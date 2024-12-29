Josh Allen Scores Three Times In Blowout Win
2 weeks agoBuffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw for 182 yards and two touchdowns while adding 17 rushing yards and another score in the team's 40-14 win over the New York Jets. As has been the case in a handful of Bills games this season, Allen departed early due to Buffalo's comfortable lead. The Bills led by 33 points entering the final frame. Allen found Amari Cooper and Keon Coleman for his passing scores in the third quarter. While the yardage total is low for Allen's standards, three touchdowns were enough to put him over the 20-point threshold. Allen and the Bills clinched the number two seed in the AFC so the team could rest him for the regular season finale in New England.
Source: RotoBaller
