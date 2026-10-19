Najee Harris Could See Larger Role Going Forward
Oct 19, 2026, 10:29 PM ETNew York Giants running back Najee Harris was expected to see a larger workload against the New Orleans Saints this past weekend. Cam Skattebo was benched for his fumbling problems, so Harris was expected to get more involved. The veteran back only carried the ball four times for two yards in the loss. Fellow back Tyrone Tracy Jr. saw six carries for 18 yards and a touchdown. Tracy also hauled in a receiving touchdown as well on Sunday. It's unclear what the Giants plan to do with Skattebo moving forward. This could end up being a three-back committee, but Harris could see a larger role if Skattebo remains out of the picture. Fantasy managers in desperate need of a running back should consider stashing Harris.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
More Recent News
Kyler Murray is Gaining Traction Ahead of Favorable Matchup
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 19, 2026, 10:22 PM ETMinnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray is coming off his best performance of the season in Week 5. He completed 24-of-30 passing attempts for 229 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions in the win over the New Orleans Saints. The Vikings were on bye last week, so Murray is well rested ahead of the Week 7 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. The hope is that Jordan Addison (hamstring) and T.J. Hockenson (concussion) will be available for this weekend. If the Vikings are at full force, Murray is looking like a strong streaming option against the Colts shaky defense. The dual-threat quarterback has done enough to warrant a look, especially for fantasy managers who need someone with their quarterbacks on bye.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Konata Mumpfield is Moving up the Depth Chart
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 19, 2026, 10:16 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Konata Mumpfield is likely going to have an expanded role in the offense going forward. Fellow wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) is set to miss about two months of action due to a ruptured left hamstring. His absence will likely mean that Mumpfield moves into the No. 2 role in the receiving room. Mumpfield has mostly been quiet this season outside of a four-catch performance where he notched 93 receiving yards in Week 3. Fantasy managers in deep leagues that are looking for help should consider adding Mumpfield with Adams sidelined for the foreseeable future.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jordan Mason is Worth Stashing with Return Looming
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 19, 2026, 10:09 PM ETMinnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason (thumb) was designated to return from the Injured Reserve on Monday. Mason will have his 21-day practice window opened after missing the last four games while recovering from thumb surgery. The Vikings are hopeful that Mason will be able to return for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts. It has been a month-long layoff for Mason, so he might not be quite ready yet from a conditioning standpoint. Once he's healthy, Mason should see a fairly consistent role behind Aaron Jones Sr. in the backfield. Fantasy managers looking for help at the running back spot should consider stashing Mason.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Mike Evans Officially Ruled Out in Week 6 with Achilles Injury
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 19, 2026, 10:04 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) has officially been ruled out for the remainder of his team's Week 6 matchup against the Washington Commanders on Monday night, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. Evans was questionable to play in the game coming in due to Achilles soreness. After making a catch, he limped off the field right before halftime and was seen grabbing at his Achilles once he reached the tunnel. Before getting injured, the veteran wideout recorded three catches for 94 yards on five targets. With Evans sidelined, 49ers wideouts Jordan Watkins and Brandin Cooks could both see increased usage the rest of the way against Washington.--Will Brady
Source: NBC Sports Bay Area - Matt Maiocco
Travis Hunter a Deep-League Stash Candidate After Big Week 6?
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 19, 2026, 9:57 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter has seen the majority of his playing time in 2026 on the defensive side of the ball. However, the 23-year-old saw heavier involvement on offense in Week 6 and delivered, recording four catches for 49 yards and a touchdown against the Houston Texans. Hunter still only played nine snaps on offense against Houston, so fantasy managers should temper their expectations for his production. Still, Jacksonville may slowly be ramping up Hunter's offensive workload as the season progresses. In deeper fantasy leagues, Hunter could be worth stashing off the waiver wire for his potential season-long upside.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Mike Evans Questionable to Return in Week 6 with Achilles Injury
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 19, 2026, 9:48 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) is officially questionable to return to his team's Week 6 matchup against the Washington Commanders on Monday night, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner. After coming into the game with Achilles soreness, Evans limped off the field right before halftime and was seen grabbing at his Achilles once he reached the tunnel. Before getting injured, the veteran wideout recorded three catches for 94 yards on five targets. If Evans is unable to return to the game, 49ers wideouts Jordan Watkins and Brandin Cooks could both see increased usage the rest of the way against Washington.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Nick Wagoner
Mike Evans Limps Off with Possible Achilles Injury on Monday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 19, 2026, 9:40 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) gingerly walked to the locker room right before the end of the first half in his team's Week 6 matchup against the Washington Commanders, per Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group. Evans was questionable to play coming into the game due to Achilles soreness and was seen grabbing at the Achilles area once he got into the tunnel. Before leaving the game, Evans recorded three catches for 94 yards on five targets. If he is unable to return, 49ers wideouts Jordan Watkins and Brandin Cooks could be in line for more targets and playing time in the second half.--Will Brady
Source: Bay Area News Group - Cam Inman
Jawhar Jordan a Deep-League Waiver-Wire Target Amid Backfield Injuries
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 19, 2026, 9:28 PM ETHouston Texans running back Jawhar Jordan saw his first game action of 2026 in Week 6 and delivered, recording six carries for 43 yards and a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jordan began the year on Houston's practice squad, but he was elevated to the active roster in Week 6 with running back David Montgomery (groin) sidelined by injury. If Montgomery returns in Week 7, Jordan will likely slide back into the RB3 role in Houston behind both Montgomery and Woody Marks. Still, Jordan was productive when given opportunities with Houston last season as well, logging 227 scrimmage yards on 50 touches. In deeper fantasy leagues, Jordan could be worth picking up off the waiver wire just in case Montgomery ends up requiring an extended absence.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Michael Mayer Emerging as a Viable Waiver-Wire Target
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 19, 2026, 9:19 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer bounced back from a disappointing outing in Week 5 with a strong game in Week 6, recording seven catches for 95 yards on nine targets against the Buffalo Bills. Mayer has now logged at least seven catches and 80 receiving yards in two of his last three games, and he's racked up 28 catches for 266 yards and a touchdown on 34 targets across six games this season. While Mayer is the TE2 on his own team behind Brock Bowers, Las Vegas' tendency to deploy two tight end formations allows both players to be productive. The Raiders are also lacking high-end production from their wide receiver corps, which should allow for Mayer to keep seeing an elevated target share. In leagues where Mayer is available on the waiver wire, he could be a worthy waiver wire target for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Terry McLaurin Carted Off on Monday Night with Knee Injury
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 19, 2026, 9:08 PM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (knee) was carted off the field after suffering a non-contact knee injury during his team's Week 6 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. McLaurin has officially been ruled out for the remainder of the game, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic. Before getting injured, the veteran wideout hauled in one catch for 27 yards on one target. It's too early to speculate, but losing McLaurin for an extended stretch would obviously be a rough blow for the Commanders' offense. Without him on Monday night, Commanders wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Antonio Williams, as well as tight end Chig Okonkwo, will likely see increased workloads.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Matt Barrows
Romeo Doubs Not Facing Long-Term Absence
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 19, 2026, 8:12 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs (shoulder), who was placed on Injured Reserve on Monday after suffering a shoulder injury in Sunday's Week 6 win over the division-rival New York Jets, is not expected to face a long-term absence and is hopeful to return after the team's Week 11 bye, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. It is good news for fantasy managers who will be stashing the first-year Patriots receiver in deeper leagues now that he may only end up missing four games while on IR. The 26-year-old former fourth-round pick by the Green Bay Packers in 2022 from Nevada caught his only target of the game in the win over the Jets, and it ended up going for 42 yards and his third touchdown of the season. Doubs has averaged a career-high 18.6 yards per catch through six games while hauling in 14 of his 24 targets for 261 yards and three touchdowns, which has been rather disappointing when considering that top wideout A.J. Brown just returned on Sunday after suffering a high-ankle sprain in the Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He will not be a must-hold in shallower fantasy formats over the next four weeks. Doubs is currently rostered in 67% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler
Tanner Hudson Placed on Injured Reserve With Pectoral Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 19, 2026, 7:57 PM ETThe Cincinnati Bengals officially placed tight end Tanner Hudson (pectoral) on Injured Reserve on Monday with a pectoral injury that he suffered in the Week 5 win over the Miami Dolphins, according to the team's official website. Hudson will now be forced to miss at least the next four games, starting with Cincy's Week 7 contest this Sunday against the division-rival Baltimore Ravens. In four games so far in 2026, Hudson was not on the fantasy football radar with only seven catches (on seven targets) for 33 yards and one touchdown. The 31-year-old veteran's pectoral injury will open up more playing time for Drew Sample behind starting tight end Mike Gesicki moving forward, although Sample should remain on the waiver wire in all leagues. Hudson has never been a high-end pass-catcher at the position, and he has accumulated 99 catches for 906 yards and only five touchdowns in 75 regular-season games played (four starts) in his seven-plus NFL seasons. Hudson is in his fourth year with the Bengals.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Bengals.com
Jeremiyah Love Expected to Do Some Running on Tuesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 19, 2026, 7:43 PM ETArizona Cardinals rookie first-round running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) is expected to do some running on Tuesday, head coach Mike LaFleur told Tyler Drake of Arizona Sports. The Cardinals should have a better idea of where he is at and what he will do on Wednesday during the first official practice of the week as the team prepares to face the visiting Denver Broncos in Week 7. A lingering ankle injury kept the Notre Dame product off the field for the Cardinals' surprising Week 6 win over the division-rival Los Angeles Rams on the road. Tyler Allgeier led the Arizona backfield on Sunday with 18 carries for only 38 yards (2.1 yards per attempt) and caught one of two targets for 10 yards in the passing game. Bam Knight surprisingly had only three fewer carries than Allgeier and was way more productive on the ground, gaining 80 rushing yards and adding two receptions for 18 yards. If Love does enough in practice this week to gain clearance to play in Week 7 versus Denver, he could immediately return and lead the Cardinals' backfield with Allgeier underwhelming. The No. 3 overall pick in April has been a little underwhelming himself through his first five NFL games, averaging 3.7 yards per carry while rushing for 245 yards and a touchdown on 67 carries. Love has added 11 catches for 36 yards and another score. He still has by far the most short- and long-term fantasy value of anyone in this backfield.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Arizona Sports - Tyler Drake
Davante Adams Expected to Have Hamstring Surgery
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 19, 2026, 7:36 PM ETLos Angeles Rams veteran wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) is expected to have a procedure on his left hamstring tendon to clean it out, with hopes that he can return around the time of the team's Week 11 bye or a little after, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Adams suffered a hamstring injury in the Week 6 upset loss to the division-rival Arizona Cardinals on Sunday and is expected to miss anywhere from six to 10 weeks. Fantasy managers need to keep Adams stashed on their rosters, as he could return just in time for the start of the fantasy playoffs. Star receiver Puka Nacua will be targeted even more with Adams out, as will receivers Jordan Whittington and Konata Mumpfield and tight ends Tyler Higbee and Colby Parkinson, at least until Terrance Ferguson (ankle) returns from Injured Reserve. Running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum should also see more passing-game work with Adams sidelined for a while. The 33-year-old Adams led the league with 14 touchdown receptions in 2025 in his first year in L.A., and he had 30 catches for 480 yards and four touchdowns on 49 targets through the first six weeks of the 2026 campaign before his injury on Sunday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Terrance Ferguson Should See Massive Role When he Returns
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 19, 2026, 7:29 PM ETLos Angeles Rams second-year tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle), who is not eligible to return from Injured Reserve until the Week 8 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, should have a big role in the Rams' passing attack when he returns after the team placed veteran receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) on IR on Monday. Adams suffered a hamstring injury in the Week 6 loss to the division-rival Arizona Cardinals on Sunday and is now expected to miss anywhere from six to 10 weeks. The 23-year-old Ferguson easily has the most pass-catching upside among the many names in the Rams' tight end corps, even though he had only seven catches on 12 targets for 63 yards and one touchdown in the three games that he has played so far in 2026. Ferguson is expected back after a minimal IR stint, so fantasy managers looking for upgrades at TE should consider stashing the former second-rounder from Oregon off the waiver wire now. He is currently rostered in only 13% of Yahoo leagues. Ferguson came on strong down the stretch in his rookie campaign and finished with an 11-231-3 line in 14 regular-season games.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Good Chance That Zach Charbonnet Returns on Sunday Night
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 19, 2026, 7:20 PM ETSeattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said that running back Zach Charbonnet (knee) will have a full week of work in practice and that there is a good chance that he will make his season debut in Sunday night's Week 7 showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune. It has been only eight months since Charbonnet had reconstructive surgery on his knee after tearing his ACL in the postseason in January, but he has made great progress and is on the verge of returning to Seattle's active roster as their primary RB. The 25-year-old former second-rounder in 2023 from UCLA will probably be eased into the Seahawks' backfield alongside Emanuel Wilson and George Holani if he is active this Sunday night, but Charbs deserves to be rostered in all fantasy football leagues after rushing for 730 yards and a career-high 12 touchdowns on 184 carries in 2025 in his third year in the league next to Kenneth Walker. Charbonnet also had 20 receptions for 144 yards in 16 regular-season games. With Walker now in KC, Charbonnet is expected to take over lead-back duties sooner rather than later. If he is still available on your league's waiver wire, he needs to be scooped up ASAP.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Tacoma News Tribune - Gregg Bell
Stefon Diggs Active Against 49ers on Monday Night Football
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 19, 2026, 7:14 PM ETWashington Commanders veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs (hamstring) is officially active on Monday night on the road against the San Francisco 49ers to close out Week 6 action. Diggs' return to action on Monday is great news for Washington's offense as they look to give the 49ers their first loss of the 2026 season, but it is bad news for the target shares of both Terry McLaurin and rookie Antonio Williams in Week 6. The 32-year-old Diggs injured his hamstring in the Week 4 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in London and was unable to play in last Sunday's tie against the division-rival New York Giants. He is sporting an 18-170-3 line in his first four games for the Commanders this year in his 12th year in the league. All three of Diggs' touchdowns this year came in the first two weeks of the season in losses to the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys before quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered a dislocated left elbow. Most fantasy managers in traditional leagues have benched Diggs this week because his status was up in the air, and he should be faded in DFS lineups on Monday night against a strong Niners defense.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Washington Commanders
Mike Evans Officially Active on Monday Night
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 19, 2026, 7:06 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers veteran wide receiver Mike Evans (ribs, Achilles) is officially active for the Monday Night Football game against the visiting Washington Commanders, according to Brooke Evans of the team's official website. Evans did not practice all of last week but will still play to close out Week 6 action as he battles through several broken ribs and Achilles soreness. Despite breaking some ribs in the Week 3 win over the division-rival Arizona Cardinals, Evans has not missed any games and has caught 12 of his 18 targets for 189 yards and one touchdown in the last two games without much help from the rest of the 49ers' banged-up receiving corps. Veterans Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) and Christian Kirk (calf) will be out against Washington, leaving the team with Jacob Cowing and veteran Brandin Cooks to help pick up the slack behind Evans. Fantasy managers who rolled the dice on Evans this week have to be happy with their decision since he is active as he looks for a second straight 100-yard performance. Evans caught a season-high seven passes for 113 yards and his third touchdown of the year in last week's big divisional win over the Seattle Seahawks.--Keith Hernandez
Source: 49ers.com - Brooke Evans
Tyler Higbee Remains in Play as a Tight End Streamer
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 19, 2026, 6:53 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee has caught 24 of his 29 targets through six weeks in 2026 for 246 yards and one touchdown, averaging 10.3 yards per catch. Higbee had his best game of the early season in last week's overtime loss to the Buffalo Bills, when he caught five of his six targets for 83 yards. He was not as productive in Sunday's surprising loss to the division-rival Arizona Cardinals in Week 6, though, catching all four of his targets for 22 yards. The basis for the 33-year-old veteran still being an option off the fantasy football waiver wire going into a Week 7 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders on the road is that fellow TE Terrance Ferguson (ankle) will not be eligible to return from Injured Reserve until Week 8 versus the Los Angeles Chargers. Higbee will have at least one more week to serve as L.A.'s top pass-catching tight end against the Raiders, putting him in play as a TE streamer with bye weeks in full swing. From Weeks 3 through 5, Higbee had at least 62 receiving yards and five receptions. Higbee is rostered in 35% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
DeMario Douglas a Must-Add Following Teammate's Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 19, 2026, 6:41 PM ETFantasy managers may have been dropping New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas going into the team's Week 6 matchup on Sunday against the division-rival New York Jets with star receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) returning from Injured Reserve. Brown struggled with drops in his first game back, and Romeo Doubs suffered a shoulder injury, leading to Douglas having a second straight strong game, catching seven of his eight targets for a team-high 86 yards and his third touchdown of the season in the 26-19 victory. The 25-year-old pass-catcher now has 11 receptions on 13 targets for 151 yards and three touchdowns in the last two weeks. Brown is now back for New England, but Douglas will be a popular waiver-wire target this week in fantasy football now that Doubs has been placed on Injured Reserve. Doubs will miss at least the next four games, opening up a bigger window for Douglas to see consistent targets from young quarterback Drake Maye. At the very least, the slot man should be in play as a WR4/flex option, especially for a potential shootout against the Chicago Bears this Thursday night in Week 7. Douglas is widely available and is currently rostered in only 8% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com