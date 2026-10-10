D'Andre Swift Primed for Busy Week 5 Outing
Oct 10, 2026, 1:44 AM ETChicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift is poised to handle more work in this Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers, as teammate Kyle Monangai (thumb/toe) has been ruled out. Swift also missed some practice this week, bothered by a lingering knee injury and a new hip ailment. However, he carries no designation into the contest and is expected to get as much work as he can handle. The Pennsylvania native likely won't see everything, as fantasy managers can expect backfield mate Roschon Johnson to rotate behind him in some fashion. Still, Swift gets a bump in his outlook this week, with a leaky Packers rush defense lined up against him. Green Bay is giving up the fifth-most rushing yards per game (139.3) and the second-highest average fantasy points to running backs (24.8). Swift remains a high-end RB2 for Week 5 and, officially, RotoBaller's PPR RB14.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
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Mike Evans A Risky Start While Playing Through Rib Injury
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 10, 2026, 6:08 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (ribs) sandwiched a DNP between two limited practice sessions this week, and yet he does not appear on the Week 5 injury report. Evans suffered an injury to his ribs in Week 3 that forced him to leave that game early, but he was still heavily involved in last week's win over the Broncos. Ahead of that game, Evans was deemed a game-time decision but went on to catch five passes and led the team with 76 receiving yards and eight targets. In Week 5, he will be facing a Seahawks secondary that has given up the fewest receiving yards (395) and third-fewest receptions (36) to opposing wide receivers so far in 2026. Evans is already an integral part of the 49ers' passing attack, but he is still hurt and playing against a defense that will be hard to exploit. He can be plugged into fantasy lineups for Week 5 with an expected WR2 ceiling.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Kaelon Black Best Left On Bench In Week 5
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 10, 2026, 5:59 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black (illness) showed promise as Christian McCaffrey's understudy in Week 1. In the season opener, the rookie handled 14 carries for 65 yards. His effectiveness seemed to open the door to a rotation to keep McCaffrey fresh, but Black has not seen more than seven carries in a game over the last three weeks. Black was limited in practice earlier this week by an illness, but he was a full participant on Thursday and Friday and has no designation for the 49ers' upcoming game against the Seahawks. Deep-league fantasy managers who are keeping weekly tabs on Black as an option should wait another week. Seattle is allowing the lowest rushing success rate and fourth-lowest EPA per rushing attempt. Black's opportunities to get on the field may also be limited in what is expected to be a hotly contested divisional matchup. Black is projected as an RB5 and should remain a bench stash for the time being.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Derrick Henry Remains a Top Starter Despite a Tough Road Matchup in Week 5
Matt McCauley
Matt McCauley
Oct 10, 2026, 5:56 AM ETBaltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry takes on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5, but he will be without his starting quarterback, Lamar Jackson (ankle), who was ruled out due to injury Friday afternoon. In Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans, Henry gained 73 yards on 23 carries, scored a first-half touchdown, and caught both targets for six yards. While the entire offense gets a downgrade with Lamar's absence, fantasy managers are relying on Henry's volume to keep him in RB1 range. Quarterback Tyler Huntley last started with Henry in Week 17 last year against the Green Bay Packers. In that game, Derrick Henry posted 2025 season-highs of 216 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Moreover, Henry's 28.5 touches per game with Huntley is the highest he's averaged with any starting quarterback with at least two games together, according to NextGen Stats. However, the Falcons' stout run defense has allowed the league's fewest rushing yards per game (48.3) and has given up the fourth-fewest fantasy points to running backs through four weeks. There is also a concern that the Ravens, who are road underdogs, will be playing from behind Sunday night, which may limit Henry's opportunities given his limited involvement in the air or hurry-up offense. Despite playing with a backup quarterback against one of the league's best run defenses, Henry remains a low-end RB1 because of his talent and expected rushing volume, and he should be in all lineups this week.--Matt McCauley
Source: ESPN
Baltimore Ravens Defense is a Low-end Streaming Option in Week 5
Matt McCauley
Matt McCauley
Oct 10, 2026, 5:53 AM ETThe Baltimore Ravens' DST was serviceable against the Tennessee Titans in Week 4, but fell short of managers' expectations for a top-tier finish against one of the worst offenses. The road does not get easier as the Ravens fly to Atlanta to face the Falcons Sunday night in Week 5. Once again, the DST will be without star outside linebacker Trey Hendrickson (finger), who was ruled out Friday, and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (hamstring/calf) carries a questionable tag after logging just one limited practice this week. The Atlanta Falcons offense has been rolling since quarterback Michael Penix Jr.'s return in Week 3, and elite running back Bijan Robinson looks almost unstoppable, with four rushing touchdowns and over 300 rushing yards over the last two games. Also, Penix has the league's sixth-lowest sack rate (2.2%) and has thrown just one interception in his two games. With Hendrickson out, the Ravens DST has a sub-3% sack rate, which would rank them as fourth-worst in the NFL. The Ravens DST is a risky start against the Falcons, but managers may want to weather the storm in Atlanta and look ahead to the Week 6 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.--Matt McCauley
Source: ESPN
Christian McCaffrey Can Extend TD Streak To Fourth Game On Sunday
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 10, 2026, 5:42 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey was held out of the end zone in Week 1 but has scored at least one touchdown in each of his last three games. Going back to 2025, McCaffrey has scored in 15 of the 49ers' last 21 games. Extending his current touchdown streak against the Seahawks in Week 5 will be difficult, but not impossible. McCaffrey's 15 touches inside the 20 rank 15th among all NFL players and represent a 35% team share in red zone opportunities. He should see another handful of chances to punch one in on Sunday. McCaffrey's talents as a receiver will be in play on Sunday, as the Seahawks have allowed the fourth-most receptions to running backs in 2026, whereas they have given up the lowest success rate on rushing attempts. CMC has his work cut out for him in Week 5, but he is an integral part of the 49ers' offense and can still be counted on for RB1 production.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Brock Purdy Still A Top Option Despite Challenging Week 5 Opponent
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 10, 2026, 5:19 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy's early bid for the league MVP will face its stiffest challenge of the season when he faces off against the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle has yet to allow 200 passing yards in a game and has racked up six interceptions in their first four games of 2026. Purdy's success has been driven by efficient, clean quarterbacking. His only turnover this year was an interception thrown in Week 1, he has a 70% completion rate, and has yet to be sacked. Purdy hasn't thrown for a ton of yards (his 1,007 passing yards rank 12th in the league), but has scored multiple touchdowns in every game this year. Wide receiver Mike Evans (ribs) was limited in practice this week, but he was a leading receiver despite playing hurt last week. As usual, Purdy will also have George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, and Deebo Samuel Sr. to turn to as well. Despite facing one of the NFL's more intimidating defenses, Purdy has top-12 potential and can be started in Week 5.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Tyler Huntley is a Fringe, Deep-League Superflex Option in Week 5
Matt McCauley
Matt McCauley
Oct 10, 2026, 5:00 AM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler 'Snoop' Huntley will start in Week 5 against the Atlanta Falcons in Georgia, replacing injured Lamar Jackson (ankle). Huntley subbed in at halftime after Jackson's ankle injury in the Ravens' 24-18 Week 4 win over the Tennessee Titans, completing eight of nine passes for 64 yards and gaining 16 yards with his legs off on four rushes. Snoop is not a stranger to taking the helm while Lamar recovers from injury. His upcoming start marks his fifth season starting a game in place of an injured or resting Lamar Jackson, according to NextGen Stats and Huntley, who said during an interview this week, "[i]t's just like riding a bike." Huntley has averaged 7.4 air yards per attempt in his career, with only 32.8% of his attempts going past the first-down markers, lower than any of the 27 qualified QBs since 2018, according to Next Gen Stats. What makes Snoop a fringe starter against the Falcons is his proven ability to generate fantasy points with his legs. In his nine starts since 2023, Huntley has averaged 36 rushing yards per game. However, over that same sample, he has thrown for over 150 yards only four times and averaged just six yards per pass attempt, which would place him 28th out of 30 qualified passers this season. Even though the Falcons' defense ranks 30th against the pass, giving up 264.8 yards per game, it has the third-highest quarterback pressure rate (43.6%), which further inhibits Huntley's ability to take deeper shots down the field. Huntley's rushing ability gives him a modest floor, but fantasy managers should temper expectations if they're looking for a week-winning QB2 performance at Superflex.--Matt McCauley
Source: Ryan Mink - Baltimore Ravens
Chicago Bears Defense Looks to Keep Packers in Check
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 10, 2026, 2:36 AM ETThe Chicago Bears D/ST will carry a strong string of recent success into Sunday's divisional clash with the Green Bay Packers. After yielding 37 points to the Panthers in Week 1, the unit has been lights out, allowing a combined 28 points to the Vikings, Eagles, and Jets. Furthermore, no quarterback has thrown for more than 153 yards over that stretch. Chicago ranks top-four in points per game allowed (16.3) and sits in the top 12 with six total takeaways (three INTs). In terms of their matchup, the Packers are one of the league's worst scoring teams (18.3) and tie for fifth with six giveaways. The Bears have done a great job of limiting opposing passing attacks while generating enough turnovers to provide a strong fantasy floor. The unit ranks as RotoBaller's D/ST9 for the week ahead.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Cairo Santos Remains a Reliable Fantasy Option
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 10, 2026, 2:29 AM ETChicago Bears placekicker Cairo Santos is a strong bet for a high fantasy floor in this weekend's divisional bout with the hosting Green Bay Packers. Santos has been solid for Chicago so far, converting all 13 extra-point attempts and seven of eight field-goal attempts over four weeks. As expected, the Bears' offense has been a legitimate scoring threat this season, though that sometimes limits the fantasy-point opportunities for the Tulane product. However, the veteran has a steady floor, and Green Bay's defense has him situated nicely in Week 5. The Packers may look tough to beat through the air on paper, but some of their stats are skewed, and they allow 26.3 points per game, the tenth-most in the league. Santos may not have week-winning upside at his position, but he has a better chance of finishing drives with backup quarterbacks at the helm. He's RotoBaller's K18 for Sunday's matchup.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Colston Loveland Showing Signs of Life Ahead of Week 5
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 10, 2026, 2:19 AM ETChicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland will square off with his division-rival Green Bay Packers on the road in Week 5. Loveland finally got off the schnide last weekend, leading the team with nine targets and compiling a 6/57 line in their win over the Jets. It wasn't world-beating, but it was clear the second-year pro was a point of emphasis. Incidentally, Loveland's usage spiked as wide receiver Kalif Raymond's declined. If that holds steady, it's a step in the right direction. Unfortunately, it's too early to call for a full-fledged bounceback, but what we saw was at least encouraging. While Green Bay hasn't been an ideal matchup for fantasy tight ends, they're a susceptible unit and rank bottom-ten in points per game (26.3). Additionally, quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) has a chance to be back in the fold this week, which would boost the floor and ceiling for the entire offense. As for Loveland, he lands as this week's PPR TE11 in RotoBaller's ranks.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Kalif Raymond Eyeing Rebound Against Rival Packers
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 10, 2026, 2:10 AM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Kalif Raymond has a good chance to be productive in the team's outing with the Green Bay Packers, but his role is in question after a down performance. The former undrafted free agent was Chicago's leading receiver heading into Week 4, but a dip in snap share and a considerable loss of opportunity led to a two-catch, six-yard finish. Meanwhile, fellow wideouts Luther Burden III and Rome Odunze, and tight end Colston Loveland all posted at least four catches, six targets, and 57 yards. No one expected Raymond to sustain his early-season production for the length of the campaign. Still, it's a surprise to see it fade so quickly. Against this week's opponent, the veteran is poised to be viable in deeper formats against a Green Bay defense that can be beaten on all levels. However, expectations must be tempered after his dismal floor was revealed. Raymond comes in as the PPR WR52 for RotoBaller in this week's rankings.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Luther Burden III Enters WR2 Territory for Divisional Clash
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 10, 2026, 2:03 AM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III is scheduled for a prime spot in a divisional road matchup with the Green Bay Packers this Sunday. Burden's start to the 2026 campaign has been anything but poor, but it isn't what fantasy managers were hoping for when they spent a fifth-round pick on the University of Missouri alum. Still, he's been great for a player who's cleared 61% of the team's snaps in just one of four appearances. In Chicago's win over the Jets, at least, veteran Kalif Raymond saw his target share drop considerably. Additionally, Burden out-snapped Raymond for the first time since Week 1. If that is a trend, it's wheels up for the former, and his outlook gets a boost for the rest of the season. For now, he's a strong bet for WR2 numbers against a Packers defense that's been a liability at times in the early going. The 22-year-old is RotoBaller's PPR WR21 for the divisional clash.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Rome Odunze Could Stay Hot Against Green Bay
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 10, 2026, 1:58 AM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze is coming off his best output of the season in a win over the Jets, and now turns his sights to a beatable Green Bay Packers defense. Despite another quarterback change in Tyson Bagent last Sunday, Odunze led the team in receiving (94 yards) and caught six of seven passes. The former ninth-overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft is the clear snap leader of the WR corps and the only wideout to clear an 80% snap share (three) on the campaign. Consistency will be hard to come by with his talented teammates, but he's in an excellent spot in Week 5 with a vulnerable Packers defense on tap. Odunze is a talented receiver, but currently unstable for fantasy. Fortunately, he's a key cog on a high-powered offense. The 24-year-old is RotoBaller's PPR WR41 for the divisional clash.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Roschon Johnson Lined Up for Backup Duties
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 10, 2026, 1:51 AM ETChicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson is set for a larger workload in this weekend's divisional matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The former Texas Longhorn has just five total touches this season, and they all came in Week 4's win over the Jets. Backfield mate Kyle Monangai (thumb/toe) handily led Chicago's ground attack in the victory. However, Monangai will miss Sunday, leaving Johnson and D'Andre Swift to feast on a susceptible Packers run defense that's been one of the league's most fantasy-friendly. Rosy outlook aside, the 25-year-old is really only an option in DFS/deep leagues, as the true backfield workload split won't be known until lineups are already locked. Johnson is RotoBaller's PPR RB56 for the weekend ahead.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Tyson Bagent a Risky Play in Decent Matchup
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 10, 2026, 1:38 AM ETChicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent is set for a second straight start as the team travels to take on the Green Bay Packers this Sunday. Bagent played well in a Week 4 win over the Jets, though he wasn't a strong fantasy option, failing to score a touchdown as Chicago's ground attack led the way with another stellar performance. On paper, the Packers defense isn't a favorable matchup, allowing the fourth-fewest passing yards per game (185) through four contests. That said, the Jets and the Falcons each found success against Green Bay in that department. Either way, fantasy managers outside of those in superflex/2QB formats shouldn't consider the 26-year-old for their lineups. Aside from the possibility that the ground game takes over again, teammate Caleb Williams (hamstring) has been officially labeled as questionable for the game, leaving the door open for him to get the starting nod instead. As it stands, Bagent ranks as RotoBaller's QB24 for Week 5.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Caleb Williams Offers Intriguing Upside if Active
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 10, 2026, 1:29 AM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's road divisional matchup against the Green Bay Packers. The third-year signal caller hasn't been active since injuring his hamstring in Week 2's 9-3 loss to Minnesota. Friday was Williams' first practice in any capacity since then. While Williams' hamstring health is unknown after only a limited session, he'd be in an excellent position to succeed against a Packers pass defense that's been a mixed bag this year. The real risk is that if he plays at less than full strength, he could lose much of his ability to create outside the play's design. Owners should keep a close eye on Williams' status right up until kickoff, as he'd be worth considering for fantasy if active. If he isn't, teammate Tyson Bagent, who was named the team's starter for Sunday earlier in the week, would take the helm against the Packers.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Jake Bates a Solid Starting Kicker Option in Week 5
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 9, 2026, 11:51 PM ETAcross four games in 2026, Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates has connected on all seven of his field goal attempts and all 14 of his extra point tries. Bates had his best game of the young season in Week 4, converting four field goal attempts in Detroit's loss to the Carolina Panthers. In Week 5, Bates and the Lions will take on the Arizona Cardinals. Arizona has struggled to keep its opponents off the scoreboard in recent weeks, allowing at least 31 points in each of its last three games. Detroit has also been one of the NFL's highest-scoring offenses so far, averaging 29.8 points per game. In a potentially high-scoring Week 5 affair against the Cardinals, Bates profiles as a steady top-12 kicker for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Sam LaPorta Looking to Build on Recent Success in Favorable Week 5 Matchup
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 9, 2026, 11:44 PM ETFour weeks into the 2026 season, Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta has recorded 22 catches for 228 yards and two touchdowns on 32 targets. The 25-year-old had his best game of the young season in Week 4, hauling in eight receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets against the Carolina Panthers. In Week 5, LaPorta and the Lions will take on an Arizona Cardinals defense that has allowed 11 receiving touchdowns through four games and ranks dead last in the NFL in yards per pass attempt allowed (9.1). Detroit has also operated in extremely pass-heavy game scripts due to its struggling defense, with quarterback Jared Goff averaging over 40 pass attempts per game. As long as both the Cardinals and Lions defenses continue their recent performances, LaPorta could be poised for a big game on Sunday. He profiles as a high-end TE1 option in Week 5 against Arizona.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Can Isaac TeSlaa Continue Recent Production Surge in Week 5?
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 9, 2026, 11:36 PM ETAcross four games so far in 2026, Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa has recorded nine catches for 187 yards on 17 targets. While TeSlaa's overall production may not leap off the page, he's coming off his best game of the season in Week 4, recording four catches for 95 yards on eight targets against the Carolina Panthers. As long as Lions wideouts Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams remain healthy, TeSlaa may struggle to see consistent target volume. However, Detroit's defense has been one of the worst in the NFL this season, which has led to Lions quarterback Jared Goff averaging over 40 pass attempts per game. In Week 5, the Lions are set to take on an Arizona Cardinals defense that has allowed 11 touchdown receptions through four games and ranks dead last in the NFL in yards per pass attempt allowed (9.1). If Detroit is forced into another pass-heavy game script, TeSlaa could end up being a worthwhile flex option in deeper fantasy leagues.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Jameson Williams a Boom/Bust WR2 Option in Week 5
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 9, 2026, 11:29 PM ETAcross four games so far in 2026, Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has recorded 16 catches for 229 yards on 25 targets. While the 25-year-old has largely underperformed preseason expectations, he had his best game of the season in Week 4 with six catches for 102 yards against the Carolina Panthers. Williams could be poised to build on his Week 4 performance in Week 5, when the Lions take on the Arizona Cardinals. Arizona's pass defense has had issues this season, allowing 11 touchdown receptions through four games and ranking dead last in the NFL in yards per pass attempt allowed (9.1). The Lions have also been extremely pass-happy due to their struggling defense, with quarterback Jared Goff averaging over 40 pass attempts per game. All in all, Williams profiles as a low-end WR2 option for fantasy managers in Week 5.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller