PrizePicks NFL DFS Prop Picks - Monday Night Football Props for Week 15

PrizePicks Over/Under DFS Props Contests
PrizePicks is a great DFS picks site where you can choose to select plays in terms of fantasy points or single stats. The goal is to build a two-player, three-player, four-player, five-player, or six-player entry and then select whether or not you want to play for the power play or the flex play.
On the power play, you will need to be correct on each of your selections to win, and on the flex play, you will have a little more wiggle room for a chance to win some money back.
You can mix and match players from different games in your entry or select all of your plays from the same game. Once you have selected your players and props, you can choose the aforementioned flex play or power play option. Let's see what the board offers today!
NFL DFS Props - Over/Under Picks for Week 15 Monday Night Football
Before diving into some solid prop totals this week, we must first cover the PrizePicks scoring format. The format is PPR, which stands for "point per reception," meaning every reception is worth one point. Rushing and receiving touchdowns are worth six points, and passing touchdowns are worth four points.
Each rushing or receiving yard is worth .1, meaning every 10 yards of either is worth one point. Quarterback passing yards are worth .04, which means every 25 passing yards are worth one point. If you ever have questions, you can always click the "scoring chart" option above the player selections for each contest. Now, let's get to some solid props for this week.
Aaron Jones MORE than 62.5 rushing yards
This is a solid number we are getting on Aaron Jones as he has eclipsed this total in four of his previous six games. He has also seen solid volume over that same six-game span as Jones has averaged over 15 carries per game.
The matchup against the Chicago Bears is a good one as well. On the season, the Bears have allowed the third-most rushing yards to the running back position. They have also allowed nearly five yards per carry to the position. They have not improved recently, either, as they have allowed over five yards per carry and the second-most rushing yards to backs over the previous four weeks.
The Vikings will also enter this game as 6.5-point favorites, which should lead to additional carries for Jones down the stretch.
