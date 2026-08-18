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Updated College Fantasy Football Quarterback (QB) Rankings (2026)

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Demond Williams Jr. - Fantasy Football Rankings, CFB DFS Picks, NFL Draft

Jackson's updated top 60 college fantasy football quarterback draft rankings for 2026. CFB fantasy QB rankings for Yahoo drafts, including Arch Manning, Julian Sayin, and more

College football begins in just under two weeks, but most CFB fantasy leagues will begin on Thursday, September 3, as Week 1 kicks off. Week 1 is always full of exciting matchups, and it will be the first time you see your fantasy players take the field! We're here to help you find the right QB options to draft with our updated college fantasy football quarterback rankings for 2026.

In the rankings below, let's see where big-name studs and underrated sleepers such as Arch Manning, Julian Sayin, Kemario Taylor, CJ Bailey, Nico Iamaleava, Will Hammond, DJ Lagway, and more stand among all others.

These rankings are put together by lead college football analyst Jackson Sparks and will be updated as fall camp developments and injury news roll in. A few key QB competitions are ongoing in fall camp, so for now, we have listed projected starters.

 

College Fantasy Football Quarterback Draft Rankings

Rank Player Name Team Position
1 Arch Manning Texas QB
2 Devon Dampier Utah QB
3 Trinidad Chambliss Ole Miss QB
4 Kamario Taylor Mississippi State QB
5 Drew Mestemaker Oklahoma State QB
6 Sam Leavitt LSU QB
7 Demond Williams Washington QB
8 Conner Weigman Houston QB
9 Dante Moore Oregon QB
10 Jayden Maiava USC QB
11 Darian Mensah Miami QB
12 Byrum Brown Auburn QB
13 John Mateer Oklahoma QB
14 Josh Hoover Indiana QB
15 Kevin Jennings SMU QB
16 LaNorris Sellers South Carolina QB
17 Keelon Russell Alabama QB
18 Marcel Reed Texas A&M QB
19 Avery Johnson Kansas State QB
20 Gunner Stockton Georgia QB
21 CJ Carr Notre Dame QB
22 Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele California QB
23 Mason Heintschel Pittsburgh QB
24 CJ Bailey NC State QB
25 Julian Sayin Ohio State QB
26 Bear Bachmeier BYU QB
27 Nico Iamaleava UCLA QB
28 Alonza Barnett UCF QB
29 Bryce Underwood Michigan QB
30 Lincoln Kienholz Louisville QB
31 Malik Washington Maryland QB
32 Will Hammond Texas Tech QB
33 Anthony Colandrea Nebraska QB
34 Michael Hawkins West Virginia QB
35 Faizon Brandon Tennessee QB
36 DJ Lagway Baylor QB
37 Noah Fifita Arizona QB
38 Jaden Craig TCU QB
39 Steve Angeli Syracuse QB
40 Kenny Minchey Kentucky QB
41 Cutter Boley Arizona State QB
42 Gio Lopez Wake Forest QB
43 Katin Houser Illinois QB
44 Rocco Becht Penn State QB
45 Colton Joseph Wisconsin QB
46 Julian Lewis Colorado QB
47 JC French Cincinnati QB
48 Ashton Daniels Florida State QB
49 Beau Pribula Virginia QB
50 Alberto Mendoza Georgia Tech QB
51 Austin Simmons Missouri QB
52 Christopher Vizzina Clemson QB
53 Jared Curtis Vanderbilt QB
54 Jaylen Raynor Iowa State QB
55 Ethan Grunkemeyer Virginia Tech QB
56 Walker Eget Duke QB
57 Aidan Chiles Northwestern QB
58 KJ Jackson Arkansas QB
59 Drake Lindsey Minnesota QB
60 Aaron Philo Florida QB

 

2026 College Fantasy Football Quarterback News

Conner Weigman, Houston

Houston quarterback Conner Weigman has not thrown during the last two days of fall camp, according to Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle. This is part of a load management plan ahead of the start of the regular season, so it sounds like it's nothing to be concerned about. "We've thrown the ball a lot to start camp," offensive coordinator Slade Nagle told Duarte. "Just managing his throws and number of throws." Weigman transferred to Houston last season after three years at Texas A&M, and he was one of the better quarterbacks in the Big 12.

Overall, he completed 65.2% of his passing attempts for 2,705 yards, 25 passing touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He was also a dynamic runner, posting 700 rushing yards and 11 more touchdowns. With star wideout Amare Thomas back in the fold, Weigman is primed for a big, productive season in his final year in college.

Christopher Vizzina, Clemson

Clemson senior Christopher Vizzina and true freshman Tait Reynolds have been competing for the starting quarterback job this offseason, but Pete Nakos of On3 said "it would come as a surprise" if Vizzina was not the team's starter to open the season against LSU. Vizzina reportedly led the offense to a couple of scoring drives during the team scrimmage, and his long career as a backup in the program should give him a leg up.

That said, Reynolds has flashed early on in his first fall camp and could push for playing time at some point in the season. Vizzina has appeared in 14 career games, completing 64 of his 105 passing attempts for 596 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. Reynolds arrives at Clemson as a Rivals three-star recruit out of Queen Creek, Arizona.

Aaron Philo, Florida

Florida quarterback Aaron Philo ran with the first-team offense for most of the team's fall scrimmage, according to On3's Pete Nakos' sources. The former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket already has experience in offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner's system, and he reportedly has the edge in the quarterback competition.

That said, sources told On3 that Tramell Jones had a better scrimmage performance, suggesting the race is not over. Neither signal-caller has a ton of game experience, as Philo has 102 career passing attempts to Jones' 35 career attempts. The Gators have a stacked wide receiver room, headlined by Eric Singleton Jr., Vernell Brown III, and Dallas Wilson, but its quarterback spot remains a significant question mark heading into the first season of the Jon Sumrall era in Gainesville.

Jaden Craig, TCU

Former Harvard quarterback Jaden Craig is slated to take over for Josh Hoover at TCU this season, and although the program believed they found something special in Craig, he has exceeded expectations this fall. Craig is Harvard's all-time leader in passing touchdowns (52) and yards (6,074), and he has two full seasons of starting experience under his belt.

Hoover, who transferred to Indiana this offseason, was productive for the Horned Frogs, but he threw 33 interceptions over the last three seasons. Craig has just 12 career interceptions on 714 passing attempts. Craig will be under the national spotlight when TCU kicks off the college football season in Week 0 against Bill Belichick's North Carolina squad on August 29 in Dublin, Ireland.

Jared Curtis, Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt quarterback Jared Curtis, who was the No. 3 overall recruit in the Class of 2026 (Rivals), continues to compete with senior signal-caller Blaze Berlowitz for the QB1 role in Nashville, and his play in the team's weekend scrimmage could give him the leg up heading into the next phase of fall camp. "I thought Jared probably had his best day, just start to finish, which is really positive," Head coach Clark Lea told On3.

"He's adapting to college football. He's also playing against the defense and giving multiple looks, multiple pressure looks, and we're not holding back in practice. So it's been baptism by fire for him, but it seemed to slow down a little bit for him today, which is positive." Replacing Diego Pavia will be no easy task, but Curtis has all the talent required to be a high-level SEC quarterback and potential NFL player in the future. That said, starting as a true freshman in a power conference will come with plenty of growing pains. The Tennessee native is building momentum ahead of the Week 1 matchup against Austin Peay.

Kevin Jennings, SMU

SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings (finger) has been limited in fall practice with a finger injury, but On3 Brett McMurphy reports that he is "ahead of schedule" in his recovery and will begin throwing again next week. This is great news for the Mustangs, as it will give the third-year starter three weeks ahead of the Week 1 matchup against Florida State.

The Dallas, Texas, native is entering his fifth year of college football and has thrown for 7,709 yards and 55 touchdowns for his hometown team. Jennings led the program to a College Football Playoff appearance in 2024, and SMU has the chance to compete for an ACC crown in 2026.

Keelon Russell, Austin Mack, Alabama

Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said the quarterback competition between senior Austin Mack and sophomore Keelon Russell is "still even" when asked if either player has separated themselves so far in fall camp. Mack spent the 2023 season behind Michael Penix Jr. at Washington under head coach Kalen DeBoer before following him to Tuscaloosa, while Russell spent his freshman year backing up Mack and Ty Simpson last season. Russell played in two games last year, completing 11 of his 15 passing attempts for 143 yards and two touchdowns.

Mack appeared in four games, compiling 228 passing yards and two touchdowns. Both are former highly-rated recruits, but Russell was the No. 2 overall player in the 2025 recruiting class. The competition for the QB1 job will continue deep into fall camp, but whoever wins the starting position should be expected to be productive in Grubb's high-flying passing offense. Alabama opens the season playing host to East Carolina, so both quarterbacks will likely see live reps in Week 1.

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