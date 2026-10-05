Colton Joseph Worth Monitoring
Oct 5, 2026, 10:38 AM ETWisconsin quarterback Colton Joseph should be added after his Week 6 bye. The senior quarterback has dominated over the team's last three weeks, averaging 32.7 fantasy points, including two games with over 36 fantasy points. During that same three-week stretch, he has thrown for 742 passing yards, eight passing touchdowns, 226 rushing yards, and a rushing touchdown in each game. Joseph is QB16 this season, but he got off to a slow start in the season opener against a tough Notre Dame defense, scoring only 11.98 fantasy points. The Badgers dominated in Week 2 against Western Illinois University, and Joseph wasn't relied on as heavily, finishing with only 14.22 fantasy points. Admittedly, Joseph has a difficult schedule ahead, facing UCLA, USC, and Iowa in weeks 7-9. Joseph is rostered in only 23% of Yahoo leagues, and he's worth considering adding after his Week 6 bye week. --Chris Blomstrand
Source: Yahoo Sports
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Rocky Beers Offers Strong Tight End Waiver Value
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 5, 2026, 1:05 PM ETOklahoma tight end Rocky Beers comes out of the bye with 18 catches for 255 yards and two touchdowns through four games. His last appearance was an eight-catch, 84-yard, one-touchdown performance at Georgia, and he also posted six receptions for 94 yards at Michigan. Two games with at least six catches already make him stand out at a position where waiver options get thin quickly. Beers sits second on Oklahoma in receiving yards, and RotoBaller lists him first among its Week 6 tight end pickups. The matchup with Texas is not friendly, but the Sooners' protection issues have kept the shorter passing game important, which fits Beers' role. At 36% rostered, he is a strong add for managers looking for steady involvement rather than chasing a touchdown-dependent tight end.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Umari Hatcher's Target Volume Is Too Big to Ignore
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 5, 2026, 1:03 PM ETSyracuse wide receiver Umari Hatcher turned another heavy workload into his biggest game of the season, catching 12 passes for 152 yards and three touchdowns in the overtime win at UConn. That pushed him to 29 receptions for 434 yards and five scores through four games. The target numbers are even harder to ignore. RotoBaller credits Hatcher with 42 targets, while no other Syracuse player has more than 17. He produced Saturday's eruption with Amari Odom making his first start for the Orange, including a 17-yard touchdown on fourth down in overtime. Hatcher is still available in 65% of Yahoo leagues entering a Week 6 trip to Virginia. With this much of the passing game running through him, he belongs in the priority-add tier rather than being treated as a one-week touchdown chase.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Kwazi Gilmer's Breakout Comes With a Schedule Catch
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 5, 2026, 1:02 PM ETNebraska wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer has put together back-to-back 100-yard games, the latest a career-best 11 catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns against Maryland. He now has 29 receptions for 387 yards and six scores through five games after starting every game for the Cornhuskers. The Week 6 decision is more about timing than role. Nebraska gets defending national champion Indiana at home, travels to Oregon the following week, then has its bye. RotoBaller's current waiver guidance specifically frames Gilmer as a stash through that stretch. At 4% rostered, he is still easy to acquire in most leagues, and waiting for a friendlier matchup could close that window. Gilmer is a top stash for teams with enough bench room to be patient rather than an automatic Week 6 starter.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Aiden Flora Has Become a Must-Add
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 5, 2026, 1:01 PM ETIowa State running back Aiden Flora did a little bit of everything against West Virginia. He ran 22 times for 212 yards and three touchdowns, then completed both of his pass attempts for 48 yards and two more scores in the 45-42 win. Those trick-play touchdowns will not be part of the weekly expectation. The rushing role is what makes Flora a must-add. He has 73 carries for 594 yards and six rushing touchdowns through five games, and the 22 attempts were a season high. RotoBaller's Week 6 waiver column lists him first among the running backs and calls him the week's most sought-after waiver claim. At only 12% rostered, there should not be much hesitation here. BYU is a difficult Week 6 matchup, but Flora has already moved beyond speculative-add territory.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
DJ Lagway's Rebound Creates a Stash Opportunity
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 5, 2026, 12:59 PM ETBaylor quarterback DJ Lagway (ankle) delivered his best game of the season in Saturday's 55-19 win at Arizona State, completing 25 of 40 passes for 306 yards and four touchdowns before adding an 11-yard rushing score. He has thrown six touchdown passes in two games since returning from the sprained right ankle that cost him two weeks. Lagway is now at 860 passing yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions across three starts. There is no immediate Week 6 payoff because Baylor is on a bye, so this is a stash rather than a streaming move. His return against Colorado was uneven, but the Arizona State performance was a clear step forward. Baylor returns Oct. 17 against TCU, making Lagway a top stash for managers who can carry an extra quarterback through the open date.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Tennessee Not Naming Starting QB for Week 6
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 5, 2026, 12:31 PM ETTennessee head coach Josh Heupel hasn't decided on a starting quarterback for the team's Week 6 clash with Arkansas. Faizon Brandon (shoulder) has led the Volunteers most of this season, but got benched last week after struggling against Auburn - Brandon got hurt a week prior against Texas. George MacIntyre is the other starting option for Tennessee. MacIntyre has completed 70% of his passes for 148 yards and a touchdown so far, while Brandon has completed 60.4% of his passes for 697 yards, seven touchdowns and an interception. Brandon has 130 rushing yards and three scores across 53 attempts, while MacIntyre has done nothing on the ground. Tennessee will likely name a starter later in the week, but it complicates the fantasy outlooks for the quarterbacks, and the team's other offensive playmakers too.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Thamel - ESPN
Cameron Dickey Expected to Miss Time With High-Ankle Sprain
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 5, 2026, 12:11 PM ETTexas Tech running back Cameron Dickey (high ankle sprain) is expected to miss time after being injured in Saturday's 29-7 win over Colorado, according to Pete Nakos of On3. The injury is not season-ending, but there is no firm timetable for his return. Dickey left in the first half after carrying four times for 15 yards and has 242 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 57 attempts this season. J'Koby Williams handled 17 carries for 88 yards against Colorado, while Quinten Joyner added 63 yards and a touchdown on 10 attempts. Texas Tech is off in Week 6 before hosting Arizona State on October 17, and On3 reports Dickey would be questionable at best for that matchup.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Pete Nakos
Is Jelani Thurman A League Winner?
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Oct 5, 2026, 11:35 AM ETNorth Carolina tight end Jelani Thurman broke out against Notre Dame in Week 5. The 6'6 junior tight end caught five of his eight targets for 50 yards and two touchdowns against a tough Notre Dame defense. For the season, Thurman has a 24.7% target share and has turned those opportunities into 16 catches for 233 yards and three touchdowns. HE is the TE13 this season despite already having two bye weeks. Thurman has virtually no competition at tight end, as he has played on 204 total snaps and the next-closest UNC tight end has played only 63 snaps. UNC has a fantasy-friendly schedule down the stretch as they face Syracuse, Miami, UCONN, Louisville, and North Carolina State in five of the team's last six games. According to Yahoo, those teams all rank in the bottom half of college defenses against tight ends. Thurman could be a league winner in the playoffs with his schedule, and he should be a top pick everywhere.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: Yahoo Sports
Keep Tabs On True Freshman Kenny Darby
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Oct 5, 2026, 11:14 AM ETKentucky wide receiver Kenny Darby had his best game as a Wildcat in Week 5, scoring 21.6 fantasy points against South Carolina. The true freshman hauled in 12 of his 18 targets for 96 yards and one touchdown. In Kentucky's first four games, Darby averaged only 10.5 fantasy points, but he still saw near-top snaps in the Wildcat's wide receiver room each game. Arguably the most impressive part of Darby's freshman season is leading the team in targets with 35 and outpacing his closest competitor, Nic Anderson, by 20 targets. Darby has largely operated in the slot, with 83.9% of his snaps coming as the slot wide receiver. This also explains his low ADOT of 7.7 yards. Fantasy owners should monitor Darby in deeper leagues over his next two weeks as the team faces LSU and Oklahoma, which allow only 162 and 122 passing yards per game, respectively. --Chris Blomstrand
Source: Yahoo Sports
Dylan Edwards Worth Picking Up After Breakout Game?
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Oct 5, 2026, 10:54 AM ETKansas running back Dylan Edwards is coming off his best game as a Jayhawk. In Week 5 against Middle Tennessee State University, the junior carried the ball 20 times for 137 rushing yards and three touchdowns, totaling 35.2 fantasy points. Edwards finished the week as the RB4 but had been largely fantasy-irrelevant before Week 5. In Kansas' first three games, Edwards carried the ball only 30 times for 160 rushing yards. He was productive in the passing game with two games of four catches. It appears that Edwards is taking over as the lead back for the Jayhawks, as he has led the team in touches over the past two weeks. It's hard to put too much faith in Edwards' Week 5 performance since it came against a team outside of the P4 conferences. Edwards will face much more difficult opponents in the coming weeks when he matches up with Utah, Kansas State, and Baylor. For now,, fantasy players should monitor Edwards against Utah and pick him up if he can continue his success. --Chris Blomstrand
Source: Yahoo Sports
Will Dylan Stewart Play In Week 6?
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Oct 5, 2026, 10:16 AM ETSouth Carolina star edge rusher Dylan Stewart is still awaiting the green light from head coach Shane Beamer to play against #16 Florida on Saturday. Stewart was suspended indefinitely after the team's Week 4 loss to Alabama for punching an Alabama player and reportedly talking back to the Gamecocks' coaching staff. Stewart did not play in Week 5 when the team lost to Kentucky. South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer said on Monday that he and Stewart have spoken every day since the suspension and that those conversations will be kept between the two of them. Beamer said there is no update on whether Stewart will play on Saturday. --Chris Blomstrand
Source: Pete Nakos Of On3
Dylan Stewart's Status Unchanged
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 5, 2026, 9:55 AM ETThe status of South Carolina edge rusher Dylan Stewart is unchanged, according to head coach Shane Beamer. The coach said he's been meeting with Stewart regularly, but that there was no update to his status. Stewart was suspended indefinitely back on September 27 after punching Alabama tight end Josh Ford during a game - Beamer noted that the star pass rusher also argued with coaches and resisted coming off the field, which aided in his suspension. He has appeared in just two games so far, totaling one tackle. Coming into this season, Stewart had recorded 11 sacks, six forced fumbles and 56 total tackles across his first two collegiate seasons.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Nakos - On3
Preston Douglas Worth Adding in Deeper Leagues
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 5, 2026, 9:42 AM ETNC State tight end Preston Douglas is rising as a college football fantasy asset and is worth more adds before Week 6. He is up to 241 receiving yards and a touchdown across 19 catches in his five games played so far. Douglas is second on the team in receptions and receiving yards. The tight end has at least two catches in each game and has four or more in three straight contests. He had 13 yards in his first game, but has gone for 46 or more in the four contests since. At a tougher fantasy position to find consistent production, Douglas is worth adding in more fantasy leagues, especially deeper ones. He will look to keep things rolling in Week 6 against Wake Forest.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Joseph Himon II Worth Adding in Deeper Leagues After Breakout Performance
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 5, 2026, 9:36 AM ETNorthwestern running back Joseph Himon II delivered a huge outing in Week 5, and is worth adding in more fantasy leagues going into Week 6 as a result. He got just 10 rushing attempts against Penn State last week, but gained 162 yards and scored two touchdowns. Himon now has 277 yards and three scores across 20 carries this season, which spans four games. He also has four catches for 61 yards and three touchdowns, but most of that came in one game, and he hasn't caught a pass in each of the past two contests. Himon is gaining fantasy attention, but still ranks third among Northwestern RBs in carries, so he's just worth adds in deeper leagues before his next game. --Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Junior Sherrill Worth Scooping Up in Deeper Leagues
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 5, 2026, 9:29 AM ETVanderbilt wide receiver Junior Sherrill has delivered most of the season, and he continues to rise as a college football fantasy asset as a result. He is up to 474 yards and three touchdowns across 28 catches through five games - Sherrill has one rush for an additional three yards. Sherrill has at least four receptions in each game and has posted six or more grabs in three straight. The senior wideout has 70 or more yards in each game, with 94 or more in each of the past four contests. He'll look to keep things rolling in Week 6 against Ole Miss, but is worth more fantasy adds and utilization in deeper leagues regardless.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
CJ Baxter Gaining Fantasy Value as Season Rolls Along
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 5, 2026, 9:24 AM ETKentucky running back CJ Baxter is being added in more and more fantasy leagues as the college football season moves along. He's up to 361 rushing yards and six touchdowns across 68 rushing attempts after five games. Baxter also has caught seven passes for 62 yards. The running back has scored in all but one game, and has four touchdowns over his past three contests. Baxter had nine carries in his first game before 11 in his second - he has at least 13 carries in each of the past three contests, and now leads the Wildcats in rushing yards. Jason Patterson has 45 carries for 355 yards and three scores, which takes some value away from Baxter, but the RB is still worth some more fantasy attention as he prepares for a Week 6 clash with LSU.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Gio Lopez Worth Adding in Deeper Leagues
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 5, 2026, 9:18 AM ETWake Forest quarterback Gio Lopez continues to rise as a fantasy asset, and he's worth some more adds going into Week 6. In his first season with the Demon Deacons, Lopez has completed 64.9% of his passes for 1,377 passing yards and 10 touchdowns, while throwing just one interception. He has 192 rushing yards and five touchdowns across 48 rushing attempts as well. He's put together some big fantasy point totals, and is coming off his best outing of the season - he threw for 265 yards and two scores, while rushing for 88 yards and three touchdowns against Stanford. His Week 6 matchup against NC State is a pretty solid one, so that makes Lopez worth adding in more fantasy leagues, especially deeper setups.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Mario Craver Likely Ruled Out
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Oct 3, 2026, 9:32 PM ETTexas A&M wide receiver Mario Craver appears to be ruled out for the rest of Saturday night's game against Arkansas with an ankle injury. Craver was listed as a game-time decision heading into the week. The standout wide receiver was able to walk off under his own power, but reports indicate the medical staff worked on Craver's ankle and that his gloves and helmet have now been taken away from him. At the time of writing, the Aggies lead 34-7 at the start of the fourth quarter, so it's plausible the team is being extra cautious with Craver.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: Travis Brown Of KBTXSports
Cameron Dickey Downgraded To Out
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Oct 3, 2026, 9:19 PM ETTexas Tech's running back has been downgraded to out for the rest of Saturday's game against Colorado. The running back was helped back to the locker room after suffering an apparent left leg injury and will not return. It's unclear exactly what the injury is or if Dickey will miss additional time.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: Cory Whitman Of Dallas News
LJ Martin Downgraded To Out
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Oct 3, 2026, 9:13 PM ETBYU running back LJ Martin has been downgraded to out for the rest of the game after further evaluation of an ankle injury. The reigning Big Twelve player of the year was seen in street clothes and a hoodie on the sidelines after halftime. The extent of the injury and whether Martin will miss additional games are unclear, but he will not return for Week 5.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: Jake Hatch Of Locked On Cougars