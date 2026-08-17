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Updated College Fantasy Football Draft Rankings: Top 300 Players (2026)

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Trinidad Chambliss - College Football Rankings, NCAA CFB DFS Lineup Picks, NFL Draft

Top 300 college fantasy football draft rankings. These updated CFB fantasy rankings are for Yahoo leagues and include all positions (QB, RB, WR, TE, D/ST, Team Offense)

The college football season is just ahead, and if you're looking for updated rankings as you prepare for a college fantasy football draft, we're here to assist! Unlike the NFL version of fantasy football, there is a ton of mystery around depth charts and projected roles, meaning the early-season waiver wire will be key. That said, landing top studs in drafts to anchor your team will be key in chasing a championship. Use these updated college fantasy football draft rankings for the top 300 players as your guide.

Below, check out where key studs and sleepers such as DeSean Bishop, Tanook Hines, Amare Thomas, Trinidad Chambliss, Nate Frazier, Lotzier Brooks, Jayce Brown, and more stand among the top 300 Power 4 conference players, Team Offenses, and D/STs.

RotoBaller's top college football analysts Jackson Sparks, Mike Marteny, Brant Henson, Dan Fornek, and Bruno Mulé put these updated overall rankings together. These rankings will continue to be updated as news rolls in from camp all the way up to the start of the regular season.

 

Top 300 College Fantasy Football Draft Rankings

Rank Player Name Team Position
1 Jeremiah Smith Ohio State WR
2 Malachi Toney Miami WR
3 Kewan Lacy Ole Miss RB
4 Caleb Hawkins Oklahoma State RB
5 LJ Martin BYU RB
6 Antwan Raymond Rutgers RB
7 Cam Cook West Virginia RB
8 Nate Sheppard Duke RB
9 Jadan Baugh Florida RB
10 DeSean Bishop Tennessee RB
11 Isaac Brown Louisville RB
12 Darius Taylor Minnesota RB
13 Jordan Marshall Michigan RB
14 Bo Jackson Ohio State RB
15 Mark Fletcher Jr. Miami RB
16 Amare Thomas Houston WR
17 Ja'Kyrian Turner Pittsburgh RB
18 Nick Marsh Indiana WR
19 Justice Haynes Georgia Tech RB
20 Ahmad Hardy Missouri RB
21 Tanook Hines USC WR
22 Wayshawn Parker Utah RB
23 Aneyas Williams Notre Dame RB
24 Joe Jackson Kansas State RB
25 Wayne Knight UCLA RB
26 Makhi Hughes Houston RB
27 Cameron Dickey Texas Tech RB
28 Isaiah Sategna Oklahoma WR
29 Arch Manning Texas QB
30 Cam Coleman Texas WR
31 KJ Duff Rutgers WR
32 Wyatt Young Oklahoma State WR
33 Raleek Brown Texas RB
34 Kendrick Raphael SMU RB
35 Jordon Davison Oregon RB
36 Evan Dickens Boston College RB
37 Bryant Wesco Jr. Clemson WR
38 Nate Frazier Georgia RB
39 Trey'Dez Green LSU TE
40 Cooper Barkate Miami WR
41 Jamari Johnson Oregon TE
42 Devon Dampier Utah QB
43 Trinidad Chambliss Ole Miss QB
44 Charlie Becker Indiana WR
45 Dierre Hill Jr. Oregon RB
46 Terrance Carter Texas Tech TE
47 Mario Craver Texas A&M WR
48 Waymond Jordan USC RB
49 DeJuan Williams Maryland RB
50 Ryan Coleman-Williams Alabama WR
51 Kamari Moulton Iowa RB
52 Ian Strong California WR
53 Jeremy Payne TCU RB
54 Tre Richardson Louisville WR
55 Kamario Taylor Mississippi State QB
56 Omarion Miller Arizona State WR
57 Fluff Bothwell Mississippi State RB
58 Duce Robinson Florida State WR
59 Dylan Wade UCF TE
60 Sedrick Alexander Vanderbilt RB
61 Caleb Komolafe Northwestern RB
62 Hollywood Smothers Texas RB
63 Ryan Wingo Texas WR
64 Jordan Dwyer TCU WR
65 Braylon Staley Tennessee WR
66 Drew Mestemaker Oklahoma State QB
67 Danny Scudero Colorado WR
68 Lotzier Brooks Alabama WR
69 Rueben Owens II Texas A&M RB
70 Jayden Scott NC State RB
71 Jamal Roberts Missouri RB
72 Adam Mohammed California RB
73 Cam Edwards Michigan State RB
74 DJ Vonnahme Iowa TE
75 Griffin Wilde Northwestern WR
76 TJ Moore Clemson WR
77 Chase Hendricks California WR
78 Deuce Alexander Ole Miss WR
79 Benjamin Brahmer Penn State TE
80 Carson Hansen Penn State RB
81 Jayce Brown LSU WR
82 L.J. Phillips Jr. Iowa RB
83 Reed Harris Arizona State WR
84 Dallas Wilson Florida WR
85 King Miller USC RB
86 Yamir Knight SMU WR
87 Jekail Middlebrook Virginia RB
88 Dakorien Moore Oregon WR
89 Jeremiah Cobb Auburn RB
90 Kenny Johnson Texas Tech WR
91 Anthony Evans Mississippi State WR
92 Demond Williams Washington QB
93 J'Koby Williams Texas Tech RB
94 Conner Weigman Houston QB
95 Turbo Richard Indiana RB
96 Dezmen Roebuck Washington WR
97 Winston Watkins LSU WR
98 Marcellous Hawkins Virginia Tech RB
99 Andrew Marsh Michigan WR
100 Miami OFF Miami Offense
101 Jordan Shipp North Carolina WR
102 Quintrevion Wisner Florida State RB
103 Evan Stewart Oregon WR
104 Sam Leavitt LSU QB
105 Micah Ford Stanford RB
106 Notre Dame DEF Notre Dame D/ST
107 Jojo Phillips BYU WR
108 Texas Tech OFF Texas Tech Offense
109 Ca'Lil Valentine Illinois RB
110 Junior Sherrill Vanderbilt WR
111 Jordan Faison Notre Dame WR
112 Dante Moore Oregon QB
113 Braden Pegan Utah WR
114 Ty Clark III Wake Forest RB
115 Justin Bowick Oklahoma State WR
116 Marquis Johnson Mississippi State WR
117 Mike Matthews Tennessee WR
118 Jackson Harris LSU WR
119 Demon June North Carolina RB
120 Jayden Maiava USC QB
121 Chris Henry Jr. Ohio State WR
122 Darian Mensah Miami QB
123 Texas OFF Texas Offense
124 Dorian Fleming Maryland TE
125 Gideon Davidson Clemson RB
126 Byrum Brown Auburn QB
127 John Mateer Oklahoma QB
128 Harlem Berry LSU RB
129 Patrick Overmyer Houston TE
130 Oregon DEF Oregon D/ST
131 Ohio State OFF Ohio State Offense
132 Dawson Pendergrass Baylor RB
133 Duke Watson UCF RB
134 Josh Hoover Indiana QB
135 Khobie Martin Indiana RB
136 Willie Rodriguez Kentucky TE
137 Daniel Hill Alabama RB
138 Darrell Gill Ole Miss WR
139 Peyton Lewis Virginia RB
140 Kevin Jennings SMU QB
141 DeAndre Moore Jr. Colorado WR
142 Terrell Anderson USC WR
143 Emmett Mosley Texas WR
144 Cayden Lee Missouri WR
145 Johntay Cook Ole Miss WR
146 LaNorris Sellers South Carolina QB
147 Coy Eakin Texas Tech WR
148 Keelon Russell Alabama QB
149 Tre Spivey Arizona State WR
150 Jaron Tibbs Kansas State WR
151 Marcel Reed Texas A&M QB
152 Garrett Oakley Kansas State TE
153 Avery Johnson Kansas State QB
154 Yannick Smith SMU WR
155 Nyziah Hunter Nebraska WR
156 Kedrick Reescano Arizona RB
157 Trent Walker Houston WR
158 Jalen Cooper SMU WR
159 Louis Brown Baylor WR
160 TK Keys Tennessee WR
161 Gunner Stockton Georgia QB
162 Carlos Hernandez Wake Forest WR
163 Isaiah Horton Texas A&M WR
164 Chris Johnson Jr. Clemson RB
165 Kyler Kasper BYU WR
166 Luke Reynolds Virginia Tech TE
167 Randy Pittman SMU TE
168 CJ Carr Notre Dame QB
169 Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele California QB
170 Caden Durham LSU RB
171 Ole Miss OFF Ole Miss Offense
172 Oregon OFF Oregon Offense
173 Mason Heintschel Pittsburgh QB
174 Jeremiah Hasley Duke TE
175 CJ Bailey NC State QB
176 Ed Small TCU WR
177 Mylan Graham Notre Dame WR
178 Chris Durr Maryland WR
179 Mason Mini California TE
180 Trell Harris Oklahoma WR
181 Kyson Brown Arizona State RB
182 Julian Sayin Ohio State QB
183 Texas Tech DEF Texas Tech D/ST
184 Keshaun Singleton Auburn WR
185 Fame Ijeboi Purdue RB
186 Jeremiah McClellan Oregon WR
187 Trent Mosley USC WR
188 Bear Bachmeier BYU QB
189 Eric Singleton Florida WR
190 Que'Sean Brown Virginia Tech WR
191 Notre Dame OFF Notre Dame Offense
192 Jared Richardson Duke WR
193 Sutton Smith Arkansas RB
194 Vernell Brown Florida WR
195 JJ Buchanan Michigan WR
196 Decker DeGraaf Washington TE
197 Isiah Canion Georgia WR
198 Jordan Clay Washington WR
199 Miami DEF Miami D/ST
200 Nico Iamaleava UCLA QB
201 Jacory Barney Nebraska WR
202 Cederian Morgan Alabama WR
203 DJ Miller Kentucky WR
204 Kenny Darby Kentucky WR
205 Quincy Porter Notre Dame WR
206 Jojo Trader NC State WR
207 Cataurus Hicks Pittsburgh WR
208 Ohio State DEF Ohio State D/ST
209 JV Gibson Cincinnati WR
210 Joshua Moore Miami WR
211 TreyShun Hurry Louisville WR
212 Alonza Barnett UCF QB
213 Hunter Andrews Utah TE
214 Nic Anderson Kentucky WR
215 Nyck Harbor South Carolina WR
216 CJ Baxter Kentucky RB
217 Malcolm Simmons Texas Tech WR
218 Ashton Bethel-Roman Texas A&M WR
219 Abu Sama III Wisconsin RB
220 Jeremiah Koger Auburn WR
221 Lawson Luckie Georgia TE
222 Tory Blaylock Oklahoma RB
223 Bryce Underwood Michigan QB
224 Javon Tracy Minnesota WR
225 Chris Barnes Oklahoma State WR
226 Oklahoma DEF Oklahoma D/ST
227 Micahi Danzy Florida State WR
228 Nik McMillan Kansas State WR
229 Xavier Robinson Oklahoma RB
230 Michael Masunas Texas TE
231 Brandon Inniss Ohio State WR
232 Ethan Davis Tennessee TE
233 Oklahoma State OFF Oklahoma State Offense
234 Rocky Beers Oklahoma TE
235 Brody Foley Louisville TE
236 Lincoln Kienholz Louisville QB
237 Dylan Edwards Kansas RB
238 Malik Washington Maryland QB
239 Will Hammond Texas Tech QB
240 Elija Lofton Miami TE
241 Anthony Colandrea Nebraska QB
242 Michael Hawkins West Virginia QB
243 Arizona OFF Arizona Offense
244 Walker Lyons BYU TE
245 Brett Norfleet Missouri TE
246 Faizon Brandon Tennessee QB
247 Carson Gulker Michigan State TE
248 DJ Lagway Baylor QB
249 Caleb Odom Ole Miss TE
250 Noah Fifita Arizona QB
251 Mark Bowman USC TE
252 Keyjuan Brown Louisville RB
253 Luke Hasz Ole Miss TE
254 Georgia OFF Georgia Offense
255 Jaden Craig TCU QB
256 Steve Angeli Syracuse QB
257 Ousmane Kromah Florida State RB
258 Kenny Minchey Kentucky QB
259 Georgia DEF Georgia D/ST
260 Jayden Limar Washington RB
261 Cutter Boley Arizona State QB
262 Gio Lopez Wake Forest QB
263 Katin Houser Illinois QB
264 Rocco Becht Penn State QB
265 Texas A&M OFF Texas A&M Offense
266 Colton Joseph Wisconsin QB
267 Kaden Feagin Illinois TE
268 Julian Lewis Colorado QB
269 Vander Ploog NC State TE
270 JC French Cincinnati QB
271 Ashton Daniels Florida State QB
272 Cole Rusk Arizona TE
273 Beau Pribula Virginia QB
274 Alberto Mendoza Georgia Tech QB
275 USC OFF USC Offense
276 Indiana OFF Indiana Offense
277 Utah OFF Utah Offense
278 California OFF California Offense
279 Indiana DEF Indiana D/ST
280 BYU OFF BYU Offense
281 Oklahoma OFF Oklahoma Offense
282 SMU OFF SMU Offense
283 BYU DEF BYU D/ST
284 Auburn OFF Auburn Offense
285 Penn State OFF Penn State Offense
286 LSU OFF LSU Offense
287 Iowa DEF Iowa D/ST
288 Florida State OFF Florida State Offense
289 Ole Miss DEF Ole Miss D/ST
290 Alabama OFF Alabama Offense
291 SMU DEF SMU D/ST
292 Houston OFF Houston Offense
293 Texas DEF Texas D/ST
294 Texas A&M DEF Texas A&M D/ST
295 Penn State DEF Penn State D/ST
296 Clemson DEF Clemson D/ST
297 West Virginia OFF West Virginia Offense
298 Michigan DEF Michigan D/ST
299 Alabama DEF Alabama D/ST
300 Washington DEF Washington D/ST

 

2026 College Fantasy Football Player News

Rocky Beers, TE, Oklahoma

Oklahoma tight end Rocky Beers, who transferred from Colorado State this offseason, is impressing as a reliable red-zone target in fall camp, according to On3's Pete Nakos. This comes as no surprise after Beers ranked second nationally in touchdown grabs among tight ends last season (seven) on just 31 receptions.

Florida transfer tight end Hayden Hansen has the starting job "locked up," but Beers should see plenty of action in two-tight end sets and inside the 20-yard-line. In 2025, Jaren Kanak caught 44 passes for 533 yards in his first season at the position, and now that he's in the NFL, we could see both Hansen and Beers heavily involved in John Mateer's passing game. The Sooners' offense should be more versatile in 2026 after struggling in the last half of the year as Mateer dealt with a thumb injury. Beers is a threat to lead tight ends in touchdown grabs once again.

Turbo Richard, RB, Indiana

Indiana running back Turbo Richard has put together a strong camp and is pushing for the starting role for the defending College Football Playoff National Champions, according to On3's Pete Nakos. "The Hoosiers have been excited about the return of Khobie Martin and Lee Beebe, but they also feel like they got a steal in the portal with the [Richard]," Nakos wrote. As a sophomore at Boston College, Richard rushed 145 times for 749 yards and caught 30 passes for 213 yards, scoring 11 total touchdowns.

Martin and Beebe played third- and fourth-fiddle to Roman Hemby and Kaelon Black last season, combining for 105 carries for 714 yards and seven rushing touchdowns. The Hoosiers' backfield will likely remain a committee in 2026, but Richard could handle the most touches after a strong first spring and fall camp with the program.

Javin Gordon, RB, Tennessee

Tennessee running back Javin Gordon has drawn rave reviews since transferring to the program from Tulane, and On3's Pete Nakos reports he is trending to win the RB2 job behind DeSean Bishop. Gordon flashed in Tennessee's scrimmage on Saturday, running hard and ripping off a few explosive runs. As a freshman for the Green Wave, Gordon tallied 128 carries for 516 yards and five touchdowns. He added 13 receptions for 93 yards and a receiving score.

While Bishop, who totaled 1,076 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns last season, is expected to carry the bulk of the load in the backfield, the Vols have often produced multiple productive ball carriers, and Josh Heupel could lean heavily on the ground game with a freshman quarterback under center. If Bishop has to miss any time this year, Gordon could be in for explosive weeks. Tennessee is expected to have one of the best offensive lines in the SEC.

Isaac Brown, RB Louisville

Louisville star running back Isaac Brown has spent the offseason recovering from a lower-body issue, but for the first time this fall, he fully participated in practice on Friday. Brown is reportedly looking like his old self, appearing faster than he did when working off to the side earlier in the week.

He is the key to Louisville's offense, as he has rushed for 2,057 career yards (7.7 yards per carry) and 18 touchdowns through his first two seasons. Brown's involvement in practice is encouraging for the Cardinals as they gear up for the season opener against Ole Miss.

AK Dear, RB, Alabama

Sophomore Alabama running back AK Dear suffered an ankle injury in Alabama's latest scrimmage on Thursday, per On3's Pete Nakos. Dear is currently looking at a six-week timetable before he can return to football activities, meaning that this injury will leak into the season.

The sophomore rushed 19 times for 140 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman, playing sparingly despite his status as a highly-rated recruit. He was reportedly looking great at camp and had scored a touchdown in the scrimmage before suffering the injury. With Dear set to miss time, Alabama's backfield should be a committee of juniors Daniel Hill and Kevin Riley, freshman EJ Crowell, and freshman Trae'shawn Brown.

Kevin Jennings, QB, SMU

SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings (finger) has been limited in fall practice with a finger injury, but On3 Brett McMurphy reports that he is "ahead of schedule" in his recovery and will begin throwing again next week. This is great news for the Mustangs, as it will give the third-year starter three weeks ahead of the Week 1 matchup against Florida State.

The Dallas, Texas, native is entering his fifth year of college football and has thrown for 7,709 yards and 55 touchdowns for his hometown team. Jennings led the program to a College Football Playoff appearance in 2024, and SMU has the chance to compete for an ACC crown in 2026.

Ahmad Hardy, RB, Missouri

Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy (leg) is not yet participating in drills during fall practice, but the All-SEC ball carrier was spotted watching practice and jogging during Wednesday's session, according to SI.com's Killian Wright. The junior tailback continues to work his way back to football shape, but fortunately, he has been fully cleared from the gunshot wound. The Mississippi native is rehabbing at the Tigers' facility and has taken part in some walkthrough periods.

It remains to be seen if he will be ready for the Week 1 game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, but the program is understandably likely to be cautious with him. In his first year in Columbia, Hardy rushed 256 times for 1,649 yards and 16 touchdowns. He's tallied 3,000 rushing yards through the first 25 games of his collegiate career with Louisiana-Monroe and Missouri. Hopefully, he can return to peak form at some point in 2026.

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Cleared to Participate in Team Work on Sunday
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Calls Out Road Opener
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Reflects on Rough NBA Welcome
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Looks to Expand Game
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Joshua Baez Blasts Three Home Runs in Historic Debut
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Lives Up to the Hype in Preseason Debut
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