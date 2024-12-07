Juwan Johnson Off Injury Report For Week 14
4 days agoNew Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (foot) was limited in practice all week but carries no designation on the team's final injury report going into their matchup with the New York Giants. In Week 13, Johnson tied Taysom Hill (knee) for the team lead in targets. Hill suffered a torn ACL during the game and will now miss the rest of the season, which may force New Orleans to turn to Johnson more in the last weeks of the season. There is no guarantee for success in Week 14, though, as the Giants have allowed the second-fewest fantasy points per game and just one touchdown all season to opposing tight ends. Johnson may rip off a chunk play or two, as he has done routinely this season, but he shouldn't be counted on for a big game. With six teams on bye in Week 14, Johnson is a desperation streamer this Sunday.
Source: New Orleans Saints
Source: New Orleans Saints