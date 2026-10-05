Oct 5, 2026, 9:24 AM ET

Kentucky running back CJ Baxter is being added in more and more fantasy leagues as the college football season moves along. He's up to 361 rushing yards and six touchdowns across 68 rushing attempts after five games. Baxter also has caught seven passes for 62 yards. The running back has scored in all but one game, and has four touchdowns over his past three contests. Baxter had nine carries in his first game before 11 in his second - he has at least 13 carries in each of the past three contests, and now leads the Wildcats in rushing yards. Jason Patterson has 45 carries for 355 yards and three scores, which takes some value away from Baxter, but the RB is still worth some more fantasy attention as he prepares for a Week 6 clash with LSU.