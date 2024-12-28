BALLER MOVE: Add in 10-12+ Team Leagues (especially if you rostered Chuba Hubbard)
ROSTERED IN: 3% of Leagues
ANALYSIS: Chuba Hubbard was officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers due to a knee injury, and now has been ruled out and placed on IR.
Raheem Blackshear is now a potential waiver wire add in some leagues heading into Week 17, especially if you are a fantasy manager that rostered Hubbard. If you are looking for roster depth, play in a deeper league, are struggling for a flex play, or just want to block your opponent, Blackshear is a fine waiver wire pickup for Week 17.
Since Hubbard is going to miss this week's game, Blackshear will be in line for a bigger workload along with Mike Boone. With Jonathon Brooks (knee) out for the season and Miles Sanders (ankle) still on injured reserve, the 26-year-old running back will likely see the majority of carries out of the backfield for the Panthers on Sunday. In that case, he would be a potential flex play in 12-plus team leagues.
Sources: After rushing for 1,195 yards this season, Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard is being placed on injured reserve today due to a calf and knee injury. His impressive season now has come to an end. pic.twitter.com/pTNVeUZAJa
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2024
Mike Boone is expected to see some work as well, and Miles Sanders may also be activated, so this could be a bit of a messy backfield. Keep tabs on the injury reports and beat writer updates through kickoff, before deciding whether to start Blackshear in Week 17.
