Chuba Hubbard Placed On Injured Reserve, Done For Season
2 weeks agoCarolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (calf, knee) has been placed on injured reserve, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The move will effectively end Hubbard's season with two weeks remaining on the schedule. Hubbard enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2024, running with the opportunity to lead Carolina's backfield. He finishes the year with 1,195 rushing yards, 171 receiving yards, and 11 touchdowns. Not only did he take over the backfield from Miles Sanders, but he also allowed the Panthers to be patient with the debut of Jonathon Brooks, who recovered from a torn ACL only to re-injure himself in his third NFL game. Hubbard, who ranks 12th among running backs in fantasy points (PPR), played well enough to earn a four-year contract extension during the middle of the season, signifying that the Panthers want him to be a centerpiece of their offense long-term. He should remain the Panthers' primary running back when he returns healthy in 2025, ranking as a high-end RB2 option in fantasy football. Meanwhile, for the final two games of the 2024 season, the Panthers will likely rely on some combination of Raheem Blackshear, Velus Jones Jr., and Mike Boone out of the backfield. There's also a slight chance that Sanders could return from IR for next week's season finale. Without a clear backfield alignment, it's risky to start any Panthers running back in fantasy football for Weeks 17 and 18.
Source: Adam Schefter
Source: Adam Schefter