6 80 Tucker Kraft TE
6 81 Dalton Schultz TE
6 82 Tank Bigsby RB
6 83 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
6 84 Romeo Doubs WR
6 85 Hunter Henry TE
6 86 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
6 87 Marquise Brown WR
6 88 Rashod Bateman WR
7 89 Jonnu Smith TE
7 90 Xavier Legette WR
7 91 Najee Harris RB
7 92 Calvin Austin III WR
7 93 Dalton Kincaid TE
7 94 Quentin Johnston WR
7 95 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
7 96 Chig Okonkwo TE
7 97 Kareem Hunt RB
7 98 Zach Ertz TE
8 99 Jalen Coker WR
8 100 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR
8 101 Jake Ferguson TE
8 102 Brandin Cooks WR
8 103 Pat Freiermuth TE
8 104 John Metchie III WR
8 105 Isiah Pacheco RB
8 106 Alec Pierce WR
8 107 Brenton Strange TE
8 108 Will Dissly TE
8 109 Antonio Gibson RB
8 110 Ray-Ray McCloud III WR
8 111 Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR
8 112 David Moore WR
8 113 Amari Cooper WR
8 114 Mike Gesicki TE
8 115 Jalen Tolbert WR
8 116 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
8 117 DeMario Douglas WR
8 118 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
8 119 Juwan Johnson TE
8 120 Kayshon Boutte WR
9 121 Javonte Williams RB
9 122 Noah Fant TE
9 123 Tim Patrick WR
9 124 Tre Tucker WR
9 125 Raheem Blackshear RB
9 126 Joshua Palmer WR
9 127 Devaughn Vele WR
9 128 Jaleel McLaughlin RB
9 129 Elijah Moore WR
9 130 Keon Coleman WR
9 131 Michael Wilson WR
9 132 KaVontae Turpin WR
9 133 Mike Boone RB
9 134 Tyler Allgeier RB
9 135 Jamison Crowder WR
9 136 Noah Gray TE
9 137 Isaiah Likely TE
9 138 Austin Hooper TE
9 139 Devin Singletary RB
9 140 Malik Washington WR
10 141 Kyle Pitts TE
10 142 Raheem Mostert RB
10 143 Audric Estime RB
10 144 Andrei Iosivas WR
10 145 Robert Woods WR
10 146 Dyami Brown WR
10 147 Parker Washington WR
10 148 Kendrick Bourne WR
10 149 Tyler Conklin TE
10 150 Ricky Pearsall WR
10 151 Demarcus Robinson WR
10 152 Tyler Lockett WR
10 153 Payne Durham TE
10 154 Kimani Vidal RB
10 155 Ray Davis RB
10 156 Grant Calcaterra TE
11 157 Cole Kmet TE
11 158 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE
11 159 Luke McCaffrey WR
11 160 Van Jefferson WR
11 161 Allen Lazard WR
11 162 Kenneth Gainwell RB
11 163 Foster Moreau TE
11 164 Dontayvion Wicks WR
11 165 Michael Carter RB
11 166 Kenny McIntosh RB
11 167 Patrick Taylor Jr. RB
11 168 Adonai Mitchell WR
11 169 Xavier Hutchinson WR
11 170 Mack Hollins WR
11 171 Kevin Austin Jr. WR
11 172 Craig Reynolds RB
11 173 Tyler Boyd WR
11 174 Ty Johnson RB
11 175 Mike Williams WR
11 176 Roschon Johnson RB
11 177 Jordan Akins TE
11 178 Tommy Tremble TE
11 179 Greg Dortch WR
11 180 Troy Franklin WR
11 181 Braelon Allen RB
12 182 Tyler Higbee TE
12 183 Daniel Bellinger TE
12 184 Darius Slayton WR
12 185 Blake Corum RB
12 186 Jeremy McNichols RB
12 187 JuJu Smith-Schuster WR
12 188 Michael Mayer TE
12 189 Cam Akers RB
12 190 Justin Watson WR
12 191 Tutu Atwell WR
12 192 Dawson Knox TE
12 193 Trey Palmer WR
12 194 Dante Pettis WR
12 195 Ryan Flournoy WR
12 196 Ryan Miller WR
12 197 Samaje Perine RB
12 198 Isaiah Davis RB
12 199 AJ Barner TE
12 200 Jalen Nailor WR
12 201 Lucas Krull TE
12 202 Jamaal Williams RB
12 203 Lil'Jordan Humphrey WR
13 204 Mo Alie-Cox TE
13 205 Chris Brooks RB
13 206 Cedrick Wilson Jr. WR
13 207 Drew Sample TE
13 208 Jahan Dotson WR
13 209 Tylan Wallace WR
13 210 Cordarrelle Patterson RB
13 211 Luke Schoonmaker TE
13 212 Drew Ogletree TE
13 213 Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB
13 214 Stone Smartt TE
13 215 Trey Sermon RB
13 216 Devin Duvernay WR
13 217 Mason Tipton WR
13 218 Curtis Samuel WR
13 219 Kylen Granson TE
13 220 Adam Trautman TE
13 221 Josh Reynolds WR
13 222 Luke Farrell TE
13 223 Trent Sherfield Sr. WR
13 224 Emanuel Wilson RB
13 225 D'Onta Foreman RB
14 226 Rasheen Ali RB
14 227 Colby Parkinson TE
14 228 Jeff Wilson Jr. RB
14 229 Josh Oliver TE
14 230 Sean Tucker RB
14 231 DJ Chark Jr. WR
14 232 Pierre Strong Jr. RB
15 233 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
15 234 Ben Sinnott TE
15 235 Luke Musgrave TE
15 236 Nate Adkins WR
15 237 Michael Woods II WR
15 238 Josh Whyle TE
15 239 River Cracraft WR
15 240 Derius Davis WR
15 241 Scotty Miller WR
15 242 Keaton Mitchell RB
15 243 Ezekiel Elliott RB
15 244 Dare Ogunbowale RB
15 245 Brock Wright TE
15 246 Irv Smith Jr. TE
15 247 Jaylen Wright RB
15 248 Will Shipley RB
15 249 DeeJay Dallas RB
15 250 Davis Allen TE
15 251 Kyle Juszczyk RB
15 252 Jeremy Ruckert TE
15 253 Will Mallory TE
15 254 Sione Vaki RB
15 255 Hassan Haskins RB
15 256 MyCole Pruitt TE
15 257 Julian Hill TE
15 258 Dameon Pierce RB
15 259 Blake Watson RB
15 260 Durham Smythe TE
16 261 Elijah Higgins TE
16 262 Tyler Goodson RB
16 263 Jermar Jefferson RB
16 264 Patrick Ricard RB
16 265 Eric Gray RB
16 266 Alec Ingold RB
16 267 Ke'Shawn Vaughn RB
16 268 Carson Steele RB
16 269 Hunter Luepke RB
16 270 Khalil Herbert RB
16 271 Michael Burton RB
16 272 C.J. Ham RB
16 273 Jalin Hyatt WR
16 274 Ja'Lynn Polk WR
16 275 Jake Bobo WR
16 276 Zay Jones WR
16 277 Ty Chandler RB
16 278 Israel Abanikanda RB
16 279 Terrace Marshall Jr. WR
16 280 Jordan Whittington WR
16 281 Rakim Jarrett WR
16 282 Xavier Gipson WR
16 283 D'Ernest Johnson RB
16 284 Jermaine Burton WR
16 285 Josh Allen QB
16 286 Lamar Jackson QB
16 287 Jayden Daniels QB
16 288 Joe Burrow QB
16 289 Baker Mayfield QB
16 290 Jared Goff QB
16 291 Brock Purdy QB
17 292 Sam Darnold QB
17 293 Jordan Love QB
17 294 Bo Nix QB
17 295 Kyler Murray QB
17 296 Matthew Stafford QB
17 297 Bryce Young QB
17 298 Justin Herbert QB
17 299 Aaron Rodgers QB
17 300 Caleb Williams QB
17 301 Geno Smith QB
17 302 Patrick Mahomes QB
17 303 Joe Flacco QB
17 304 Drake Maye QB
17 305 C.J. Stroud QB
17 306 Michael Penix Jr. QB
17 307 Mason Rudolph QB
17 308 Aidan O'Connell QB
17 309 Russell Wilson QB
17 310 Kenny Pickett QB
17 311 Mac Jones QB
17 312 Cooper Rush QB
17 313 Dorian Thompson-Robinson QB
17 314 Tyler Huntley QB
17 315 Spencer Rattler QB
17 316 Drew Lock QB
17 317 Indianapolis Colts DST
17 318 Miami Dolphins DST
17 319 Philadelphia Eagles DST
17 320 Los Angeles Chargers DST
17 321 Cleveland Browns DST
17 322 Buffalo Bills DST
17 323 Las Vegas Raiders DST
17 324 Seattle Seahawks DST
17 325 Kansas City Chiefs DST
17 326 Tennessee Titans DST
17 327 Baltimore Ravens DST
18 328 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
18 329 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST
18 330 Minnesota Vikings DST
18 331 Detroit Lions DST
18 332 New Orleans Saints DST
18 333 Washington Commanders DST
18 334 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
18 335 Los Angeles Rams DST
18 336 Green Bay Packers DST
18 337 Cincinnati Bengals DST
18 338 Denver Broncos DST
18 339 Chicago Bears DST
18 340 New York Giants DST
18 341 Arizona Cardinals DST
18 342 Atlanta Falcons DST
18 343 New England Patriots DST
18 344 Dallas Cowboys DST
18 345 Carolina Panthers DST
18 346 Houston Texans DST
18 347 New York Jets DST
18 348 San Francisco 49ers DST
18 349 Chris Boswell K
18 350 Jake Bates K
18 351 Justin Tucker K
18 352 Chase McLaughlin K
18 353 Cameron Dicker K
18 354 Jake Elliott K
18 355 Brandon Aubrey K
18 356 Harrison Butker K
18 357 Will Reichard K
18 358 Wil Lutz K
18 359 Cade York K
19 360 Brandon McManus K
19 361 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
19 362 Tyler Bass K
19 363 Matt Gay K
19 364 Joshua Karty K
19 365 Zane Gonzalez K
19 366 Riley Patterson K
19 367 Jason Myers K
19 368 Chad Ryland K
19 369 Jake Moody K
19 370 Jason Sanders K
19 371 Daniel Carlson K
19 372 Cairo Santos K
20 373 Blake Grupe K
20 374 Eddy Pineiro K
20 375 Matthew Wright K
20 376 Cam Little K
20 377 Greg Zuerlein K
20 378 Joey Slye K
20 379 Graham Gano K
20 380 Dustin Hopkins K

Week 17 Outlooks For Fantasy Football Playoffs

Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins - Fantasy Football Outlook

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (wrist) is expected to suit against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, according to NFL Network. The veteran should be Miami's top receiver option as Jaylen Waddle (knee) is unlikely to go, but Miami starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (hip) is doubtful. That would leave quarterback Tyler Huntley in line to start, throwing a wrench into Miami's plans against a Browns defense that ranks 30th against fantasy receivers. Hill is still solid WR2 option, albeit with some risk that comes with being attached to a backup quarterback.

- Nick Piotrowicz, RotoBaller

Rico Dowdle, Dallas Cowboys - Fantasy Football Outlook

Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle rushed for just 23 yards last week after a three-week stretch of 100+ yards on the ground. The 26-year-old out of South Carolina has generally performed better when facing easier matchups, and this week's matchup against Philadelphia's top-ranked defense against running backs is far from easy.

Dowdle will see heavy volume per usual as the workhorse in Dallas' offense, but his production may not be as strong as it has in recent weeks due to the tough matchup. He is a low-end RB2 solely based on projected volume.

- Brant Hanson, RotoBaller

Breece Hall, New York Jets - Fantasy Football Outlook

New York Jets running back Breece Hall appears to be over his early-month knee injury as he practiced fully all week heading into a Week 17 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. The Bills have been generous to opposing running backs this season, allowing the third-most fantasy points per game to the position. Hall has found the end zone three times over his past four games but a struggling Jets offense is a bit of a concern for him. Fantasy managers should treat Hall as a high-end RB2 heading into Week 17.

- Matt T., RotoBaller



More Fantasy Football Analysis

Time To Hang It Up: Five NFL Tight Ends That Should Retire After The Season
Best Potential Matchups For Super Bowl LIX
PrizePicks NFL DFS Prop Picks - Over/Under Props for Super Wild Card Weekend (Saturday Slate)
WR/CB Matchups to Upgrade and Downgrade - Fantasy Football Wild Card Round (2025)
Fantasy Football WR Injury Reports: Wild Card Weekend Updates For Zay Flowers, Christian Watson, John Metchie III, Joshua Palmer
NFL Playoffs Rankings: Fantasy Football Draft Rankings and FFPC Playoff Challenge (2025)
Will David Montgomery Play In The Postseason? Injury Update For Lions RB
12 Biggest Fantasy Football Busts Of 2024
NFL Playoff League Rankings for Fantasy Football: Saquon Barkley, Jahmyr Gibbs, Mike Evans, Kyren Williams, Joe Mixon, Puka Nacua, Terry McLaurin
Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em - Wild Card Weekend Matchups Analysis


Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




