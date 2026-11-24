Anthony Richardson Sr. is Not on the Streaming Radar for Week 12
Nov 24, 2026, 11:09 PM ETIndianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. will have an opportunity to show what he can do as the starter for, presumably, the remainder of the 2026 campaign. On Nov. 20, the Colts released Daniel Jones, who started 24 games for Indianapolis over the past two seasons, and will turn to Richardson. So far this season, Richardson has only appeared in two games, completing two out of four passes (50%) for eight yards, while adding six rushing yards. In 19 career games, Richardson has completed 179 out of 354 passing attempts (50.6%) for 2,408 yards, 11 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Richardson has added 640 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. He now has a chance for redemption. For fantasy purposes, it is probably best to see how Richardson performs in his first game as a starter in 2026 before looking to add him on the waiver wire. Richardson is currently rostered in just 1% of Yahoo leagues.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
Start Anthony Richardson Sr. This Week?
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Deshaun Watson is a Risky Streaming Play in Week 12
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 24, 2026, 10:53 PM ETComing off of a bye week in Week 11, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has a matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12. The Raiders allow 232.5 passing yards per game (26th in the NFL), giving Watson a potential opportunity for a productive day through the air. However, Watson hasn't thrown a touchdown pass since Week 5 against the New York Jets. Watson has only thrown seven touchdowns on the 2026 campaign, to go along with four interceptions. However, Watson has scored two rushing touchdowns over his past three games, and he has thrown for more than 300 yards in three consecutive contests. According to RotoBaller, Watson averages 15.5 fantasy points per game this season, which ranks 20th among quarterbacks. Currently rostered in just 15% of Yahoo leagues, Watson is a risky streaming option, but he could have a solid outing against the Raiders in Week 12.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
Aaron Rodgers is Still a Viable Streaming Option
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 24, 2026, 10:42 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers veteran quarterback has had a relatively mediocre 2026 campaign as it relates to fantasy football. He has completed 220 out of 361 passing attempts (60.9%) for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. According to RotoBaller, he ranks as the 17th quarterback in 2026 in total fantasy points scored (148.7) and 21st in fantasy points per game (14.9). Most recently, Rodgers threw 44 times, completing 30 of those passes (68.2%), for 227 yards and a touchdown in a Week 11 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Rodgers added 29 rushing yards against the Eagles. Rodgers faces a Denver Broncos defense in Week 12 that has struggled to defend the pass, allowing 230.3 passing yards per game. While he is what he is at this point in his career, Rodgers is still a fine streaming option for Week 12.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
J.J. McCarthy is a Desperation Streaming Play for Week 12
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 24, 2026, 10:27 PM ETNew York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy is currently rostered in just 18% of Yahoo leagues, which means he is likely available for fantasy managers in need of a streaming play in Week 12. In a 23-18 Week 11 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, McCarthy struggled with his accuracy, completing just 18 out of 38 passing attempts (47.4%) for 173 yards and one touchdown, while adding seven carries for 33 rushing yards (4.7 yards per attempt), including a 22-yard rush. McCarthy didn't turn the ball over against Jacksonville. According to RotoBaller, McCarthy is averaging 10.9 fantasy points per game in 2026, but he scored 14.2 fantasy points in Week 11 and 17.1 points in Week 10. There are likely better players at quarterback on the waiver wire, but McCarthy is a fine play in Week 12 against a struggling Indianapolis Colts team if options are limited.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
Panthers Haven't had Many Extension Talks With Bryce Young
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 24, 2026, 10:24 PM ETThe NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reports that there have not been a lot of talks about a contract extension between the Carolina Panthers and quarterback Bryce Young during the season, but both Young and the Panthers are "on the same page" for offseason contract talks. Young and the Panthers are heading into a huge divisional tilt in Week 12 on Monday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and how he handles Bucs head coach Todd Bowles' pressure packages will go a long way to determining who comes out victorious in that matchup. The 25-year-old struggled in the first meeting against Tampa this year, going 14-for-27 passing for 163 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions, but he handled pressure really well in the Week 11 win over the Baltimore Ravens, throwing for 254 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Young is now on a stretch of throwing multiple touchdown passes in three of the last six games, with a 9:5 touchdown-to-interception ratio during that stretch. He might be on a decent run, but for fantasy purposes, Young will be more of a low-end QB2 in superflex leagues against a Buccaneers defense that has been the strength of their team so far in 2026. RotoBaller has Young ranked as the No. 25 overall fantasy QB in Week 12.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Cameron Wolfe
Jacoby Brissett is Interesting Streaming Choice for Week 12
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 24, 2026, 10:06 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Jacoby Brissett hasn't been shy about airing out the ball during his first two appearances with his new team. During his first game, Brissett threw for a season-high 340 yards in the loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He followed that up with a 276-yard performance and a touchdown during this past weekend's loss to the Carolina Panthers. His overall fantasy numbers haven't been great because he has only had one passing touchdown since joining the team. The hope is that he'll continue to succeed through the air against the Houston Texans in Week 12. The Texans' defense ranks 23rd in the league in passing defense this season. Fantasy managers who are looking for a streaming option for this week should consider Brissett. He has decent upside because of how frequently he is throwing the ball.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Joe Milton III is on Streaming Radar for Week 12
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 24, 2026, 9:55 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Milton III got his first win with his new organization on Sunday. It wasn't a great outing for Milton, who completed 11-of-22 passing attempts for 141 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the win. He also added nine yards on five rushing attempts. He'll now head into a much more favorable matchup against the Dallas Cowboys this week. The Cowboys' defense ranks 28th in the league in passing yards per game. They also rank 32nd in the league in rush defense heading into this Thursday's matchup. Milton is a dual-threat quarterback who could really do some damage against this shaky defense. He isn't a recommended option in one-quarterback leagues, but Milton should offer some Superflex value.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Baker Mayfield Offers Superflex Value for Week 12
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 24, 2026, 9:44 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has struggled in recent weeks, but he was able to bounce back during Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions. Mayfield threw for a measly 187 yards, but he threw two touchdowns without any interceptions in the loss. He also carried the ball six times for a season-high 36 yards. This was the first multi-touchdown game for Mayfield this season. It looks like Mayfield is finally healthy again, so fantasy managers can begin trusting him again. He'll head into a decent matchup against the Carolina Panthers in Week 12. Fantasy managers in two-quarterback leagues should consider Mayfield a superflex option for this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Fernando Mendoza is on Streaming Radar After Three-Touchdown Game
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 24, 2026, 9:26 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza was lackluster during his first career start, but he put together an impressive performance on Sunday. Mendoza threw for 267 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in the loss to the Denver Broncos. There were certainly problems, including a late-game pick-six, but Mendoza looked much better in his second career start. He appears to be getting more comfortable under center and will hopefully get the good times rolling against the Cleveland Browns in Week 12. The expectation is that he'll continue to air it out with nearly 40 passing attempts during Sunday's loss to Denver. Fantasy managers in two-QB2 leagues should consider Mendoza as a viable option for Week 12.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Sam Darnold is an Intriguing Add with Return Looming
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 24, 2026, 9:16 PM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (quad/rib) is on track to suit up for the Week 12 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Darnold has missed the last two games due to a quad injury and a cracked rib, but he was back on the practice field to begin the week. Fantasy managers will need to monitor his status in practice, but it sounds like he's trending in the right direction ahead of this big divisional game. With Darnold possibly returning this week, fantasy managers in need of help at the quarterback spot should consider picking him up. The 49ers rank 22nd in the league in passing yards allowed this season. Darnold hasn't exactly been a reliable option this season, but he's worth considering as a streaming choice in a plus-matchup against the 49ers' defense.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Brandon Aiyuk Trending Towards Joining Commanders' Practice Squad
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 24, 2026, 8:08 PM ETFormer San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk will meet with the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, and he has also talked to Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels and another Commanders player in recent days, making it more likely that Aiyuk will land on the Commanders' practice squad, sources told CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. The 28-year-old former first-rounder was waived by the 49ers on Monday and cleared waivers on Tuesday, making him available to sign with any NFL team for the remainder of the 2026 season. It is unclear if other teams are interested in adding Aiyuk, but the Commanders continue to be the favorite to land him, mainly because of his previous history with Daniels in college at Arizona State. The 28-year-old might not be ready to play in Week 12 against the Arizona Cardinals on the road, but he may be up to speed and on the active 53-man roster for a Week 13 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. With Terry McLaurin (knee) done for the year, the Commanders would not mind having more WR depth alongside Stefon Diggs, rookie Antonio Williams, and Treylon Burks, and Aiyuk could quickly work his way into starting three-wide sets in D.C. if he is officially signed by the Commanders. In fantasy football, Aiyuk is a big question mark after missing all of last season due to multiple torn ligaments in his knee from the 2024 campaign. At the very least, Aiyuk is worth a shot on the waiver wire after posting back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons with the Niners in 2022 and 2023.--Keith Hernandez
Source: CBS Sports - Matt Zenitz
Ravens Cut LaJohntay Wester After Two Muffed Punts
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 24, 2026, 7:33 PM ETThe Baltimore Ravens waived wide receiver/kick returner LaJohntay Wester on Tuesday after he muffed two punts in Sunday's Week 11 loss to the Carolina Panthers, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN. It was not the first time that Wester's decisions on special teams hurt the Ravens this year, and his two critical fumbles on Sunday were the final straw. The Panthers recovered Wester's first fumble and quickly turned it into a touchdown, while the Ravens recovered his second fumble at their own one-yard line. Head coach Jesse Minter said on Monday that receiver Devontez Walker could be considered for the punt-returner job after the team cut Wester. Walker returned a kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown in Carolina in Week 11. Wester, a sixth-round pick in 2025 from Colorado, ranked 23rd in the NFL this year with an 8.2-yard punt return average. On offense, he caught five of six targets for 58 yards in his first NFL action in 11 games for the Ravens before being cut.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jamison Hensley
Saquon Barkley a Full Participant in Eagles Practice on Tuesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 24, 2026, 6:50 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (neck, illness) upgraded to a full practice on Tuesday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Barkley was a limited participant in Monday's practice with a neck injury and an illness, but his return to a full practice a day later is a good sign for his availability on Thanksgiving Day on Thursday against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys. Coming off the bye in Week 10, the 29-year-old looked much healthier after previously dealing with back and hamstring issues. The three-time Pro Bowler played 64% of the offensive snaps, which was his highest snap share since Week 3, and he had a season-high 17 carries for 75 yards and a touchdown, his fourth straight game finding the end zone as a runner. Barkley did not catch a pass for the second straight game, though. Going into Week 12 in Dallas on Thursday, Barkley should once again see the lion's share of backfield touches over backup Will Shipley, as long as he does not aggravate any of his previous injuries. His overall volume has been down in 2026 as he battles injuries, but Barkley has been efficient with his opportunities, recording 371 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 86 carries, adding seven catches for 41 yards in the passing game. Still, his ceiling and floor in fantasy will be lowered for the rest of the season with quarterback Joe Milton III leading Philly's offense. Barkley is ranked as RotoBaller's No. 14 fantasy RB for the holiday week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Brandon Aiyuk Scheduled to Visit Commanders on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 24, 2026, 5:50 PM ETFormer San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is scheduled to visit with the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, a source told Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic. The Commanders are still searching for depth at the position in the wake of Terry McLaurin's season-ending knee injury, and Washington is seen as the favorite to land Aiyuk, who has not played since 2024 after suffering multiple torn ligaments in his knee. The 28-year-old was finally reinstated by the NFL and cleared waivers on Tuesday after being released by the 49ers on Monday. The former 25th overall pick from Arizona State in 2020 is believed to be fully healthy after his knee injury in 2024, but he will need some time to work back into football shape before becoming a realistic starting option for the Commanders for the stretch run. Aiyuk will have the opportunity to become a major part of the Commanders' passing game, and his history with quarterback Jayden Daniels from college makes him a more intriguing deep-league waiver-wire pickup going into Week 12. Before injuring his knee in 2024, Aiyuk had back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons with 15 total touchdowns in 2022 and 2023. If he can recapture his pre-injury form, Aiyuk could end up being a nice midseason waiver-wire pickup for fantasy managers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Nicki Jhabvala
Sam LaPorta Upgrades to Full Practice on Tuesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 24, 2026, 5:39 PM ETDetroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (ankle) was listed as a full participant in practice on Tuesday, according to the team. LaPorta came out of Sunday's Week 11 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with an ankle injury and was limited in Monday's practice. However, with a return to a full practice on Tuesday, the 25-year-old should be just fine to suit up on Thanksgiving on Thursday in a divisional clash against the Chicago Bears. He is coming off one of his better performances of the season in the 31-21 win over Tampa, catching three of his six targets for 62 yards, a week after a one-catch, 16-yard performance in Germany against the New England Patriots. In his return from a back injury last year that required surgery and limited him to nine games, LaPorta has caught 39 of his 59 targets for 477 yards (12.2 yards per reception) and three touchdowns in 10 starts in 2026. There are a lot of mouths to feed in Detroit's high-scoring offense, but as long as LaPorta is active, he should remain a top-10 fantasy tight end on Thanksgiving in what could be a shootout in the first meeting of the year with Chicago. LaPorta will most likely be removed from the final Week 12 injury report on Thursday if he practices in full for a second straight day.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Detroit Lions
Dalton Kincaid Says he's "Most Likely Playing" on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 24, 2026, 5:32 PM ETBuffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (thumb) said that he is "most likely playing" in the Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, according to Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com. "I'll be there Thursday," Kincaid added. The 27-year-old was held out of Sunday's Week 11 win over the division-rival Miami Dolphins, but after two limited practices this week, Kincaid is trending towards returning on Turkey Day. He has been on the TE1/2 borderline through 11 weeks in 2026, averaging 8.5 half-PPR fantasy points per game on 32 receptions for 487 yards and two touchdowns in his nine games played. Injuries might be the reason why he has gone quiet over his two previous games, when he caught a total of five passes on six targets for 86 yards and no touchdowns against the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings. Most of Kincaid's production this year came at the start of the season, when he caught 12 of his 14 targets for 225 yards and a touchdown against the Houston Texans and Detroit Lions. If Kincaid is cleared to play in Week 12 against KC, fantasy managers should consider him as more of a touchdown-dependent, high-end TE2 option in his return to action while possibly being on a limited snap count. Dawson Knox had only two grabs for 31 yards on three targets in last week's win over Miami with Kincaid sidelined.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Syracuse.com - Matt Parrino
Brandon Aiyuk Clears Waivers, Would Like to Sign "Soon"
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 24, 2026, 5:23 PM ETFormer San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk cleared waivers on Tuesday, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN. Aiyuk is expected to draw interest from a few teams, including the Washington Commanders, and he would like to sign "soon." Aiyuk was reinstated by the NFL and has forced his release from the 49ers after not playing at all for them in 2025 after a season-ending knee injury in 2024. Agent Drew Rosenhaus recently said that the 28-year-old former first-rounder from Arizona State is fully healthy and recovered from multiple ligament tears in his right knee, but it remains to be seen if he can bounce back to his pre-injury form for the remainder of the 2026 season with a new organization. The Commanders are the favorites to sign Aiyuk, who has cleared up previous issues with quarterback Jayden Daniels. The two played together for the Sun Devils in college. Aiyuk had back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons in the Bay Area in 2022 and 2023 and added 15 receiving touchdowns, so he will at least be worth a flier off the waiver wire in deeper leagues as he gets closer to signing with a new team. In Washington, Aiyuk would be working his way back to potentially serve as the WR2 alongside veteran Stefon Diggs, although the recent emergence of rookie Antonio Williams could make it difficult for Aiyuk to establish himself quickly after missing all of last season and half of 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Tyler Badie Designated to Return From Injured Reserve
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 24, 2026, 5:13 PM ETDenver Broncos running back Tyler Badie (thumb) has been designated to return from Injured Reserve, which means he is allowed to practice this week as the team prepares to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road on Black Friday in Week 12, according to Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports. Badie was at the team's practice on Tuesday, and the Broncos now have 21 days to activate him to the 53-man roster or place him on season-ending IR. With RJ Harvey (knee) not eligible to return from IR until Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins, the 26-year-old Badie could be Denver's RB2 behind rookie Jonah Coleman in Pittsburgh this Friday, with J.K. Dobbins suspended due to conduct detrimental to the team. Badie broke his thumb in the team's overtime win over the Seattle Seahawks and has not played since. In five games to begin the year before landing on IR, he had only six carries for 22 yards and six catches on seven targets for 67 yards through the air. If Badie is activated from IR this week, he will not have much standalone fantasy value as the backup to Coleman, outside of deep point-per-reception formats. Badie's best season came last year, when he had eight carries for 23 yards and 19 catches for 141 yards in 16 regular-season games for Denver.--Keith Hernandez
Source: DNVR Sports - Zac Stevens
Kenneth Walker Limited in Practice on Tuesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 24, 2026, 5:01 PM ETThe Kansas City Chiefs listed running back Kenneth Walker (groin) as a limited participant in practice on Tuesday due to his groin injury, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Walker missed the last two games and Monday's practice, but his return to the field on Tuesday gives him a chance to return in Week 12 in a Thanksgiving Day showdown against the Buffalo Bills. In Walker's absence during the last two games against the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals, rookie Emmett Johnson has gone off, handling 45 rushing attempts for 206 yards and a touchdown while adding 10 catches for 108 yards and two more scores on 11 targets as the Chiefs' lead back. Johnson's performance over the last two weeks has allowed the Chiefs to play it safe with Walker and let him fully recover, but it is unclear if Walker will return this week to take over lead-back duties against Buffalo. Even if Walker is in danger of giving up valuable touches to Johnson if he returns on Thursday, we would not suggest outright benching the reigning Super Bowl MVP. Walker has been one of the best overall RBs in the league in 2026 in his first year with the Chiefs, averaging a league-high 5.5 yards per carry for 872 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in eight games. He also has 26 catches for 172 yards and an additional four receiving touchdowns. It's simple: Start Walker if he plays against Buffalo.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
J.K. Dobbins Suspended for Conduct Detrimental to the Team
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 24, 2026, 4:51 PM ETThe Denver Broncos have suspended running back J.K. Dobbins for Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12 for conduct detrimental to the team, according to Cody Roark of Mile High Sports. This also helps to explain why Dobbins played just one offensive snap in Sunday's Week 11 win over the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders, while rookie Jonah Coleman had a season-high 85% snap share while carrying the ball 24 times for 111 yards and three touchdowns. He added four receptions for 18 yards. Coleman has clearly jumped Dobbins for RB1 duties in Denver, and the latter could be unhappy with his reduced role in his second season with the Broncos. The 27-year-old has not been nearly as efficient in 2026 as he was in 2025 before suffering a season-ending foot injury. In 10 games so far this season, Dobbins is averaging a mediocre 3.3 yards per carry for 324 rushing yards and three touchdowns, adding nine catches on 10 targets for 31 yards through the air. He has not eclipsed 50 yards rushing in a single game, and he has not seen double-digit rushing attempts since the win over the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 15. Dobbins is being dropped in many fantasy football leagues, and his suspension will lead to more trips to the waiver wire, especially with RJ Harvey (knee) potentially returning for next week's contest against the Miami Dolphins.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Mile High Sports - Cody Roark
Michael Pittman Jr. Logs Full Practice on Tuesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 24, 2026, 4:41 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) was listed as a full participant in the first practice of the week on Tuesday, according to Mike DeFabo of The Athletic. Pittman was practicing in full late last week, but he was not activated from Injured Reserve for the Week 11 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Barring a setback in the next two days at practice, Pittman is fully expected to come off IR and make his return in Week 12 against the Denver Broncos on Black Friday. With Roman Wilson returning from IR last week and DK Metcalf not facing a suspension after last week's ejection, Pittman will not be a recommended streaming option as a flex play this week against a strong Broncos defense. However, the 29-year-old is stash-worthy for managers seeking WR depth for the rest of the season, as Pittman will have an opportunity to work as the No. 2 across from Metcalf once he is a full-go on game days. Pittman got off to a slow start to his Pittsburgh tenure before his foot injury, catching only seven of 12 targets for 89 yards (12.7 yards per reception) and no touchdowns. More consistency should be expected, as he will be battling with Wilson and rookie Germie Bernard for targets alongside Metcalf in a Steelers' passing offense that has underwhelmed again in 2026 under veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Mike DeFabo