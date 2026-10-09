Oct 9, 2026, 10:11 PM ET

Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Derwin James Jr. (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. James will remain on the sideline as he hasn't been able to practice since suffering this hamstring injury. He'll miss his second straight game and is currently considered week-to-week. It's unclear at the moment if James will be available to suit up for next week's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. His absence is certainly a downgrade for this secondary and this defense as a whole against the Broncos this weekend. Tony Jefferson, Elijah Molden, and Rodney Shelley will likely be asked to pick up the slack with James out.