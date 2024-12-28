Mads Sogaard Takes On Jets On Saturday
2 weeks agoOttawa Senators goaltender Mads Sogaard will be between the sticks for Saturday's matchup against Winnipeg. The 24-year-old will make only his second appearance of the season. Sogaard gave up four goals on 17 shots in a relief effort against L.A. on Oct. 14 but still registered a victory. He has an 11-10-3 career record in the NHL with a 3.53 goals-against average and a .881 save percentage. Sogaard has struggled in the big league, but the Senators are currently short of options in the crease, with Linus Ullmark (back) and Anton Forsberg (lower body) dealing with health issues. Leevi Merilainen will likely start on Sunday as Ottawa completes a back-to-back versus Minnesota.
Source: Ottawa Senators
