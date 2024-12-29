Alright first of all, what the hell? Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane is absolutely elite in fantasy football this season. Despite the team having a terrible offensive line, his receiving prowess has made him one of the best backs to own and an amazing draft pick this season.
Why would you even think about benching him? The answer is that sometimes even some of the best players can be put into absolutely terrible situations. Such is life for Achane, who won't have his QB1, Tua Tagovailoa (hip). Well, most likely won't, but that's nearly guaranteed.
Let's dive into one of the most depressing start-sit decisions and outlooks in all of 2024.Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:
De'Von Achane Fantasy Football Outlook
So yeah... no Tagovailoa. The offense without him was so utterly atrocious that it made for the most unwatchable football games of the year. Their matchup with the Tennessee Titans in Week 4 was horrific. The utter incompetence of backup quarterback Tyler Huntley caused... well, nothing really, to happen.
Joe Flacco would be up 2 scores by now, but instead Tyler Huntley is scoring on the Colts. pic.twitter.com/SKw7ZeBj30
— lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) October 20, 2024
To be fair, there is essentially one pathway to success for Huntly. Check it down relentlessly to tight end Jonnu Smith and Achane and pray that they can do something. But No. 28 was targeted just 12 times in the four games Tagovailoa didn't play in. And he scored just 8.8, 5.9, 2.7, and 10.5 PPR fantasy points in those weeks.
That's not even RB3/FLEX worthy production.
Should I Start De'Von Achane in Week 17?
It's really tough. On the one hand, the Browns are also tanking. They benched quarterback Jameis Winston for second-year pro Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who should not ever be starting for any team in the league this year. He's thrown zero touchdowns and five interceptions this season.
The @Browns defense today did not appear to do bad. Held them to 17 points, 3 points came on a 59 yard field goal, but once again the offense can’t do anything.#CLEvsCIN x #DawgPound
pic.twitter.com/wbHSU9Or75
— BROWNS OR DIE 💀 (@BrownsorDie) December 22, 2024
So we're saying there's a chance. But Huntly also shouldn't be starting for anyone. Achane's ceiling takes a significant hit. He's now an RB3/FLEX suited for only deeper leagues or rosters lacking much talent. Or if you really want to take a chance on him.
At least the disaster that's unfolding is mitigated by the disaster that will be on the other line of scrimmage.
