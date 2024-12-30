T.J. Hockenson Posts 68 Yards Vs. Green Bay
1 week agoMinnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson corralled 5-of-6 targets for 68 yards in his team's 27-25 win against the Green Bay Packers. The Iowa product posted his highest yardage total since Week 12, bringing in five receptions for the second time in three outings. It was modest output for him on a day when quarterback Sam Darnold torched the Packers for a career-high 377 yards. Darnold spread the ball around effectively -- hitting five Minnesota pass-catchers for at least four completions. Hockenson hasn't been the impact player he was in the prior two seasons, but he hasn't been invaluable. As of his return in Week 9, the 27-year-old is the PPR TE9 -- registering four top-ten weekly finishes. He'll line up for a meeting with the Detroit Lions in Week 18 that presents massive playoff implications.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN