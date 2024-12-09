Van Jefferson Scores Touchdown With Teammate Sidelined
2 days agoPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Van Jefferson converted his lone target into a 10-yard touchdown reception during Sunday's Week 14 victory over the Cleveland Browns. With George Pickens (hamstring) inactive, Jefferson played 74 percent of the offense snaps, which was his highest mark since Week 8. Although he was targeted just once, the 28-year-old took advantage of his lone opportunity and scored a third-quarter touchdown that gave Pittsburgh a two-possession lead over its divisional opponent. Jefferson's reduced offensive role keeps him off the fantasy radar, especially with Pickens looking like he'll return to action in Week 15.
Source: RotoBaller
