Top 300 college fantasy football draft rankings. These updated CFB fantasy rankings are for Yahoo leagues and include all positions (QB, RB, WR, TE, D/ST, Team Offense)
The college football season is just ahead, and if you're looking for updated rankings as you prepare for a college fantasy football draft, we're here to assist! Unlike the NFL version of fantasy football, there is a ton of mystery around depth charts and projected roles, meaning the early-season waiver wire will be key. That said, landing top studs in drafts to anchor your team will be key in chasing a championship. Use these updated college fantasy football draft rankings for the top 300 players as your guide.
Below, check out where key studs and sleepers such as DeSean Bishop, Tanook Hines, Amare Thomas, Trinidad Chambliss, Nate Frazier, Lotzier Brooks, Jayce Brown, and more stand among the top 300 Power 4 conference players, Team Offenses, and D/STs.
RotoBaller's top college football analysts Jackson Sparks, Mike Marteny, Brant Henson, Dan Fornek, and Bruno Mulé put these updated overall rankings together. These rankings will continue to be updated as news rolls in from camp all the way up to the start of the regular season.
Top 300 College Fantasy Football Draft Rankings
|Rank
|Player Name
|Team
|Position
|1
|Jeremiah Smith
|Ohio State
|WR
|2
|Malachi Toney
|Miami
|WR
|3
|Kewan Lacy
|Ole Miss
|RB
|4
|Caleb Hawkins
|Oklahoma State
|RB
|5
|LJ Martin
|BYU
|RB
|6
|Antwan Raymond
|Rutgers
|RB
|7
|Cam Cook
|West Virginia
|RB
|8
|Nate Sheppard
|Duke
|RB
|9
|Jadan Baugh
|Florida
|RB
|10
|DeSean Bishop
|Tennessee
|RB
|11
|Isaac Brown
|Louisville
|RB
|12
|Darius Taylor
|Minnesota
|RB
|13
|Jordan Marshall
|Michigan
|RB
|14
|Bo Jackson
|Ohio State
|RB
|15
|Mark Fletcher Jr.
|Miami
|RB
|16
|Amare Thomas
|Houston
|WR
|17
|Ja'Kyrian Turner
|Pittsburgh
|RB
|18
|Nick Marsh
|Indiana
|WR
|19
|Justice Haynes
|Georgia Tech
|RB
|20
|Ahmad Hardy
|Missouri
|RB
|21
|Tanook Hines
|USC
|WR
|22
|Wayshawn Parker
|Utah
|RB
|23
|Aneyas Williams
|Notre Dame
|RB
|24
|Joe Jackson
|Kansas State
|RB
|25
|Wayne Knight
|UCLA
|RB
|26
|Makhi Hughes
|Houston
|RB
|27
|Cameron Dickey
|Texas Tech
|RB
|28
|Isaiah Sategna
|Oklahoma
|WR
|29
|Arch Manning
|Texas
|QB
|30
|Cam Coleman
|Texas
|WR
|31
|KJ Duff
|Rutgers
|WR
|32
|Wyatt Young
|Oklahoma State
|WR
|33
|Raleek Brown
|Texas
|RB
|34
|Kendrick Raphael
|SMU
|RB
|35
|Jordon Davison
|Oregon
|RB
|36
|Evan Dickens
|Boston College
|RB
|37
|Bryant Wesco Jr.
|Clemson
|WR
|38
|Nate Frazier
|Georgia
|RB
|39
|Trey'Dez Green
|LSU
|TE
|40
|Cooper Barkate
|Miami
|WR
|41
|Jamari Johnson
|Oregon
|TE
|42
|Devon Dampier
|Utah
|QB
|43
|Trinidad Chambliss
|Ole Miss
|QB
|44
|Charlie Becker
|Indiana
|WR
|45
|Dierre Hill Jr.
|Oregon
|RB
|46
|Terrance Carter
|Texas Tech
|TE
|47
|Mario Craver
|Texas A&M
|WR
|48
|Waymond Jordan
|USC
|RB
|49
|DeJuan Williams
|Maryland
|RB
|50
|Ryan Coleman-Williams
|Alabama
|WR
|51
|Kamari Moulton
|Iowa
|RB
|52
|Ian Strong
|California
|WR
|53
|Jeremy Payne
|TCU
|RB
|54
|Tre Richardson
|Louisville
|WR
|55
|Kamario Taylor
|Mississippi State
|QB
|56
|Omarion Miller
|Arizona State
|WR
|57
|Fluff Bothwell
|Mississippi State
|RB
|58
|Duce Robinson
|Florida State
|WR
|59
|Dylan Wade
|UCF
|TE
|60
|Sedrick Alexander
|Vanderbilt
|RB
|61
|Caleb Komolafe
|Northwestern
|RB
|62
|Hollywood Smothers
|Texas
|RB
|63
|Ryan Wingo
|Texas
|WR
|64
|Jordan Dwyer
|TCU
|WR
|65
|Braylon Staley
|Tennessee
|WR
|66
|Drew Mestemaker
|Oklahoma State
|QB
|67
|Danny Scudero
|Colorado
|WR
|68
|Lotzier Brooks
|Alabama
|WR
|69
|Rueben Owens II
|Texas A&M
|RB
|70
|Jayden Scott
|NC State
|RB
|71
|Jamal Roberts
|Missouri
|RB
|72
|Adam Mohammed
|California
|RB
|73
|Cam Edwards
|Michigan State
|RB
|74
|DJ Vonnahme
|Iowa
|TE
|75
|Griffin Wilde
|Northwestern
|WR
|76
|TJ Moore
|Clemson
|WR
|77
|Chase Hendricks
|California
|WR
|78
|Deuce Alexander
|Ole Miss
|WR
|79
|Benjamin Brahmer
|Penn State
|TE
|80
|Carson Hansen
|Penn State
|RB
|81
|Jayce Brown
|LSU
|WR
|82
|L.J. Phillips Jr.
|Iowa
|RB
|83
|Reed Harris
|Arizona State
|WR
|84
|Dallas Wilson
|Florida
|WR
|85
|King Miller
|USC
|RB
|86
|Yamir Knight
|SMU
|WR
|87
|Jekail Middlebrook
|Virginia
|RB
|88
|Dakorien Moore
|Oregon
|WR
|89
|Jeremiah Cobb
|Auburn
|RB
|90
|Kenny Johnson
|Texas Tech
|WR
|91
|Anthony Evans
|Mississippi State
|WR
|92
|Demond Williams
|Washington
|QB
|93
|J'Koby Williams
|Texas Tech
|RB
|94
|Conner Weigman
|Houston
|QB
|95
|Turbo Richard
|Indiana
|RB
|96
|Dezmen Roebuck
|Washington
|WR
|97
|Winston Watkins
|LSU
|WR
|98
|Marcellous Hawkins
|Virginia Tech
|RB
|99
|Andrew Marsh
|Michigan
|WR
|100
|Miami OFF
|Miami
|Offense
|101
|Jordan Shipp
|North Carolina
|WR
|102
|Quintrevion Wisner
|Florida State
|RB
|103
|Evan Stewart
|Oregon
|WR
|104
|Sam Leavitt
|LSU
|QB
|105
|Micah Ford
|Stanford
|RB
|106
|Notre Dame DEF
|Notre Dame
|D/ST
|107
|Jojo Phillips
|BYU
|WR
|108
|Texas Tech OFF
|Texas Tech
|Offense
|109
|Ca'Lil Valentine
|Illinois
|RB
|110
|Junior Sherrill
|Vanderbilt
|WR
|111
|Jordan Faison
|Notre Dame
|WR
|112
|Dante Moore
|Oregon
|QB
|113
|Braden Pegan
|Utah
|WR
|114
|Ty Clark III
|Wake Forest
|RB
|115
|Justin Bowick
|Oklahoma State
|WR
|116
|Marquis Johnson
|Mississippi State
|WR
|117
|Mike Matthews
|Tennessee
|WR
|118
|Jackson Harris
|LSU
|WR
|119
|Demon June
|North Carolina
|RB
|120
|Jayden Maiava
|USC
|QB
|121
|Chris Henry Jr.
|Ohio State
|WR
|122
|Darian Mensah
|Miami
|QB
|123
|Texas OFF
|Texas
|Offense
|124
|Dorian Fleming
|Maryland
|TE
|125
|Gideon Davidson
|Clemson
|RB
|126
|Byrum Brown
|Auburn
|QB
|127
|John Mateer
|Oklahoma
|QB
|128
|Harlem Berry
|LSU
|RB
|129
|Patrick Overmyer
|Houston
|TE
|130
|Oregon DEF
|Oregon
|D/ST
|131
|Ohio State OFF
|Ohio State
|Offense
|132
|Dawson Pendergrass
|Baylor
|RB
|133
|Duke Watson
|UCF
|RB
|134
|Josh Hoover
|Indiana
|QB
|135
|Khobie Martin
|Indiana
|RB
|136
|Willie Rodriguez
|Kentucky
|TE
|137
|Daniel Hill
|Alabama
|RB
|138
|Darrell Gill
|Ole Miss
|WR
|139
|Peyton Lewis
|Virginia
|RB
|140
|Kevin Jennings
|SMU
|QB
|141
|DeAndre Moore Jr.
|Colorado
|WR
|142
|Terrell Anderson
|USC
|WR
|143
|Emmett Mosley
|Texas
|WR
|144
|Cayden Lee
|Missouri
|WR
|145
|Johntay Cook
|Ole Miss
|WR
|146
|LaNorris Sellers
|South Carolina
|QB
|147
|Coy Eakin
|Texas Tech
|WR
|148
|Keelon Russell
|Alabama
|QB
|149
|Tre Spivey
|Arizona State
|WR
|150
|Jaron Tibbs
|Kansas State
|WR
|151
|Marcel Reed
|Texas A&M
|QB
|152
|Garrett Oakley
|Kansas State
|TE
|153
|Avery Johnson
|Kansas State
|QB
|154
|Yannick Smith
|SMU
|WR
|155
|Nyziah Hunter
|Nebraska
|WR
|156
|Kedrick Reescano
|Arizona
|RB
|157
|Trent Walker
|Houston
|WR
|158
|Jalen Cooper
|SMU
|WR
|159
|Louis Brown
|Baylor
|WR
|160
|TK Keys
|Tennessee
|WR
|161
|Gunner Stockton
|Georgia
|QB
|162
|Carlos Hernandez
|Wake Forest
|WR
|163
|Isaiah Horton
|Texas A&M
|WR
|164
|Chris Johnson Jr.
|Clemson
|RB
|165
|Kyler Kasper
|BYU
|WR
|166
|Luke Reynolds
|Virginia Tech
|TE
|167
|Randy Pittman
|SMU
|TE
|168
|CJ Carr
|Notre Dame
|QB
|169
|Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele
|California
|QB
|170
|Caden Durham
|LSU
|RB
|171
|Ole Miss OFF
|Ole Miss
|Offense
|172
|Oregon OFF
|Oregon
|Offense
|173
|Mason Heintschel
|Pittsburgh
|QB
|174
|Jeremiah Hasley
|Duke
|TE
|175
|CJ Bailey
|NC State
|QB
|176
|Ed Small
|TCU
|WR
|177
|Mylan Graham
|Notre Dame
|WR
|178
|Chris Durr
|Maryland
|WR
|179
|Mason Mini
|California
|TE
|180
|Trell Harris
|Oklahoma
|WR
|181
|Kyson Brown
|Arizona State
|RB
|182
|Julian Sayin
|Ohio State
|QB
|183
|Texas Tech DEF
|Texas Tech
|D/ST
|184
|Keshaun Singleton
|Auburn
|WR
|185
|Fame Ijeboi
|Purdue
|RB
|186
|Jeremiah McClellan
|Oregon
|WR
|187
|Trent Mosley
|USC
|WR
|188
|Bear Bachmeier
|BYU
|QB
|189
|Eric Singleton
|Florida
|WR
|190
|Que'Sean Brown
|Virginia Tech
|WR
|191
|Notre Dame OFF
|Notre Dame
|Offense
|192
|Jared Richardson
|Duke
|WR
|193
|Sutton Smith
|Arkansas
|RB
|194
|Vernell Brown
|Florida
|WR
|195
|JJ Buchanan
|Michigan
|WR
|196
|Decker DeGraaf
|Washington
|TE
|197
|Isiah Canion
|Georgia
|WR
|198
|Jordan Clay
|Washington
|WR
|199
|Miami DEF
|Miami
|D/ST
|200
|Nico Iamaleava
|UCLA
|QB
|201
|Jacory Barney
|Nebraska
|WR
|202
|Cederian Morgan
|Alabama
|WR
|203
|DJ Miller
|Kentucky
|WR
|204
|Kenny Darby
|Kentucky
|WR
|205
|Quincy Porter
|Notre Dame
|WR
|206
|Jojo Trader
|NC State
|WR
|207
|Cataurus Hicks
|Pittsburgh
|WR
|208
|Ohio State DEF
|Ohio State
|D/ST
|209
|JV Gibson
|Cincinnati
|WR
|210
|Joshua Moore
|Miami
|WR
|211
|TreyShun Hurry
|Louisville
|WR
|212
|Alonza Barnett
|UCF
|QB
|213
|Hunter Andrews
|Utah
|TE
|214
|Nic Anderson
|Kentucky
|WR
|215
|Nyck Harbor
|South Carolina
|WR
|216
|CJ Baxter
|Kentucky
|RB
|217
|Malcolm Simmons
|Texas Tech
|WR
|218
|Ashton Bethel-Roman
|Texas A&M
|WR
|219
|Abu Sama III
|Wisconsin
|RB
|220
|Jeremiah Koger
|Auburn
|WR
|221
|Lawson Luckie
|Georgia
|TE
|222
|Tory Blaylock
|Oklahoma
|RB
|223
|Bryce Underwood
|Michigan
|QB
|224
|Javon Tracy
|Minnesota
|WR
|225
|Chris Barnes
|Oklahoma State
|WR
|226
|Oklahoma DEF
|Oklahoma
|D/ST
|227
|Micahi Danzy
|Florida State
|WR
|228
|Nik McMillan
|Kansas State
|WR
|229
|Xavier Robinson
|Oklahoma
|RB
|230
|Michael Masunas
|Texas
|TE
|231
|Brandon Inniss
|Ohio State
|WR
|232
|Ethan Davis
|Tennessee
|TE
|233
|Oklahoma State OFF
|Oklahoma State
|Offense
|234
|Rocky Beers
|Oklahoma
|TE
|235
|Brody Foley
|Louisville
|TE
|236
|Lincoln Kienholz
|Louisville
|QB
|237
|Dylan Edwards
|Kansas
|RB
|238
|Malik Washington
|Maryland
|QB
|239
|Will Hammond
|Texas Tech
|QB
|240
|Elija Lofton
|Miami
|TE
|241
|Anthony Colandrea
|Nebraska
|QB
|242
|Michael Hawkins
|West Virginia
|QB
|243
|Arizona OFF
|Arizona
|Offense
|244
|Walker Lyons
|BYU
|TE
|245
|Brett Norfleet
|Missouri
|TE
|246
|Faizon Brandon
|Tennessee
|QB
|247
|Carson Gulker
|Michigan State
|TE
|248
|DJ Lagway
|Baylor
|QB
|249
|Caleb Odom
|Ole Miss
|TE
|250
|Noah Fifita
|Arizona
|QB
|251
|Mark Bowman
|USC
|TE
|252
|Keyjuan Brown
|Louisville
|RB
|253
|Luke Hasz
|Ole Miss
|TE
|254
|Georgia OFF
|Georgia
|Offense
|255
|Jaden Craig
|TCU
|QB
|256
|Steve Angeli
|Syracuse
|QB
|257
|Ousmane Kromah
|Florida State
|RB
|258
|Kenny Minchey
|Kentucky
|QB
|259
|Georgia DEF
|Georgia
|D/ST
|260
|Jayden Limar
|Washington
|RB
|261
|Cutter Boley
|Arizona State
|QB
|262
|Gio Lopez
|Wake Forest
|QB
|263
|Katin Houser
|Illinois
|QB
|264
|Rocco Becht
|Penn State
|QB
|265
|Texas A&M OFF
|Texas A&M
|Offense
|266
|Colton Joseph
|Wisconsin
|QB
|267
|Kaden Feagin
|Illinois
|TE
|268
|Julian Lewis
|Colorado
|QB
|269
|Vander Ploog
|NC State
|TE
|270
|JC French
|Cincinnati
|QB
|271
|Ashton Daniels
|Florida State
|QB
|272
|Cole Rusk
|Arizona
|TE
|273
|Beau Pribula
|Virginia
|QB
|274
|Alberto Mendoza
|Georgia Tech
|QB
|275
|USC OFF
|USC
|Offense
|276
|Indiana OFF
|Indiana
|Offense
|277
|Utah OFF
|Utah
|Offense
|278
|California OFF
|California
|Offense
|279
|Indiana DEF
|Indiana
|D/ST
|280
|BYU OFF
|BYU
|Offense
|281
|Oklahoma OFF
|Oklahoma
|Offense
|282
|SMU OFF
|SMU
|Offense
|283
|BYU DEF
|BYU
|D/ST
|284
|Auburn OFF
|Auburn
|Offense
|285
|Penn State OFF
|Penn State
|Offense
|286
|LSU OFF
|LSU
|Offense
|287
|Iowa DEF
|Iowa
|D/ST
|288
|Florida State OFF
|Florida State
|Offense
|289
|Ole Miss DEF
|Ole Miss
|D/ST
|290
|Alabama OFF
|Alabama
|Offense
|291
|SMU DEF
|SMU
|D/ST
|292
|Houston OFF
|Houston
|Offense
|293
|Texas DEF
|Texas
|D/ST
|294
|Texas A&M DEF
|Texas A&M
|D/ST
|295
|Penn State DEF
|Penn State
|D/ST
|296
|Clemson DEF
|Clemson
|D/ST
|297
|West Virginia OFF
|West Virginia
|Offense
|298
|Michigan DEF
|Michigan
|D/ST
|299
|Alabama DEF
|Alabama
|D/ST
|300
|Washington DEF
|Washington
|D/ST
2026 College Fantasy Football Player News
Rocky Beers, TE, Oklahoma
Oklahoma tight end Rocky Beers, who transferred from Colorado State this offseason, is impressing as a reliable red-zone target in fall camp, according to On3's Pete Nakos. This comes as no surprise after Beers ranked second nationally in touchdown grabs among tight ends last season (seven) on just 31 receptions.
Florida transfer tight end Hayden Hansen has the starting job "locked up," but Beers should see plenty of action in two-tight end sets and inside the 20-yard-line. In 2025, Jaren Kanak caught 44 passes for 533 yards in his first season at the position, and now that he's in the NFL, we could see both Hansen and Beers heavily involved in John Mateer's passing game. The Sooners' offense should be more versatile in 2026 after struggling in the last half of the year as Mateer dealt with a thumb injury. Beers is a threat to lead tight ends in touchdown grabs once again.
Turbo Richard, RB, Indiana
Indiana running back Turbo Richard has put together a strong camp and is pushing for the starting role for the defending College Football Playoff National Champions, according to On3's Pete Nakos. "The Hoosiers have been excited about the return of Khobie Martin and Lee Beebe, but they also feel like they got a steal in the portal with the [Richard]," Nakos wrote. As a sophomore at Boston College, Richard rushed 145 times for 749 yards and caught 30 passes for 213 yards, scoring 11 total touchdowns.
Martin and Beebe played third- and fourth-fiddle to Roman Hemby and Kaelon Black last season, combining for 105 carries for 714 yards and seven rushing touchdowns. The Hoosiers' backfield will likely remain a committee in 2026, but Richard could handle the most touches after a strong first spring and fall camp with the program.
Javin Gordon, RB, Tennessee
Tennessee running back Javin Gordon has drawn rave reviews since transferring to the program from Tulane, and On3's Pete Nakos reports he is trending to win the RB2 job behind DeSean Bishop. Gordon flashed in Tennessee's scrimmage on Saturday, running hard and ripping off a few explosive runs. As a freshman for the Green Wave, Gordon tallied 128 carries for 516 yards and five touchdowns. He added 13 receptions for 93 yards and a receiving score.
While Bishop, who totaled 1,076 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns last season, is expected to carry the bulk of the load in the backfield, the Vols have often produced multiple productive ball carriers, and Josh Heupel could lean heavily on the ground game with a freshman quarterback under center. If Bishop has to miss any time this year, Gordon could be in for explosive weeks. Tennessee is expected to have one of the best offensive lines in the SEC.
Isaac Brown, RB Louisville
Louisville star running back Isaac Brown has spent the offseason recovering from a lower-body issue, but for the first time this fall, he fully participated in practice on Friday. Brown is reportedly looking like his old self, appearing faster than he did when working off to the side earlier in the week.
He is the key to Louisville's offense, as he has rushed for 2,057 career yards (7.7 yards per carry) and 18 touchdowns through his first two seasons. Brown's involvement in practice is encouraging for the Cardinals as they gear up for the season opener against Ole Miss.
AK Dear, RB, Alabama
Sophomore Alabama running back AK Dear suffered an ankle injury in Alabama's latest scrimmage on Thursday, per On3's Pete Nakos. Dear is currently looking at a six-week timetable before he can return to football activities, meaning that this injury will leak into the season.
The sophomore rushed 19 times for 140 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman, playing sparingly despite his status as a highly-rated recruit. He was reportedly looking great at camp and had scored a touchdown in the scrimmage before suffering the injury. With Dear set to miss time, Alabama's backfield should be a committee of juniors Daniel Hill and Kevin Riley, freshman EJ Crowell, and freshman Trae'shawn Brown.
Kevin Jennings, QB, SMU
SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings (finger) has been limited in fall practice with a finger injury, but On3 Brett McMurphy reports that he is "ahead of schedule" in his recovery and will begin throwing again next week. This is great news for the Mustangs, as it will give the third-year starter three weeks ahead of the Week 1 matchup against Florida State.
The Dallas, Texas, native is entering his fifth year of college football and has thrown for 7,709 yards and 55 touchdowns for his hometown team. Jennings led the program to a College Football Playoff appearance in 2024, and SMU has the chance to compete for an ACC crown in 2026.
Ahmad Hardy, RB, Missouri
Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy (leg) is not yet participating in drills during fall practice, but the All-SEC ball carrier was spotted watching practice and jogging during Wednesday's session, according to SI.com's Killian Wright. The junior tailback continues to work his way back to football shape, but fortunately, he has been fully cleared from the gunshot wound. The Mississippi native is rehabbing at the Tigers' facility and has taken part in some walkthrough periods.
It remains to be seen if he will be ready for the Week 1 game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, but the program is understandably likely to be cautious with him. In his first year in Columbia, Hardy rushed 256 times for 1,649 yards and 16 touchdowns. He's tallied 3,000 rushing yards through the first 25 games of his collegiate career with Louisiana-Monroe and Missouri. Hopefully, he can return to peak form at some point in 2026.