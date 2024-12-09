Tre Tucker Comes Back To Earth With Seven Yards In Loss
3 days agoLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker brought in 2-of-5 targets for seven yards in his team's 28-13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14. The second-year wideout's production came crashing back to Earth on Sunday after back-to-back viable fantasy performances. It was the eighth time in 13 outings that he's registered two or fewer receptions. The outlook of this offense becomes even more cloudy now as quarterback Aidan O'Connell (knee) was carted off in an air cast and replaced by Desmond Ridder. Tucker plays a high percentage of snaps and has a path to targets in this passing attack. However, the Raiders' offensive woes continue and make him an unreliable option. He'll square off against the visiting Atlanta Falcons next Monday night in Week 15.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN