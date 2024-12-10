The Carolina Panthers won’t make the playoffs for the seventh consecutive year. However, the Panthers have had some promising moments this season.
After playing awful over the first two weeks, Bryce Young got benched. Thankfully, the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick has played significantly better since returning to the starting lineup.
More importantly, Young hasn’t tanked the fantasy value of Adam Thielen and Xavier Legette. However, which Panthers wide receiver should fantasy players add off the waiver wire this week?Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:
Should I Pickup Adam Thielen?
Thielen is the WR79 for the year, averaging 10.5 half-point PPR fantasy points per game. The veteran wide receiver missed seven games because of a significant hamstring injury. However, he has been outstanding since returning to the lineup. Thielen is the WR12 over the past three weeks, averaging 13.9 fantasy points per game, scoring 14.7 or more in back-to-back contests.
Furthermore, the veteran wide receiver has been Young’s top target since returning from the injury. He has run a route on 77% of the quarterback’s dropbacks, earning a 22% target share. While Thielen’s fantasy value could take a slight hit when Jalen Coker (quad) returns, the veteran is a must-add off the waiver wire.
34-year-old slot man Adam Thielen in three games since returning from injury:
* 101 routes on 131 Bryce Young dropbacks (77%)
* 25 targets for a 22% share
* 20-258-1 result, 80% catch rate
Note Jalen Coker (quad) has missed all three games.
— Adam Levitan (@adamlevitan) December 9, 2024
Should I Pickup Xavier Legette?
Many had high hopes for the rookie wide receiver earlier this season. Legette is the WR54 for the year, averaging 6.8 half-point PPR fantasy points per game. He was outstanding in the Panthers’ first game without Adam Thielen in Week 4, totaling a career-high 16.6 fantasy points. Unfortunately, the rookie has struggled since the bye week.
The former South Carolina star has averaged 3.3 receptions on 7.3 targets for 49.3 receiving yards and 6.6 fantasy points per game over the past three weeks, scoring 7.6 or fewer in every contest. Furthermore, Legette hasn’t scored a touchdown since Week 9. Last week, he had several awful drops, catching only two of his eight targets against the Philadelphia Eagles. While Legette is worth adding off the waiver wire, Thielen is a far better option.
Oh my goodness.... incomplete.
📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/jiFzpyWSIE
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 8, 2024
