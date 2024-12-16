X
PrizePicks NFL DFS Prop Picks - Monday Night Football Props for Week 15

2 weeks ago by
Aaron Jones - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News
Welcome back, RotoBallers, to our PrizePicks NFL DFS prop picks for the Week 15 Monday Night Football slate! The 2024 NFL season is moving into the winter months, and that means our friends over at PrizePicks have a TON of great DFS plays we can look to take advantage of.

Our partners at PrizePicks offer some of the best and easiest-to-win NFL DFS games in the industry. There are no large-field tournaments filled with sharks where you have to get lucky just to place. At PrizePicks, you're not playing against other people; you're just playing against the projections. The guys at PrizePicks have worked hard to give you really attractive opportunities to make some money. With promo code 'BALLER,' you can get a 100% match on your deposit up to $100.

Announcement: We have two awesome new Props Optimizers for the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and NCAA! The PrizePicks Optimizer and Prop Bets Optimizer are both available in our new Props Premium Package, which includes exclusive access to RotoBaller's VIP Discord chat rooms for props and betting. Additional props for each NFL slate will be discussed regularly in the VIP Discord as well!

 

PrizePicks Over/Under DFS Props Contests

PrizePicks is a great DFS picks site where you can choose to select plays in terms of fantasy points or single stats. The goal is to build a two-player, three-player, four-player, five-player, or six-player entry and then select whether or not you want to play for the power play or the flex play.

On the power play, you will need to be correct on each of your selections to win, and on the flex play, you will have a little more wiggle room for a chance to win some money back.

You can mix and match players from different games in your entry or select all of your plays from the same game. Once you have selected your players and props, you can choose the aforementioned flex play or power play option. Let's see what the board offers today!

 

NFL DFS Props - Over/Under Picks for Week 15 Monday Night Football

Be sure to also check out our brand new PrizePicks Optimizer tool and the free PrizePicks DFS Props Tool to see more recommended picks.

Before diving into some solid prop totals this week, we must first cover the PrizePicks scoring format. The format is PPR, which stands for "point per reception," meaning every reception is worth one point. Rushing and receiving touchdowns are worth six points, and passing touchdowns are worth four points.

Each rushing or receiving yard is worth .1, meaning every 10 yards of either is worth one point. Quarterback passing yards are worth .04, which means every 25 passing yards are worth one point. If you ever have questions, you can always click the "scoring chart" option above the player selections for each contest. Now, let's get to some solid props for this week.

 

Aaron Jones MORE than 62.5 rushing yards

This is a solid number we are getting on Aaron Jones as he has eclipsed this total in four of his previous six games. He has also seen solid volume over that same six-game span as Jones has averaged over 15 carries per game.

The matchup against the Chicago Bears is a good one as well. On the season, the Bears have allowed the third-most rushing yards to the running back position. They have also allowed nearly five yards per carry to the position. They have not improved recently, either, as they have allowed over five yards per carry and the second-most rushing yards to backs over the previous four weeks.

The Vikings will also enter this game as 6.5-point favorites, which should lead to additional carries for Jones down the stretch.

In order to see all of my picks for Monday's game (and others from RotoBaller experts), then head over to the RotoBaller Discord. We have multiple cappers posting NFL picks and props daily in our betting channel.

More Weekly DFS Analysis

