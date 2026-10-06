Reed Harris Projected to Continue Red-Hot Start
Oct 6, 2026, 10:30 AM ETArizona State wide receiver Reed Harris is RotoBaller's second-ranked wide receiver entering his team's matchup against Hawai'i on Saturday night. Harris has been one of the top pass catchers in all of college football this season, coming off a seven-reception, 125-yard performance during a loss to Baylor. He has recorded 26 receptions, 499 yards receiving and five touchdowns in four games this year. Harris is projected to score 26.4 fantasy points against a Rainbow Warrior defense that allowed San Jose St. wide receiver Carson Clark to finish with five receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown in a Week 5 win for the Spartans.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
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George MacIntyre Expected to Start in Week 6
Jackson Sparks
Jackson Sparks
Oct 6, 2026, 1:18 PM ETTennessee quarterback George MacIntyre took first-team reps during Tuesday's practice, according to the sources of On3's Pete Nakos. Head coach Josh Heupel is unlikely to announce a starter until just before Saturday's matchup with Arkansas, but Nakos expects the second-year signal-caller to be given the nod over freshman Faizon Brandon (shoulder). Brandon was banged up in the Week 4 loss to No. 1 Texas and has taken 12 sacks over the last two weeks. The Tennessee offense has struggled mightily with him under center in conference play. MacIntyre took over for Brandon in the second quarter of last week's win over Auburn, completing eight of 10 passing attempts for 86 yards. The Vols scored all three of their touchdowns with MacIntyre in the lineup.--Jackson Sparks
Source: Pete Nakos - On3
Jeremiah Smith a Must-Start After Two Straight Stellar Showings
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 6, 2026, 12:40 PM ETOhio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith continues to deliver otherworldly numbers, and that makes him a must-start fantasy player heading into a Week 6 matchup against Maryland. The Terrapins are allowing 335 total yards and 30.2 points per game, setting up another potential big showing for Smith. The Buckeyes' star wideout has 44 receptions for 823 yards and nine touchdowns already. Smith has 85 or more yards in all five games so far, and over 200 yards in two straight contests. He has six of his touchdowns over the past two weeks, and should be trusted to keep delivering at an elite level, especially in matchups like he has this week. He can singlehandedly power some fantasy teams to win, so owners should start him every week.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Jamari Johnson Aims to Keep Rolling in Ranked Clash
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 6, 2026, 12:32 PM ETOregon tight end Jamari Johnson will look to pick up where he left off when the Ducks battle UCLA in Week 6. Johnson has appeared in just two games this season, but delivered big in each contest. He had 57 yards and a score across four receptions against Boise State, then went off for 119 yards over seven catches in the team's last matchup against USC. Johnson dealt with an undisclosed injury between those two games, but is healthy now, especially coming off a bye week. UCLA has allowed 317 yards and 18.8 points per game this season, so the matchup is a tougher one on Johnson and the Ducks' offense. With how he's delivered when healthy this season though, fantasy owners should confidently start Johnson in Week 6.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Keelon Russell Eyes Big Outing in Tough Week 6 Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 6, 2026, 12:24 PM ETAlabama quarterback Keelon Russell has been a very good fantasy asset so far this season, but a tough matchup against Georgia looms in Week 6. The Bulldogs have only allowed 244.6 total yards and 13.4 points per game so far this season. The Bama offense is the toughest test they will have faced though, with Russell at the heart of things. Over five games, the Bama quarterback has completed 71.2% of his passes for 1,414 yards and 11 touchdowns, while being picked off just twice, and not once since Week 2. Russell has three or more TD passes in three straight games, along with at least 285 passing yards in all those contests. The QB has also rushed for 184 yards and four touchdowns across 37 attempts this season, which just adds to his fantasy value. Despite the tougher test, fantasy owners should be confident in Russell leading the Bama offense.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Luke Reynolds Hoping to Continue Rolling in Week 6
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 6, 2026, 12:19 PM ETVirginia Tech tight end Luke Reynolds will look to continue delivering big in the team's Week 6 battle against California. The Golden Bears are allowing 360.8 yards per game, but just 173.4 of that is coming through the air. California has allowed 26.6 points per contest as well. Reynolds is up to 373 yards and four touchdowns across 37 receptions over his five games played so far. He has 50 or more yards in all but one game and is coming off a 93-yard performance. Reynolds remains a solid fantasy starting option, even after not finding the end zone in two straight games. Hauling in five or more receptions in each contest is boosting his fantasy value and weekly performances.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
DeSean Bishop Eyeing More in Week 6 After Breakout Performance
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 6, 2026, 12:14 PM ETTennessee running back DeSean Bishop takes on Arkansas in Week 6 after a monster fantasy showing in Week 5 against Auburn. Bishop went for 220 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 34 carries last week. He has 88 carries for 540 yards and seven touchdowns on the season, plus has added five receptions for 38 more yards. Arkansas has allowed 340 total yards and 28.4 points per game, and 146 of those yards are on the ground. That gives Bishop a favorable outlook for Week 6. While a repeat performance of Week 5 isn't likely, the Tennessee back is a very solid fantasy starting option given the matchup he has.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Ryan Coleman-Williams Looking to Extend Touchdown Streak
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 6, 2026, 12:08 PM ETAlabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams hopes to continue delivering for fantasy managers in a tough matchup against Georgia in Week 6. The Bulldogs have allowed just 187.2 passing yards per game, while surrendering 13.4 points per contest. Coleman-Williams has scored four touchdowns this season, and those have all come within the past three games. He has topped 100 yards just once, and is coming off a 43-yard performance. Coleman-Williams remains a solid starting option, even in a tougher matchup, thanks to his production on the field of late. In two games against Georgia in 2025, the Bama wideout combined for just 76 yards on seven receptions, so he might need another touchdown grab this week to deliver a big fantasy score.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Arch Manning Aiming to Deliver Big Despite Tough Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 6, 2026, 12:02 PM ETTexas quarterback Arch Manning has a stiff test awaiting him in Week 6 against Oklahoma. The Sooners have allowed just 238 total yards per game, while surrendering 16 points per contest. While the defense's overall numbers are strong, they were just thrashed for 41 points against Georgia, so fantasy owners should still be confident in Manning and the Texas offense. The QB has completed 63.5% of his passes this season for 862 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions. Manning also has 82 rushing yards across 32 carries. Manning was drafted as a top-end college fantasy QB, and time is running out for him to start producing at that level. His matchup this week suggests he won't break out, but unless you have a clear better option, Manning should stick in fantasy starting lineups.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Nate Sheppard the Top-Ranked Running Back in Week 6
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 6, 2026, 11:10 AM ETDuke running back Nate Sheppard is RotoBaller's top-ranked running back entering Week 6. The Blue Devils will take on Georgia Tech, which has allowed its opponents to average 189 yards rushing this season, which is the 16th-worst mark in the country. Sheppard is averaging an impressive 7.1 yards per carry this season and recorded 116 yards rushing and a touchdown on just nine carries against William and Mary last week. Sheppard has averaged 161 yards rushing per game this season, while he is also a threat out of the backfield, having found the end zone three times as a receiver in 2026. Sheppard is projected to score 27.5 fantasy points against the Yellow Jackets. --Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Jadan Baugh Faces Potentially Tough Matchup
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 6, 2026, 11:06 AM ETA disappointing performance from Florida during a 45-17 loss to Missouri included a dismal effort from Gators running back Jadan Baugh, who totaled just 13 yards on 12 carries and 17 yards on three receptions against the Tigers. Despite a lackluster performance, Baugh is RotoBaller's fourth-ranked running back and is projected to score 21.9 fantasy points against South Carolina in Week 6. The Gamecocks did a nice job against the run a week ago, limiting Kentucky to just 3.3 yards per carry. South Carolina has allowed just 100.4 yards rushing per game this season, while Baugh has averaged 122.6 yards per game on the ground in 2026.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Turbo Richard a Solid Choice in Week 6
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 6, 2026, 10:58 AM ETFollowing an explosive performance during a blowout win over Rutgers last week, Indiana running back Turbo Richard is RotoBaller's 21st-ranked running back in Week 6. The Hoosiers go up against a Nebraska defense that allowed Maryland to rush for 141 yards as a team on 5.6 yards per carry last week, including a 10-carry, 78-yard effort from running back DeJuan Williams, who also found the end zone and recorded a long rush of 56 yards. Richard went off for 204 yards rushing on 13 carries in a Week 5 win over Rutgers, averaging a whopping 15.7 yards per carry and adding a touchdown run. He is projected to score 12.1 fantasy points against the Cornhuskers. --Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Bo Jackson Has Tasty Matchup Versus Maryland
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 6, 2026, 10:51 AM ETOhio State running back Bo Jackson has received a healthy share of touches for the Buckeyes week in and week out this season. He is coming off a win over Iowa in which he took 16 carries for 70 yards and has received no fewer than 12 touches in any game this season. Jackson is RotoBaller's 36th-ranked running back in Week 6 and is projected to score 9.1 fantasy points against a Maryland defense that gave up 209 yards rushing in a 48-23 Buckeyes win over the Terrapins last week. Maryland has allowed an average of 136.6 yards rushing per game this season.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Legend Glasker has an Opportunity to Rebound
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 6, 2026, 10:43 AM ETBYU wide receiver Legend Glasker is RotoBaller's 33rd-ranked wide receiver as he and the Cougars get set to take on the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday. Glasker was limited to just three receptions for nine yards during a slim win over TCU a week ago, during which he also totaled 26 yards on four carries, with a long rush of 16 yards. The dual threat is projected to score 10 fantasy points against Iowa State, which allowed West Virginia wide receiver DJ Epps to finish with four receptions for 114 yards, an average of 28.5 yards per reception, and a touchdown during a 45-43 Cyclones win in Week 5.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Charlie Becker a Top-10 Play in Week 6
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 6, 2026, 10:37 AM ETAfter his second 100-plus-yard performance of the season, Indiana wide receiver Charlie Becker is RotoBaller's 10th-ranked wide receiver in Week 6. The Hoosiers are preparing to face Nebraska, which allowed Maryland wide receiver Chris Durr Jr. to record a big day consisting of seven receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown, with a long reception of 65 yards. Becker is projected to score 14.4 fantasy points against the Terrapins. He is coming off an eight-reception, 107-yard, two-touchdown effort in a win over Rutgers this past week, averaging 13.4 yards per reception and recording a long catch-and-run of 48 yards.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Kewan Lacy Expected to Play Against Vanderbilt
Jackson Sparks
Jackson Sparks
Oct 6, 2026, 7:46 AM ETOle Miss running back Kewan Lacy (shoulder) is expected to play against Vanderbilt in Week 6 after missing the Week 4 meeting with Florida, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. The Rebels were on a bye last week, giving Lacy an extra seven days to heal up ahead of a must-win SEC matchup in Nashville. Lacy has rushed 39 times for 191 yards and four touchdowns, adding seven receptions for 16 yards in three games. That said, he left two of his games early with injuries. At full strength, he should be expected to produce in all matchups. The Commodores have surrendered 128.2 rushing yards per game through the first five weeks of the 2026 campaign. Lacy should be in starting fantasy lineups anytime he suits up.--Jackson Sparks
Source: ESPN
A.J. Harris Day-to-Day After Missing Four Games
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 5, 2026, 2:49 PM ETIndiana cornerback A.J. Harris (knee) is day-to-day after missing four straight games, head coach Curt Cignetti said Monday, per Alec Lasley. Harris re-aggravated the same knee in the season opener against North Texas after dealing with the injury during fall camp and has not played since. Jaylen Bell has handled the field-corner role during Harris' absence, and Cignetti said Monday that Bell has played well there. He added that the secondary replacements have done "extremely well," an important distinction from specifically applying that description to Bell alone. Harris' move back to day-to-day status is encouraging, but it does not guarantee a return this week. Indiana travels to Nebraska on Saturday, and Harris' availability remains worth tracking before kickoff.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Alec Lasley
Conner Weigman Present at Monday's Practice After Illness
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 5, 2026, 2:35 PM ETHouston quarterback Conner Weigman was at practice Monday after playing through an illness in Saturday's 27-17 win over UCF, according to Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle. Head coach Willie Fritz said after the game that Weigman was sick but played through it, and the senior helped Houston erase a 17-point deficit with three second-half rushing touchdowns. He completed 18 of 33 passes for 239 yards without a touchdown or interception and added 50 yards on the ground. Duarte did not specify Weigman's level of participation Monday, so his presence alone should not be treated as confirmation that he is fully recovered. Houston travels to Kansas State on Saturday, Oct. 10.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Joseph Duarte
John Hebert Likely Out for Season With Lower-Leg Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 5, 2026, 2:28 PM ETHouston freshman running back John Hebert (lower leg) is likely out for the remainder of the season, according to head coach Willie Fritz, per Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle. Hebert suffered the injury while covering a kickoff late in Saturday's 27-17 win over UCF. The freshman had five carries for 65 yards and a touchdown this season, all against Southern, and also caught a 20-yard touchdown in that game. Hebert contributed on special teams as well, returning four kickoffs for 100 yards after adding a 21-yard return against UCF before the injury. Houston has continued to lean on Makhi Hughes and Re'Shaun Sanford II for its primary backfield work, so Hebert's absence does not create a major fantasy shift. It does remove a promising freshman from the Cougars' running back depth and return-game mix.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Joseph Duarte
Rocky Beers Offers Strong Tight End Waiver Value
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 5, 2026, 1:05 PM ETOklahoma tight end Rocky Beers comes out of the bye with 18 catches for 255 yards and two touchdowns through four games. His last appearance was an eight-catch, 84-yard, one-touchdown performance at Georgia, and he also posted six receptions for 94 yards at Michigan. Two games with at least six catches already make him stand out at a position where waiver options get thin quickly. Beers sits second on Oklahoma in receiving yards, and RotoBaller lists him first among its Week 6 tight end pickups. The matchup with Texas is not friendly, but the Sooners' protection issues have kept the shorter passing game important, which fits Beers' role. At 36% rostered, he is a strong add for managers looking for steady involvement rather than chasing a touchdown-dependent tight end.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Umari Hatcher's Target Volume Is Too Big to Ignore
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 5, 2026, 1:03 PM ETSyracuse wide receiver Umari Hatcher turned another heavy workload into his biggest game of the season, catching 12 passes for 152 yards and three touchdowns in the overtime win at UConn. That pushed him to 29 receptions for 434 yards and five scores through four games. The target numbers are even harder to ignore. RotoBaller credits Hatcher with 42 targets, while no other Syracuse player has more than 17. He produced Saturday's eruption with Amari Odom making his first start for the Orange, including a 17-yard touchdown on fourth down in overtime. Hatcher is still available in 65% of Yahoo leagues entering a Week 6 trip to Virginia. With this much of the passing game running through him, he belongs in the priority-add tier rather than being treated as a one-week touchdown chase.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN