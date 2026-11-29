November 29, 2026

The fantasy hockey Cut List for Week 10 of 2026. Andy analyzes potential fantasy hockey busts, overvalued players, and injured players to consider dropping.

Hey RotoBallers! With another week of NHL action behind us, it's time to take a look at the waiver wire. Since many players continue to emerge weekly, we must part with an underperforming roster to pick them up.

In this piece, we will look at some of the most dropped players across Yahoo and ESPN leagues over the past week and determine whether managers should hold them longer or follow the trends.

Be sure to follow RotoBaller on X for all of our league-winning content and me @A_Smith_FS. Also, use discount code SMITH for 50% off any Premium Packages and get access to our Team Sync platform with customized lineup tools, projections, and more based on your league settings. Note: All statistics referenced are updated as of Saturday, November 28 AM. Let's dive in!

Save 50% on any NHL Premium Pass using discount code CYBER. Win more with our NHL DFS Premium Pass , get expert tools and advice from proven winners! Doug Shain (@BanksterDFS) anchors the team with his exclusive DFS Heat Map, lineup picks and projections. Gain VIP access to our Lineup Optimizer, Research Station, DFS Cheat Sheets and VIP Chat Rooms. Go Premium, Win More!

Forwards on the Hot Seat

Note: Similar to targeting players on the waiver wire, it is crucial to understand your league scoring before making any cut decision. If a player is in a cold scoring slump but still producing in other categories in your format (like faceoffs, hits, blocks), managers should think twice before cutting ties.

Will Smith, LW/RW, San Jose Sharks

Rostered - 85%

The former fourth overall pick has yet to live up to expectations this season. Through 28 games, Smith has scored just eight goals and tallied 11 points. He posted a -15 rating while chipping in just 11 hits and five blocked shots. When Smith isn't contributing on the scoresheet, the young forward is a non-factor in fantasy, as he doesn't add any banger stats and is often a negative in +/-.

Smith has seen his rostership rate drop considerably over the past week, and his recent four-game point drought has made it easy for managers to part ways.

A major reason why Smith is seeing his production drop is his recent usage. During these four games, Smith has seen his usage drop considerably compared with the previous nine games, when he tallied nine points (with two goals).

Period TOI/G Last 4 Games 16:31 Previous 9 Games (before slump) 20:34

Unfortunately, for Smith, the young winger has been moved to the third forward line alongside Ty Dellandrea and Mason Marchment. This is a massive drop in linemates, as Smith often spent much of the first half of the campaign with Macklin Celebrini and Ivar Stenberg.

This new third line hasn't spent much time together, and unfortunately, it hasn't contributed to Smith's fantasy outlook. Still, he's seeing top usage on the power play, which continues to give him opportunities on the man advantage.

However, given his lack of banger upside, Smith needs top-six minutes to be a useful fantasy asset in standard leagues. Without it, he needs to be uber efficient in his opportunities to provide value.

His underlying 58% Fenwick% and 55.8% On-Ice xGoals% (both up from last season) suggest he is making an impact on the ice, but a move to the bottom six isn't a good sign for his short-term value.

Verdict: Managers and shallower points from him can cut ties with Smith given his lower ice time. While he may eventually return to the top-six, for now, Smith is a highly volatile asset on a nightly basis. Those in deeper 12+ team leagues looking for upside should hold him for a bit longer, as any return to the top-six should greatly improve his outlook.

Cole Perfetti, LW/RW, Winnipeg Jets

Rostered - 65%

Cole Perfetti has been a streaky player for much of the 2026 campaign. He enjoyed a hot start, scoring six goals (nine points) over his first six games, but then went eight games without a goal (three points). However, the winger then scored three more goals over his next five before hitting another length drought.

Currently, Perfetti has not tallied a single point over his last four games while logging just two shots on goal with five hits (and no blocked shots). This season, he has 20 points in 27 games with 67 shots on goal and a solid 36 hits and 10 blocked shots.

However, what caused a drop in his rostership rate was his move to the second line. Perfetti has logged 164 minutes on a top line with Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor, where they generated a tidy 3.48 xGoals For Per 60 and a 52.2% xG%. However, the 24-year-old has since moved to the second forward line with Dawson Mercer and Brayden Yager.

Through 88.6 minutes of shared ice time, this line has been largely unproductive, posting a much lower 41.5% xGoals% and just 1.49 xGoals For per 60. Needless to say, this lineup change has greatly limited Perfetti's production.

While he is still seeing top power-play usage like Smith, Perfetti's 5-on-5 upside is now much lower. However, Perfetti has chipped in just over a point per game, giving him some value nightly, even if it is not overly significant.

Verdict: Like Smith, Perfetti is a safe cut in standard points leagues. His move to the second line has limited his ceiling upside, and his underlying metrics suggest this line will not get much better. However, in deeper leagues, he is a fine "hold" for now, but managers can likely find a more opportune streamer on the waiver wire.

Other Names:

Trevor Zegras, PHI (cut in standard leagues)

Gavin McKenna, TOR (cut in standard leagues)

Defensemen on the Hot Seat

Owen Power, Buffalo Sabres

Rostered - 45%



Owen Power saw his early-season value rise when Rasmus Dahlin hit the IR. During this brief period, Power would average a massive 4:22 PPTOI/G while seeing an overall 28:00 TOI/G. Even when Dahlin returned, Power was still contributing on the sheet, which kept him on most fantasy rosters.

Through his first 12 games, he has tallied 11 points (nine helpers) with 16 shots and 11 blocked shots. However, since the start of November, Power's nightly consistency has steadily declined. Over his last 14 games, he has tallied just seven points with 14 blocked shots, 15 shots on goal, and a mere seven hits.

Unfortunately, Power relies heavily on his 5-on-5 play as Dahlin occupies the QB1 role on the power play and sees the bulk of the ice time. During this 14-game period, Power has seen just 1:21 PPTOI/G and none of his seven points were on the man-advantage.

A defender averaging under a blocked shot per game and a mere 0.3 hits per game will be a non-factor on most nights unless he sees top power-play usage, and unfortunately for Power, that will not happen as long as Dahlin is healthy.

Verdict: Power's early-season play was very unstable, and this slump suggests that on most nights, Power will need to be extremely effective during 5-on5 play to be a point-per-game player. He is a safe cut in all standard leagues as he contributes minimally to banger categories.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Tampa Bay Lightning

Rostered - 50%

Let's make this one short and sweet. Managers should always be aggressive on the waiver wire when a widely available defender slides into the QB1 role on the power-play. D'Astous manned the top Tampa Bay power-play from October 20 through November 11, averaging a hefty 4:27 PPTOI/G (over a 0-game stretch).

In that stretch, D'Astous tallied 10 points, with seven coming on the man-advantage. While he looked like a potential Darren Raddysh 2.0, Tampa Bay has since moved him back to the No. 2 unit.

Over his last seven games, D'Astous is seeing only 0:55 PPTOI/G while tallying just two points (one goal) with neither coming on the power play. He still averaged over a shot on goal per game this period, but without the top power-play usage, his fantasy upside was significantly lower.

Until he returns to this role, his lack of major hits and blocks (1.5 hits per game, 1.25 blocks per game) means he is not worth rostering in standard formats.

Verdict: While he looked like a waiver-wire gem earlier in October, his move to the No. 2 power-play unit makes him a safe cut. While he may eventually replace John Carlson later in the campaign, D'Astous is only worth rostering in deeper 14-team leagues for now.

Other Names:

Tristan Luneau, ANA (safe cut in standard leagues given lack of power-play time)

Vladislav Gavrikov, NYR (pace of blocked shots per game has dropped dramatically since his hot start)

Goalies on the Hot Seat

Lukas Dostal, Anaheim Ducks

Rostered - 40%

Lukas Dostal was set to be the starting netminder for a young and up-and-coming Ducks team. However, after earning a career-best 30 wins last season, Dostal has taken a major step back in 2026. Through his first 14 games, the netminder has posted a 4-7-1 record with an .857% SV% and a hefty 3.87 GAA.

For reference, last winter, Dostal carried an .888% SV% with a much lower 3.10 GAA. While he was not always a league-winning goalie last season, he was a viable No. 2/No. 3 netminder, especially in formats where wins were greatly rewarded.

However, so far Dostal has struggled behind a weak Anaheim defense. Per MoneyPuck, the 26-year-old has generated -6.8 Goals Saved Above Expected, which is a further decline from the -2.9 Goals Saved Above Expected he posted last winter.

These metrics have not played well behind the defense, which is allowing the third-most Expected Goals Against per 60; that trails only the Canucks and Blackhawks, the two worst teams in the sport.

To make matters worse, Dostal has recently been outplayed by 31-year-old Laurent Brossoit, which could further reduce his volume.

Verdict: His underlying metrics already made him a safe cut in all standard leagues, but seeing him lose further opportunities makes him an easy choice. Dostal should not be rostered in 40% of Yahoo leagues.

Karel Vejmelka, Utah Mammoth

Rostered - 85%

Our other netminder is far more rostered. Karel Vejmelka was a workhorse in 2025, appearing in 64 games for the Utah Mammoth. The Trebic native would post a 38-20-3 record with an .896% SV% and a sharp 2.75 GAA. However, like Dostal, Vejmelka has taken a massive step back in 2026.

Through the opening months, the goaltender has posted a modest 8-7-2 record with an .865% SV% and a 3.23 GAA. After posting a slightly below-average -2.0 goals against last season, Vejmelka's mark in 2026 had dropped even further to a rough -10.4 GSA.

However, while Dostal has not been put in the most ideal situations, Vejmelka has. Per MoneyPuck, the Mammoth have allowed the second-fewest Expected Goals Against per 60, trailing only the Ottawa Senators. Instead, Vejmelka has failed to rekindle his 2025 form despite being in one of the better situations in the sport.

Since the start of November, Vejmelka has allowed at least five goals in three of his seven outings while holding an even lower .843% SV%.

While the No. 2 option Sebastian Cossa has not been able to steal the crease, he has won two of his last three games while posting an improved .921% SV%, compared to the .865% SV% he held over his previous six games.

His volume should remain stable, but if this pace continues, Vejmelka will fall into a 40/60 split with Cossa.

Verdict: While he is not as easy a cut as Dostal, those in standard leagues can part ways. Vejmelka's metrics do not suggest an imminent turnaround. Also, if he keeps this pace up, he will fall into an even deeper timeshare with Cossa.

Other Names:

Logan Thompson, WSH (discussed last week, cut in shallower leagues)