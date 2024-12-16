X
Top 10 Running Back Studs - Best Fantasy Football RB Performances Including James Conner, Jahmyr Gibbs, Tyjae Spears And More

The NFL playoff race is getting down to the nitty-gritty while the fantasy playoffs are in full swing. I'll admit, it's a bittersweet time of the year. As we reach the peak of football season, the fantasy championships are approaching. Soon, we won't have any live action to keep us entertained, only speculation on draft picks, free-agent signings, and the like.  Regardless, we've got football now, and this weekend's slate of action was excellent.

There's a new high-scoring matchup in 2024 -- for the second week in a row. Just seven days after the Bills and Rams combined for 86 points, Buffalo was at it again in a barn-burner with the Detroit Lions -- combining for a whopping 90 (!) points. It was the highest-scoring game since last September when the Dolphins beat the Broncos 70-20. Week 15 has featured 51 passing TDs thus far -- two off of the highest in any week this season -- but the rushing touchdown total sits way down at 20. If that stands, it would be the lowest figure of the year.

It was great to return to a week of NFL action sans byes. Still, some intriguing names are highlighted here, with many of the 2024 mainstays left off. We were blessed with a Monday Night Football doubleheader this week (which I'll never be upset about), so you'll note that Bijan Robinson and Aaron Jones won't qualify for this column as the Vikings and Falcons will square off in Week 15's penultimate contest. Still, there's plenty to talk about this week, so without further ado -- let's get into it. Also, a quick side note: Ashton Jeanty was robbed.

Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:

 

Top 10 Running Backs of the Week (Including SNF)

Here are the top-10 running backs from Week 15 of the 2024 NFL season in PPR scoring:

Rank Player Team Points
1 James Conner ARI 30.8
2 Jahmyr Gibbs DET 28.4
3 Tyjae Spears TEN 27.2
T-4 Chase Brown CIN  26.3
T-4 James Cook BUF 26.3
6 Josh Jacobs GB 21.6
7 Jerome Ford CLE 18.4
8 Justice Hill BAL 17.8
9 Ty Johnson BUF 17.3
10 Alvin Kamara NO  17

1. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals got back in the win column on Sunday after three straight losses -- getting one over on the New England Patriots 30-17 at home. As per usual, James Conner was a critical piece of their attack, helping lead his team to victory. The 29-year-old continued his strong campaign in Week 15, reeling off 110 yards and two touchdowns on 16 totes, adding 28 yards through the air on 5-of-5 receiving.

Conner has been fantastic in 2024. Despite seeing a decline in his efficiency from a season ago, he's picked up his work in the passing game, helping to mitigate that. Sunday marked the third time in the last five appearances that he's registered five receptions, and he racked up at least four targets in all of them -- a feat he completed just twice through the first nine games. With the two scores, he's up to seven on the ground, which matches his total from the prior two seasons.

Arizona will hit the road next Sunday to square off against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium, and they could be understaffed regarding their backfield. Rookie RB Trey Benson (ankle) picked up an injury today -- the severity of which is unknown -- and Emari Demercado was just placed on injured reserve with a back issue. If Benson is inactive, it will be just Conner and backfield mate DeeJay Dallas shouldering the load in Week 16.

That'd be good news for the veteran who would project for more work. He'll be on the RB1/2 borderline.

2. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

In what could have been a Super Bowl preview, the Bills ended the Lions' 11-game winning streak in a chaotic 48-42 win on the road. This game was incredible, packed with action from whistle to whistle. While his running mate David Montgomery was mostly game-scripted out of this one with Buffalo jumping out to an early 14-point lead, Jahmyr Gibbs was once again electric.

The second-year back handled just eight carries, amassing 31 yards and a touchdown but Gibbs did most of his damage through the air, hauling in 5-of-7 targets for 83 yards and an additional score. It was the fourth time this season that Gibbs punched in two TDs and the eighth time he's gone over 100 scrimmage yards in an outing. Aside from his reception and target totals, the former first-round pick has set new career highs across the board. However, he still has at least two games to go.

With this performance in the books, the speedster is the current RB3 in PPR leagues; not a bad season at all. Detroit will line up against their division-rival Chicago Bears in Week 16. Gibbs will be a high-end RB1.

3. Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee lost 37-27 to the Bengals at home, falling to 3-11 on the season. Quarterback Will Levis was benched in the second half in favor of Mason Rudolph after the former turned the ball over four times (three INTs) in less than three quarters. Despite the box score looking the way it does, this game was not close. Admittedly, Tyjae Spears wasn't the back I thought we'd see here. However, 2024 should no longer surprise me.

On Sunday, Spears was excellent in his passing game role, collecting six of seven targets for 87 yards and a touchdown. However, his work on the ground was far less effective. He plodded to five yards and a touchdown on four carries, including a long gain of six. The 23-year-old's volume through the air is a pleasant sight. However, it's less likely that he's surpassed backfield mate Tony Pollard as the preferred passing-down option and more likely that his elevated workload was due to the latter's ankle injury.

Pollard briefly left the game in the first half, though he would reenter the contest. Despite his return, he looked far less effective with his carries after racking up 22 yards and a touchdown on the team's first drive. There has been no news of the veteran's injury, so it's likely not too serious. Still, it's something to monitor, as Spears would be thrust into a lead role if Pollard were to miss time. The Titans will take on the Indianapolis Colts next Sunday in an exploitable matchup.

T-4. Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals

Chase Brown continued his torrid stretch on the other side of the matchup mentioned above. The Illinois alum has been a force for nearly half the season since taking over as the team's workhorse back, providing stud value at a waiver wire/late-round draft pick price. He's been a nice surprise and adds another dimension to Cincinnati's offense that Zack Moss (neck) did not.

Brown again handled a massive workload, toting the rock 25 times for 97 yards and a touchdown. Despite his target total dipping again, he still brought in all three for 16 yards and an additional TD. Since Week 9, the 24-year-old is the overall RB2 sandwiched between superstars Saquon Barkley and De'Von Achane. The kicker? Brown has played one fewer game than both of them in that stretch, averaging 23 fantasy points per game -- 0.6 points less than Barkley.

Tennessee is one of the league's better units against opposing rushing attacks, so fantasy managers must feel good about Cincinnati's Week 16 outing against the Cleveland Browns. Cleveland's defense hasn't been a pushover in the rushing department, but Brown's involvement and high-octane offense should keep him amongst the top RBs again. Continue rolling with him.

T-4. James Cook, Buffalo Bills

James Cook had a sensational performance against the Detroit Lions in Week 15 -- and the entire Bills' backfield for that matter. In an absolutely thrilling contest, Buffalo held on despite the Lions clawing their way back late. Wouldn't it be nice if every game was like this?

Cook piled up 105 yards and two touchdowns on his 14 rushes, bringing in his lone target for a gain of 28 yards. The former Georgia Bulldog ripped off chunks of yardage against one of the NFL's top rush defenses, going for gains of eight (twice), 13, and 41 yards. The last of those was one of his scores, in which he almost got taken down by his dreads but shook it off and won the foot race to the end zone.

The 25-year-old has yet to crack the elite options at his position but is an excellent athlete and a solid fantasy back. He'll always be in danger of quarterback Josh Allen taking over a game and siphoning touchdowns on the ground. Still, he's a crucial asset of an elite offense and is the PPR RB13 on the season. Buffalo will line up against the New England Patriots in a dream meeting in Week 16. Cook will be on the RB1 radar.

6. Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers

Seattle was no match for the Green Bay Packers during the Sunday football nightcap, falling 30-13 at home. The Pack dominated the first half up 20-3, but the Seahawks were done no favors when quarterback Geno Smith (knee) was knocked from the game in the third quarter and didn't return. Still, it wouldn't have mattered much as Josh Jacobs was uber-effective in his typical workhorse role.

The former first-rounder accrued 94 yards and scored on his 26 carries, gaining another 42 yards on 4-of-4 receiving. It was the second time this season that he'd pile up at least 30 touches and he has an absurd nine touchdowns since Week 11. Green Bay has really leaned on him since then, and they're 4-1 in that stretch. It'd be nice if there were a projectable No. 1 pass-catching option on this squad. However, you won't hear me complaining when a running back continues to eat like this.

The Packers will now prepare for a premiere matchup next Monday night against the Minnesota Vikings on the road. Minnesota's defense has been superb this season and quite staunch against the run, so fantasy managers may want to temper expectations for the fantasy semi-finals. Jacobs posted 78 scoreless yards in their last meeting earlier in the year, resulting in 11.8 fantasy points.

7. Jerome Ford, Cleveland Browns

The Browns were out of their league on Sunday against a Chiefs squad that beat them 21-7 on the road. This game also featured another QB benching due to poor performance when Jameis Winston gave way to Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the fourth quarter after a three-interception performance. Cleveland did score their lone touchdown when Winston was in the game. However, he didn't really have anything to do with it. On the other hand, Jerome Ford had everything to do with it.

The 25-year-old has seen his touch share tick up each week since returning from a hamstring injury in Week 11, and was the most effective he'd been since earlier in the year. Ford exploded for 84 yards and a TD on his seven carries -- including a sensational 62-yarder that ended in a trip to pay dirt. He was also efficient in the passing game, churning out 20 yards on his two receptions. The Browns could have probably stood to feature him more there. Alas, that isn't my call.

Ford's performance was nice, but the more significant storyline here is that fellow running back Nick Chubb (foot) suffered a broken foot in Week 15. Head coach Kevin Stefanski noted that Chubb might have been "stepped on," but other news outlets state it was a non-contact injury (possibly a stress fracture). Whatever the case, the veteran seems likely to be out for the remainder of the season, though no report has confirmed that.

It's worth keeping an eye on, as Ford could be a valuable contributor over the final few weeks. He'll undoubtedly be a popular waiver wire add if he's still available. With Cleveland squaring off against the Cincinnati Bengals in a divisional clash next week, it might behoove them to utilize Ford more in the passing game. See Tyjae Spears above.

8. Justice Hill, Baltimore Ravens

In the second instance of "this isn't the running back I thought I'd find here," Justice Hill makes a surprising appearance instead of his bruising counterpart Derrick Henry. He and the Ravens dominated the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon 35-14, though even that score makes this meeting seem closer than it actually was. Henry still led the team in rushing but failed to score a TD for the third straight game—something he had done just once before Week 11.

As usual, Hill's work on the ground was negligible (2/7), but he was a menace through the air -- going for 61 yards and a touchdown on 5-of-5 receiving. The 27-year-old's production has been all over the place this season, as nine of his 14 appearances have culminated in single-digit fantasy points. However, his other five performances would have been useful. The problem is, they've been unpredictable.

Henry's role is not in doubt, though his absence from the passing game is an issue. If he were to miss time, Hill might be a viable high-end FLEX option. Though, we don't wish that on the King. Baltimore will play a rematch against the Pittsburgh Steelers next Saturday afternoon, and the latter won't be a recommended option.

9. Ty Johnson, Buffalo Bills

It's always fun to see two backs from the same squad make the top ten, an honor usually held by the Detroit RB duo. This week, though, it was their opponents accomplishing that feat.

Ty Johnson came out of nowhere in the 48-42 win to put together a massive performance through the air. The sixth-year veteran rushed for just nine yards on his two carries but racked up a staggering 114 yards and five receptions on as many targets. The 27-year-old had never eclipsed 71 receiving yards until Sunday afternoon, smashing his career-best output -- picking up gains of 19, 24, 31, and 33 yards. Curiously, he was not used again after the second play of the third quarter.

Buffalo may have lost last week to a hungry Rams squad, but they're one of the more unstoppable teams right now, and having pieces of this offense is usually a boon to a fantasy lineup. It was nice to see Johnson lead the team in receiving -- unfortunately, this kind of usage cannot be projected moving forward. Buffalo gets a favorable spot in Week 16 with the New England Patriots.

10. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

It's been a rough season for the Saints in 2024, and that trend continued on Sunday with their 20-19 loss to the Washington Commanders. By all accounts, Washington has been one of the bigger surprises this season on the back of sensational rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. However, for as much of a positive surprise they've been, New Orleans has been the opposite.

Despite his team's turmoil, Alvin Kamara (groin) pleased fantasy managers before his exit in the second half with a groin injury. He had a tough day on the ground, managing just 12 yards on his five totes. The former Tennessee Volunteer came through anyway with four catches, 58 yards, and a touchdown on five targets. His TD was a savvy one-handed 21-yard snag near the pylon, just getting his feet in bounds.

It wasn't his best day on the ground, but Kamara continues to produce with his versatile dual-threat skill set. He's considered day-to-day as of now and gets an extra day of rest with a Monday night matchup against the Green Bay Packers in Week 16, but groin injuries can be tricky. Teammate Kendre Miller is the next man up and the only other back to garner a carry in Sunday's loss. It's recommended to keep tabs on the veteran, and Miller needs to be added in all formats.

Thanks for reading, and best of luck in all your playoff matchups in Week 16!



