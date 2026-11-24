Nov 24, 2026, 10:42 PM ET

Pittsburgh Steelers veteran quarterback has had a relatively mediocre 2026 campaign as it relates to fantasy football. He has completed 220 out of 361 passing attempts (60.9%) for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. According to RotoBaller, he ranks as the 17th quarterback in 2026 in total fantasy points scored (148.7) and 21st in fantasy points per game (14.9). Most recently, Rodgers threw 44 times, completing 30 of those passes (68.2%), for 227 yards and a touchdown in a Week 11 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Rodgers added 29 rushing yards against the Eagles. Rodgers faces a Denver Broncos defense in Week 12 that has struggled to defend the pass, allowing 230.3 passing yards per game. While he is what he is at this point in his career, Rodgers is still a fine streaming option for Week 12.