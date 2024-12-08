Russell Wilson Leads Steelers To Week 14 Victory
3 days agoPittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson completed 15 of 26 pass attempts for 158 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-14 win over the Cleveland Browns. He added a season-high 17 rushing yards on six carries. Wilson and the Steelers' passing attack started slow but got things going in the second half, even without George Pickens (hamstring) in the lineup. Targets were distributed all over the field as Wilson completed passes to nine different players. He hit receiver Van Jefferson for a 10-yard score on Pittsburgh's first drive of the third quarter and followed it up with a 20-yard touchdown pass to tight end Pat Freiermuth on the team's very next possession. Wilson is now 6-1 as a starter this season while delivering solid fantasy production. He'll face a tough test in Week 15 on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Source: ESPN
