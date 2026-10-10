Luther Burden III Enters WR2 Territory for Divisional Clash
Oct 10, 2026, 2:03 AM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III is scheduled for a prime spot in a divisional road matchup with the Green Bay Packers this Sunday. Burden's start to the 2026 campaign has been anything but poor, but it isn't what fantasy managers were hoping for when they spent a fifth-round pick on the University of Missouri alum. Still, he's been great for a player who's cleared 61% of the team's snaps in just one of four appearances. In Chicago's win over the Jets, at least, veteran Kalif Raymond saw his target share drop considerably. Additionally, Burden out-snapped Raymond for the first time since Week 1. If that is a trend, it's wheels up for the former, and his outlook gets a boost for the rest of the season. For now, he's a strong bet for WR2 numbers against a Packers defense that's been a liability at times in the early going. The 22-year-old is RotoBaller's PPR WR21 for the divisional clash.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
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Tyler Huntley is a Fringe, Deep-League Superflex Option in Week 5
Matt McCauley
Matt McCauley
Oct 10, 2026, 5:00 AM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler 'Snoop' Huntley will start in Week 5 against the Atlanta Falcons in Georgia, replacing injured Lamar Jackson (ankle). Huntley subbed in at halftime after Jackson's ankle injury in the Ravens' 24-18 Week 4 win over the Tennessee Titans, completing eight of nine passes for 64 yards and gaining 16 yards with his legs off on four rushes. Snoop is not a stranger to taking the helm while Lamar recovers from injury. His upcoming start marks his fifth season starting a game in place of an injured or resting Lamar Jackson, according to NextGen Stats and Huntley, who said during an interview this week, "[i]t's just like riding a bike." Huntley has averaged 7.4 air yards per attempt in his career, with only 32.8% of his attempts going past the first-down markers, lower than any of the 27 qualified QBs since 2018, according to Next Gen Stats. What makes Snoop a fringe starter against the Falcons is his proven ability to generate fantasy points with his legs. In his nine starts since 2023, Huntley has averaged 36 rushing yards per game. However, over that same sample, he has thrown for over 150 yards only four times and averaged just six yards per pass attempt, which would place him 28th out of 30 qualified passers this season. Even though the Falcons' defense ranks 30th against the pass, giving up 264.8 yards per game, it has the third-highest quarterback pressure rate (43.6%), which further inhibits Huntley's ability to take deeper shots down the field. Huntley's rushing ability gives him a modest floor, but fantasy managers should temper expectations if they're looking for a week-winning QB2 performance at Superflex.--Matt McCauley
Source: Ryan Mink - Baltimore Ravens
Chicago Bears Defense Looks to Keep Packers in Check
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 10, 2026, 2:36 AM ETThe Chicago Bears D/ST will carry a strong string of recent success into Sunday's divisional clash with the Green Bay Packers. After yielding 37 points to the Panthers in Week 1, the unit has been lights out, allowing a combined 28 points to the Vikings, Eagles, and Jets. Furthermore, no quarterback has thrown for more than 153 yards over that stretch. Chicago ranks top-four in points per game allowed (16.3) and sits in the top 12 with six total takeaways (three INTs). In terms of their matchup, the Packers are one of the league's worst scoring teams (18.3) and tie for fifth with six giveaways. The Bears have done a great job of limiting opposing passing attacks while generating enough turnovers to provide a strong fantasy floor. The unit ranks as RotoBaller's D/ST9 for the week ahead.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Cairo Santos Remains a Reliable Fantasy Option
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 10, 2026, 2:29 AM ETChicago Bears placekicker Cairo Santos is a strong bet for a high fantasy floor in this weekend's divisional bout with the hosting Green Bay Packers. Santos has been solid for Chicago so far, converting all 13 extra-point attempts and seven of eight field-goal attempts over four weeks. As expected, the Bears' offense has been a legitimate scoring threat this season, though that sometimes limits the fantasy-point opportunities for the Tulane product. However, the veteran has a steady floor, and Green Bay's defense has him situated nicely in Week 5. The Packers may look tough to beat through the air on paper, but some of their stats are skewed, and they allow 26.3 points per game, the tenth-most in the league. Santos may not have week-winning upside at his position, but he has a better chance of finishing drives with backup quarterbacks at the helm. He's RotoBaller's K18 for Sunday's matchup.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Colston Loveland Showing Signs of Life Ahead of Week 5
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 10, 2026, 2:19 AM ETChicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland will square off with his division-rival Green Bay Packers on the road in Week 5. Loveland finally got off the schnide last weekend, leading the team with nine targets and compiling a 6/57 line in their win over the Jets. It wasn't world-beating, but it was clear the second-year pro was a point of emphasis. Incidentally, Loveland's usage spiked as wide receiver Kalif Raymond's declined. If that holds steady, it's a step in the right direction. Unfortunately, it's too early to call for a full-fledged bounceback, but what we saw was at least encouraging. While Green Bay hasn't been an ideal matchup for fantasy tight ends, they're a susceptible unit and rank bottom-ten in points per game (26.3). Additionally, quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) has a chance to be back in the fold this week, which would boost the floor and ceiling for the entire offense. As for Loveland, he lands as this week's PPR TE11 in RotoBaller's ranks.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Kalif Raymond Eyeing Rebound Against Rival Packers
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 10, 2026, 2:10 AM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Kalif Raymond has a good chance to be productive in the team's outing with the Green Bay Packers, but his role is in question after a down performance. The former undrafted free agent was Chicago's leading receiver heading into Week 4, but a dip in snap share and a considerable loss of opportunity led to a two-catch, six-yard finish. Meanwhile, fellow wideouts Luther Burden III and Rome Odunze, and tight end Colston Loveland all posted at least four catches, six targets, and 57 yards. No one expected Raymond to sustain his early-season production for the length of the campaign. Still, it's a surprise to see it fade so quickly. Against this week's opponent, the veteran is poised to be viable in deeper formats against a Green Bay defense that can be beaten on all levels. However, expectations must be tempered after his dismal floor was revealed. Raymond comes in as the PPR WR52 for RotoBaller in this week's rankings.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Rome Odunze Could Stay Hot Against Green Bay
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 10, 2026, 1:58 AM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze is coming off his best output of the season in a win over the Jets, and now turns his sights to a beatable Green Bay Packers defense. Despite another quarterback change in Tyson Bagent last Sunday, Odunze led the team in receiving (94 yards) and caught six of seven passes. The former ninth-overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft is the clear snap leader of the WR corps and the only wideout to clear an 80% snap share (three) on the campaign. Consistency will be hard to come by with his talented teammates, but he's in an excellent spot in Week 5 with a vulnerable Packers defense on tap. Odunze is a talented receiver, but currently unstable for fantasy. Fortunately, he's a key cog on a high-powered offense. The 24-year-old is RotoBaller's PPR WR41 for the divisional clash.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Roschon Johnson Lined Up for Backup Duties
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 10, 2026, 1:51 AM ETChicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson is set for a larger workload in this weekend's divisional matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The former Texas Longhorn has just five total touches this season, and they all came in Week 4's win over the Jets. Backfield mate Kyle Monangai (thumb/toe) handily led Chicago's ground attack in the victory. However, Monangai will miss Sunday, leaving Johnson and D'Andre Swift to feast on a susceptible Packers run defense that's been one of the league's most fantasy-friendly. Rosy outlook aside, the 25-year-old is really only an option in DFS/deep leagues, as the true backfield workload split won't be known until lineups are already locked. Johnson is RotoBaller's PPR RB56 for the weekend ahead.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
D'Andre Swift Primed for Busy Week 5 Outing
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 10, 2026, 1:44 AM ETChicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift is poised to handle more work in this Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers, as teammate Kyle Monangai (thumb/toe) has been ruled out. Swift also missed some practice this week, bothered by a lingering knee injury and a new hip ailment. However, he carries no designation into the contest and is expected to get as much work as he can handle. The Pennsylvania native likely won't see everything, as fantasy managers can expect backfield mate Roschon Johnson to rotate behind him in some fashion. Still, Swift gets a bump in his outlook this week, with a leaky Packers rush defense lined up against him. Green Bay is giving up the fifth-most rushing yards per game (139.3) and the second-highest average fantasy points to running backs (24.8). Swift remains a high-end RB2 for Week 5 and, officially, RotoBaller's PPR RB14.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Tyson Bagent a Risky Play in Decent Matchup
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 10, 2026, 1:38 AM ETChicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent is set for a second straight start as the team travels to take on the Green Bay Packers this Sunday. Bagent played well in a Week 4 win over the Jets, though he wasn't a strong fantasy option, failing to score a touchdown as Chicago's ground attack led the way with another stellar performance. On paper, the Packers defense isn't a favorable matchup, allowing the fourth-fewest passing yards per game (185) through four contests. That said, the Jets and the Falcons each found success against Green Bay in that department. Either way, fantasy managers outside of those in superflex/2QB formats shouldn't consider the 26-year-old for their lineups. Aside from the possibility that the ground game takes over again, teammate Caleb Williams (hamstring) has been officially labeled as questionable for the game, leaving the door open for him to get the starting nod instead. As it stands, Bagent ranks as RotoBaller's QB24 for Week 5.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Caleb Williams Offers Intriguing Upside if Active
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 10, 2026, 1:29 AM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's road divisional matchup against the Green Bay Packers. The third-year signal caller hasn't been active since injuring his hamstring in Week 2's 9-3 loss to Minnesota. Friday was Williams' first practice in any capacity since then. While Williams' hamstring health is unknown after only a limited session, he'd be in an excellent position to succeed against a Packers pass defense that's been a mixed bag this year. The real risk is that if he plays at less than full strength, he could lose much of his ability to create outside the play's design. Owners should keep a close eye on Williams' status right up until kickoff, as he'd be worth considering for fantasy if active. If he isn't, teammate Tyson Bagent, who was named the team's starter for Sunday earlier in the week, would take the helm against the Packers.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Jake Bates a Solid Starting Kicker Option in Week 5
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 9, 2026, 11:51 PM ETAcross four games in 2026, Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates has connected on all seven of his field goal attempts and all 14 of his extra point tries. Bates had his best game of the young season in Week 4, converting four field goal attempts in Detroit's loss to the Carolina Panthers. In Week 5, Bates and the Lions will take on the Arizona Cardinals. Arizona has struggled to keep its opponents off the scoreboard in recent weeks, allowing at least 31 points in each of its last three games. Detroit has also been one of the NFL's highest-scoring offenses so far, averaging 29.8 points per game. In a potentially high-scoring Week 5 affair against the Cardinals, Bates profiles as a steady top-12 kicker for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Sam LaPorta Looking to Build on Recent Success in Favorable Week 5 Matchup
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 9, 2026, 11:44 PM ETFour weeks into the 2026 season, Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta has recorded 22 catches for 228 yards and two touchdowns on 32 targets. The 25-year-old had his best game of the young season in Week 4, hauling in eight receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets against the Carolina Panthers. In Week 5, LaPorta and the Lions will take on an Arizona Cardinals defense that has allowed 11 receiving touchdowns through four games and ranks dead last in the NFL in yards per pass attempt allowed (9.1). Detroit has also operated in extremely pass-heavy game scripts due to its struggling defense, with quarterback Jared Goff averaging over 40 pass attempts per game. As long as both the Cardinals and Lions defenses continue their recent performances, LaPorta could be poised for a big game on Sunday. He profiles as a high-end TE1 option in Week 5 against Arizona.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Can Isaac TeSlaa Continue Recent Production Surge in Week 5?
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 9, 2026, 11:36 PM ETAcross four games so far in 2026, Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa has recorded nine catches for 187 yards on 17 targets. While TeSlaa's overall production may not leap off the page, he's coming off his best game of the season in Week 4, recording four catches for 95 yards on eight targets against the Carolina Panthers. As long as Lions wideouts Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams remain healthy, TeSlaa may struggle to see consistent target volume. However, Detroit's defense has been one of the worst in the NFL this season, which has led to Lions quarterback Jared Goff averaging over 40 pass attempts per game. In Week 5, the Lions are set to take on an Arizona Cardinals defense that has allowed 11 touchdown receptions through four games and ranks dead last in the NFL in yards per pass attempt allowed (9.1). If Detroit is forced into another pass-heavy game script, TeSlaa could end up being a worthwhile flex option in deeper fantasy leagues.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Jameson Williams a Boom/Bust WR2 Option in Week 5
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 9, 2026, 11:29 PM ETAcross four games so far in 2026, Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has recorded 16 catches for 229 yards on 25 targets. While the 25-year-old has largely underperformed preseason expectations, he had his best game of the season in Week 4 with six catches for 102 yards against the Carolina Panthers. Williams could be poised to build on his Week 4 performance in Week 5, when the Lions take on the Arizona Cardinals. Arizona's pass defense has had issues this season, allowing 11 touchdown receptions through four games and ranking dead last in the NFL in yards per pass attempt allowed (9.1). The Lions have also been extremely pass-happy due to their struggling defense, with quarterback Jared Goff averaging over 40 pass attempts per game. All in all, Williams profiles as a low-end WR2 option for fantasy managers in Week 5.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Amon-Ra St. Brown Could Be Poised for Massive Game in Week 5
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 9, 2026, 11:28 PM ETAcross four games in 2026, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has recorded 31 catches for 303 yards and five touchdowns on 46 targets. The 26-year-old currently ranks as the WR3 in overall PPR scoring and the WR4 on a per-game basis. In Week 5, St. Brown and the Lions will take on the Arizona Cardinals. Arizona has had major issues defending the pass so far this season, allowing 11 touchdown receptions through four games and ranking dead last in the NFL in yards per pass attempt allowed (9.1). The Lions have also shown a tendency for playing high-scoring, pass-heavy games, as their defense has allowed at least 30 points in three out of four games and quarterback Jared Goff is currently averaging over 40 pass attempts per game. Between the matchup and the state of the Detroit defense, St. Brown remains a clear high-end WR1 option for fantasy managers in Week 5.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Kaelon Black Continues Seeing Reduced Role
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 9, 2026, 10:58 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black got his career started great with 65 rushing yards on 14 attempts during the season opener. Since then, Black has carried the ball 17 times for 55 yards over the last three games. The rookie back has certainly taken a step back over the last few weeks. Fantasy managers were hopeful that Black would remain a 10-plus carry player every week, but that was unlikely to happen with Christian McCaffrey healthy right now. Black is still one of the better handcuffs to roster given McCaffrey's injury history. The 24-year-old isn't someone that should be started in fantasy formats given his recent struggles ahead of the Week 5 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
J.K. Dobbins is Shaky Option with Backfield Split
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 9, 2026, 10:51 PM ETDenver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins hasn't been much of a fantasy option through the first four weeks of the season. Dobbins is getting the bulk of the rushing attempts right now, but he hasn't done much with it lately. The veteran back has rushed 28 times for 89 yards over the last two games. He continues to split up the workload with RJ Harvey, who gets a majority of the receiving work in the backfield. During that same two-game span, Harvey has recorded 16 receptions for 109 yards. Between the two, Harvey is the better fantasy option right now, especially in PPR formats. Dobbins doesn't carry much upside as anything more than a low-end flex option for the upcoming matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Calvin Ridley is Nearly Impossible to Trust in Week 5
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 9, 2026, 10:40 PM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley has done almost nothing on offense through the first four games of the season. Heading into Week 5, Ridley has recorded three of his five targets for 48 yards and zero touchdowns. He'll now draw a tough matchup against the Houston Texans defense in Week 5. It's clear that Ridley isn't going to be a big part of the offense with Carnell Tate (back) and Wan'Dale Robinson being the primary options in the passing game. Ridley is probably worth holding in deep leagues, but he's not someone that should be trusted in starting lineups right now.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Josh Downs Needs a Bounce-Back in Week 5
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 9, 2026, 10:34 PM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs is hopeful that better days are ahead for him against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5. Downs was almost non-existent during last week's win over the Washington Commanders. He hauled in three of his four targets for 16 yards during the overseas victory. Before that game, Downs had posted back-to-back 70-plus yard performances. He'll draw a tough matchup against the Steelers secondary this weekend. It's hard to get excited about Downs as anything more than a flex option for this Week 5 road contest in Pittsburgh.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Dalton Kincaid is Seeing Reduced Role
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 9, 2026, 10:29 PM ETBuffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid is hopeful to bounce back against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5. Over the last two games, Kincaid has finished with three receptions for 45 yards and zero touchdowns. This is odd given the fact that Kincaid was such a huge part of the offense during the first two weeks of the season. Now, the 26-year-old has only seen five targets over the last two games, but he saw eight in Week 2 alone. It's unlikely going to get better for him against a tough Rams defense on Monday Night. Despite some lackluster performances, Kincaid remains a high-end TE2 for this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference