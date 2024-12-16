Juwan Johnson Comes Up Empty On Two-Point Attempt
3 weeks agoNew Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson was a non-factor for most of the day in Sunday's 20-19 loss to the Commanders. He finished with two catches for 12 yards on three targets. Johnson did not see his first target until the fourth quarter, on a shot over the middle that was well off the mark and nearly picked off. Johnson's receptions came on the Saints' final drive of the game that culminated in a touchdown to fellow tight end Foster Moreau as the game clock expired. Quarterback Spencer Rattler looked to Johnson on the ensuing two-point attempt to give New Orleans the win but sent his pass wide and Johnson had to dive just to get a hand on it. Johnson now has 36 receptions for 375 yards and three touchdowns on 47 targets this season. He will continue to serve as the Saints' primary pass-catching tight end though he should not be expected to return much fantasy value going forward, especially if Derek Carr (concussion, hand) remains sidelined.
Source: NFL.com
