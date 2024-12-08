Kirk Cousins Throws Two More Picks, No TDs In Week 14 Loss
3 days agoAtlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins has now gone four consecutive weeks without a touchdown pass after Sunday's 42-21 loss to the Vikings. The 36-year-old completed 23 of 37 passes for 344 yards and threw an additional two picks, now with a 0:8 TD:INT over this four-game stretch in which Atlanta has lost each game. The Falcons have gone from 6-3 and in first place in the division to 6-7 and a game behind Tampa Bay while falling out of even qualifying for a Wild Card spot. Calls for Michael Penix Jr. may grow louder, but in the postgame press conference, head coach Raheem Morris reaffirmed that Cousins will be the team's quarterback. If that remains true, the veteran will get the Raiders in Week 15, a team that had allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to QBs coming into the week and allowed Baker Mayfield to throw for almost 300 yards and three TDs on Sunday. Even so, with the prospect of being benched combined with continued poor play, Cousins looks like he'll be a risky, low-end QB play again in Week 15.
Source: D. Orlando Ledbetter - Atlanta Journal Constitution
