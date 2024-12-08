T.J. Hockenson Racks Up 45 Yards In Week 14 Win
3 days agoMinnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson caught 4-of-5 targets for 45 yards in Sunday's 42-21 win over the Atlanta Falcons. It's a slightly disappointing performance for the 27-year-old on a day when quarterback Sam Darnold threw for five touchdowns and a career-high 347 yards. Hockenson was the team's third-leading receiver in targets, yardage, and receptions on the afternoon. Still, production was hard to come by, with wideouts Jordan Addison and Justin Jefferson combining for 15 catches, 265 yards, and all five scores on 19 of Darnold's 28 attempts. The Iowa alum will look to elevate his stat line next Monday night in a rematch against the Chicago Bears at home. Hockenson's last meeting with the Bears produced a season-best seven receptions and 114 yards in Week 12.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN