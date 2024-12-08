Najee Harris Scores In Week 14 Win
3 days agoPittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris handled 16 carries for 53 yards and a touchdown in a Week 14 win against the division-rival Cleveland Browns. Harris was a focal point of Pittsburgh's offense early in the first quarter, gaining 32 yards through its first two possessions. Although he was surprisingly quiet for much of the rest of the contest, he punched the ball into the end zone for a one-yard score in the second quarter to give the Steelers a 10-7 lead. He was not utilized as a pass-catcher on Sunday after hauling in six receptions last week. Regardless, Harris has been a steady contributor for fantasy and continues to receive a heavy workload on the ground. A difficult matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles awaits in Week 15.
Source: ESPN
