Oct 6, 2026, 12:24 PM ET

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell has been a very good fantasy asset so far this season, but a tough matchup against Georgia looms in Week 6. The Bulldogs have only allowed 244.6 total yards and 13.4 points per game so far this season. The Bama offense is the toughest test they will have faced though, with Russell at the heart of things. Over five games, the Bama quarterback has completed 71.2% of his passes for 1,414 yards and 11 touchdowns, while being picked off just twice, and not once since Week 2. Russell has three or more TD passes in three straight games, along with at least 285 passing yards in all those contests. The QB has also rushed for 184 yards and four touchdowns across 37 attempts this season, which just adds to his fantasy value. Despite the tougher test, fantasy owners should be confident in Russell leading the Bama offense.