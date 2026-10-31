Josh Allen Faces Vulnerable Ravens Pass Defense
Oct 31, 2026, 11:22 AM ETBills quarterback Josh Allen is coming off a bye week and will take on a vulnerable Ravens pass defense in Week 8. The Ravens allowed Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to throw for a whopping 292 yards and four touchdowns a week ago, while he also picked up 12 yards rushing on a couple of scrambles. Allen is RotoBaller's No. 1-ranked quarterback in Week 8 and is projected to score 26 fantasy points against Baltimore, which has allowed 220.9 yards passing per game this season. Before the bye week, Allen enjoyed another fruitful performance, recording 255 yards passing and a couple of touchdowns through the air during a 33-30 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. He has thrown for at least 200 yards passing in each game this season, while Allen has scored multiple touchdowns in all six of Buffalo's contests as well.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
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Carnell Tate Expected to Return After Bye Week
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 31, 2026, 11:21 AM ETTennessee Titans rookie first-round wide receiver Carnell Tate (shoulder) is expected to return following the team's Week 9 bye, according to NFL insider Paul Kuharsky. Tate has already been ruled out for Week 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals, but Kuharsky reports that the rookie is likely headed for just a one-game absence. Next week's bye comes at a convenient time for the Titans and Tate, who will have a little extra time to recover to ensure he's close to 100% for Week 10 against Jacksonville. In the meantime, Wan'Dale Robinson, Calvin Ridley (hip), and Elic Ayomanor will handle more volume with Tate sidelined. The premier first-round pick has been impressive so far this season, ranking as the WR25 in PPR leagues with 34 catches, 413 yards, and one touchdown. His upside is even higher in dynasty leagues long-term, assuming the Titans can turn a corner and get better on offense.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Paul Kuharsky
Javonte Williams Looks to Continue Momentum in Matchup vs. Cardinals
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 31, 2026, 11:19 AM ETDallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams posted season-highs in rushing attempts (25) and rushing yards (155), while also recording a rushing touchdown, in a Week 7 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. He will look to continue the momentum with a Week 8 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. The Arizona defense allows 126.3 rushing yards per game (23rd in the NFL). Through seven games in 2026, Williams has rushed 110 times for 472 yards (4.3 yards per carry) and is tied for first in the NFL in rushing touchdowns with eight. He has also tallied 19 receptions for 103 yards (5.4 yards per reception) and an additional touchdown. Williams remains a must-start player and ranks as the No. 6 running back, according to RotoBaller, in Week 8 in half-PPR scoring settings.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Bijan Robinson an Elite Workhorse RB1 Despite Tough Matchup
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Oct 31, 2026, 11:12 AM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson carried the load last week with fellow running back Brian Robinson (hamstring) unavailable, recording 20 carries compared to Khalil Herbert's two, racking up over 100 yards from scrimmage (63 rushing, 59 receiving) for the fifth time in seven games. Week 8 brings a tough challenge for the two-time Pro Bowler against a Tampa Bay rush defense that is second-best in the NFL in terms of limiting fantasy points to opposing rushers, holding opponents to a measly 77.3 yards per game on the ground and just three touchdowns (zero receiving TDs to RBs). Even so, the fourth-year pro has proven he can have success against even the stoutest defenses, making him an every-week RB1. He ranks as the No. 1 overall RB at RotoBaller this week, though the Tampa defense may make him a fade in DFS given his salary.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Ja'Kobi Lane Continues to See Targets in Rookie Campaign
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 31, 2026, 11:10 AM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane has amassed 10 receiving targets, seven receptions and 65 receiving yards (9.29 yards per reception) over the past two games after missing four games on the injured reserve list. The rookie, who was a third-round draft pick in 2026, missed Week 2 through Week 5 while he was IR due to a wrist injury he suffered in his first professional game against the Indianapolis Colts. Since returning, Lane has immediately shown he will be involved in the offense. In a Week 7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Lane recorded three receptions for 25 yards (8.3 yards per reception). He has seen five targets in each of the previous two games playing with backup quarterback Tyler Huntley. Now, Lane gets starting quarterback Lamar Jackson back for a Week 8 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. The Buffalo defense has not yet shown that it can stop the pass, allowing 285.8 passing yards per game (31st in the NFL). Lane has flex appeal against the Bills, and ranks as RotoBaller's No. 43 wide receiver for Week 8.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
New York Jets D/ST Is a Risky Streamer With Pass Rush Depleted
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 31, 2026, 11:07 AM ETThe New York Jets defense/special teams unit is a risky streaming option against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8. Las Vegas ranks sixth in scoring at 26.1 points per game despite averaging only 74.7 rushing yards. David Bailey has 5.5 of New York's 19 sacks, a 29% share, but is doubtful with a groin injury after missing practice all week. Joseph Ossai (ankle) and T'Vondre Sweat (knee) are out after also missing all three sessions. New York has intercepted just one pass through seven games and allowed 28 points to Miami last week. Kirk Cousins threw for 295 yards and two touchdowns without an interception against the Rams last week. RotoBaller ranks the Jets D/ST15 for Week 8, making them a fallback for deeper leagues. Raiders lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson (back) is questionable after limited work Friday, but Brock Bowers (calf) practiced fully Thursday and Friday and has no designation. Cousins has 16 touchdown passes and five interceptions through seven games; Bowers contributed six catches for 73 yards last week.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Mason Taylor Offers Streaming Value Against Raiders
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 31, 2026, 11:05 AM ETNew York Jets tight end Mason Taylor enters Sunday's Week 8 home matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders with a stronger workload case after leading the team's tight ends with 37 snaps, a 63% share, against Miami. Taylor caught five passes for 62 yards and two touchdowns, then added the late two-point conversion. Las Vegas just allowed the Rams' tight ends to combine for 11 catches, 82 yards and two scores, giving Taylor a useful matchup as his involvement grows. The two touchdowns should not obscure his modest season-long volume, however: Taylor has 14 catches on 18 targets across five appearances, with two games missed because of a thumb injury. That is fewer than four targets per game, leaving him vulnerable to a quiet outing if Garrett Wilson and Omar Cooper Jr. draw most of Geno Smith's attention. RotoBaller ranks Taylor TE20 for Week 8. His playing time and recent scoring opportunities make him a reasonable deeper-league streamer, especially for managers needing touchdown upside, but his target history keeps him outside the reliable TE1 group.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Omar Cooper Jr. has Expanding Role Heading into Week 8
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 31, 2026, 11:04 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. brings an expanding role into Sunday's Week 8 home matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Cooper ran a route on 74.2% of New York's dropbacks in Weeks 6-7 and led the team with a 29.3% first-read target share over that span. That involvement supports starting him as a WR3/flex alongside Garrett Wilson rather than attributing his rise entirely to two explosive games. Cooper followed 103 yards and a touchdown against New England with five catches for 115 yards and another score against Miami. Two receptions supplied 112 of last week's yards, so his production still depends heavily on long gains. He has drawn only 13 targets across three career appearances, making the recent yardage pace difficult to sustain without more volume. RotoBaller ranks Cooper WR25 for Week 8. Las Vegas has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to slot receivers, where Cooper is projected to face Taron Johnson. The favorable slot matchup and his recent priority in the passing game make him a useful upside play in 12-team leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Garrett Wilson's Recent Target Share Adds Risk to WR2 Outlook
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 31, 2026, 11:04 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson is a WR2 for Sunday's Week 8 home matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, but the recent distribution of targets lowers confidence in a rebound. Wilson received only three of Geno Smith's 30 attempts against Miami, catching two passes for 26 yards while Smith threw three touchdowns. Across Weeks 6-7, Wilson accounted for 12.2% of New York's first-read targets, compared with 29.3% for Omar Cooper Jr. That shift matters because Wilson's disappointing output has come as the offense has gained another productive receiver, rather than simply struggling to move the ball. Wilson still leads the Jets with 37 catches for 444 yards and three touchdowns, and RotoBaller ranks him WR19 for Week 8. Las Vegas allowed Puka Nacua eight catches for 68 yards and a score last week, providing a favorable opportunity if New York directs more passes Wilson's way. Cooper's emergence makes Wilson less appealing as a ceiling play, but his season-long production and the matchup still justify starting him in 12-team leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Braelon Allen Has RB2 Upside If he Makes Another Start
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 31, 2026, 11:01 AM ETNew York Jets running back Braelon Allen (ankle) carries no injury designation for Sunday's Week 8 home matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders after practicing fully Thursday and Friday. His workload depends on Breece Hall, who remains questionable with a quadriceps injury after three limited sessions. Allen has made a strong case for continued involvement even if Hall returns, rushing for 357 yards during Hall's four-game absence. Against Miami last week, he handled 17 carries for 104 yards and caught six passes for 30 yards. That receiving production is particularly encouraging because it gives him another way to contribute when New York trails, as it did throughout the Dolphins game. Las Vegas allowed the Rams' top two running backs to gain 192 rushing yards and score twice last week, making Allen a legitimate RB2 if Hall sits again. RotoBaller lists Allen at RB31, appropriate flex territory if both backs play. Hall's earlier role included 17 carries per game, so his return would take away meaningful rushing opportunities even with Allen playing well.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Breece Hall Carries Conditional RB2 Value Into Favorable Matchup
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 31, 2026, 10:58 AM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's Week 8 home game against the Las Vegas Raiders after remaining limited in all three practices. A return would pair him with Braelon Allen, who has rushed for 357 yards during Hall's four-game absence and added 56 receiving yards over the past two games. Allen practiced fully Thursday and Friday and carries no injury designation. Las Vegas allowed Kyren Williams and Blake Corum to combine for 192 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries last week, a matchup that could support both Jets backs. Before his injury, Hall handled 51 carries for 163 yards and caught 10 passes for 102 yards across three appearances, averaging 20.3 touches per game. His receiving contribution is especially useful in PPR formats given his modest 3.2 yards per carry. Aaron Glenn has said the backs' roles will not change when both are healthy, supporting Hall's involvement while preserving work for Allen. RotoBaller ranks Hall RB24 for Week 8, making him a conditional RB2 if active.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Geno Smith Offers QB2 Value Against Struggling Raiders Defense
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 31, 2026, 10:57 AM ETNew York Jets quarterback Geno Smith has a favorable opportunity against his former team when the Las Vegas Raiders visit in Week 8. Las Vegas ranks 29th in total defense, allowing 373.7 yards per game, and gave up three touchdown passes to Matthew Stafford last week despite holding him to 195 passing yards. Smith is coming off 287 yards and three touchdowns against Miami, with Omar Cooper Jr.'s emergence giving him an explosive option beyond Garrett Wilson. Smith has completed 70.0% of his passes at 7.8 yards per attempt this season, with 10 touchdowns against two interceptions. That efficiency supports his QB19 ranking at RotoBaller and makes him a useful Superflex starter. New York's protection has been less consistent, allowing 21 sacks, although right tackle Armand Membou has surrendered only three pressures within 2.5 seconds of the snap all season, according to Next Gen Stats. Smith's limited rushing contribution, just 42 yards without a touchdown, leaves him dependent on passing production. Smith has averaged 29.6 pass attempts per game, so his efficient passing has come on modest volume, limiting his appeal as a one-quarterback streamer.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Denver Broncos D/ST Remains a Top-10 Play Against Chiefs
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 31, 2026, 10:55 AM ETThe Denver Broncos defense/special teams unit remains a starting option in 12-team leagues for Sunday's home game against the Kansas City Chiefs, ranking ninth at RotoBaller for Week 8. Denver has 21 sacks and seven interceptions this season and has held its last three opponents to 17, 14 and 16 points. Against Arizona, it allowed one touchdown on five red-zone trips and recorded three sacks with 13 quarterback hits. Kansas City managed three points and 213 net yards against Seattle last week, but it regains wide receiver Rashee Rice (hamstring/knee) and tackle Jaylon Moore (concussion). Both practiced fully Friday, with Rice upgrading from limited work, and carry no injury designation, improving the Chiefs' receiving options and protection compared with that loss. Denver counters with Pat Surtain II (ankle), who practiced fully all week and has no designation after missing three games. The Broncos still have concerns elsewhere: Zach Allen (hamstring), their sack leader with 4.5, is questionable after limited work Friday. Safety Brandon Jones (hamstring) is also questionable after a limited session, while Talanoa Hufanga (ankle) is out after missing all three practices.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Evan Engram's Limited Playing Time Keeps Him Outside Streaming Range
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 31, 2026, 10:53 AM ETDenver Broncos tight end Evan Engram is outside the usual streaming options for Sunday's Week 8 home game against the Kansas City Chiefs because his playing time and target volume remain limited. Engram played 24 of 61 snaps against Arizona, a 39% share, while Adam Trautman played 37 and Nate Adkins also logged 24. Denver's tight ends combined for only four targets, just 13.8% of Bo Nix's 29 pass attempts, with Engram catching one pass for two yards. Denver is splitting both the playing time and a small number of tight-end targets, leaving Engram with little weekly receiving volume. RotoBaller ranks Engram TE30 this week. Kansas City allowed AJ Barner to catch four passes for 42 yards last week, but Engram has averaged fewer than two receptions per game this season, totaling 13 catches for 136 yards and one touchdown. RJ Harvey is out, while Jaylen Waddle (chest) is questionable after limited work Friday, leaving targets available elsewhere in Denver's offense. Engram is a speculative option in two-tight-end leagues, with too little established volume for a typical 12-team lineup.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Limited Targets Keep Courtland Sutton in WR4 Range
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 31, 2026, 10:51 AM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton remains a WR4/flex option for Sunday's home matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, with limited targets and inefficient production making him difficult to trust. Sutton led Denver's wideouts with 43 of 61 offensive snaps against Arizona, a 70% share, but finished with three catches for 45 yards. He has only 33 targets through seven games, averaging 4.7 per outing, and has caught 16 of those passes for a 48.5% catch rate. He has 168 receiving yards and one touchdown, with Bo Nix averaging just 5.8 yards per pass attempt. RotoBaller ranks Sutton WR44 for Week 8. Jaylen Waddle (chest) is questionable after limited work Friday, which could increase Sutton's opportunities. His projected coverage matchup, Mansoor Delane (shoulder), is also questionable after missing Friday's practice. Kansas City allowed Jaxon Smith-Njigba nine catches for 150 yards last week, but Sutton's own volume remains the stronger reason for caution. A Waddle absence would improve Sutton's case in deeper leagues; with both receivers active, Denver's passing struggles make him a difficult start in standard 12-team lineups.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Zay Flowers Flourishing in Baltimore's Offense
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 31, 2026, 10:49 AM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers is coming off a massive performance in a Week 7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, in which he recorded eight receptions for 137 yards (17.1 yards per reception) and a touchdown. Flowers had a strong connection with backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, recording 22 receptions in the three games that Huntley started. Now, Flowers gets his starting quarterback, Lamar Jackson (ankle), back in a Week 8 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. The Bills defense has struggled to defend the pass, ranking second-to-last in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game (285.8). Through six appearances in 2026, Flowers has amassed 40 receptions (on 53 targets) for 608 yards (15.2 yards per reception) and three touchdowns. He has added three rushing attempts for 34 yards (11.3 yards per attempt). Flowers ranks as RotoBaller's No. 5 wideout for Week 8, and he remains a must-start WR1 player.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Jaylen Waddle Is a Risky Flex After Limited Practice Week
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 31, 2026, 10:48 AM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (chest) is questionable for Sunday's Week 8 home matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs after missing Wednesday's practice and remaining limited Thursday and Friday. Even if active, he belongs in the deeper-league flex range, with RotoBaller ranking him WR46 this week. Waddle leads Denver with 45 targets, 26 catches and 276 receiving yards, but half of that yardage came in his 138-yard Week 2 performance. He caught four of seven targets for 48 yards before leaving the Arizona game last week. Kansas City's secondary has its own concerns: Mansoor Delane (shoulder) missed Friday's practice and L'Jarius Sneed (knee) was limited, with both questionable. That could make the matchup less demanding, though Denver's passing efficiency remains a separate obstacle with Bo Nix averaging 5.8 yards per attempt. RJ Harvey, second on the team with 25 receptions, is out. Waddle has an opportunity to command a larger share of the passing game, but his limited practice week makes him difficult to trust over a healthy receiver with comparable volume.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Marvin Mims Jr. Remains a Deep-League Stash
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 31, 2026, 10:45 AM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (ankle) has head coach Sean Payton calling for more offensive touches entering Sunday's Week 8 home matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Mims caught both targets for a season-high 53 yards against Arizona, but played only 16 of 61 offensive snaps, a 26% share. One 47-yard reception supplied most of that production, highlighting his big-play ability without establishing a dependable workload. Mims practiced fully Thursday and Friday after being limited Wednesday and carries no injury designation. Jaylen Waddle (chest) remains questionable after limited work Friday, creating a possible opening for more snaps. Troy Franklin still played 28 snaps last week, so Mims is not the only receiver positioned to benefit if Waddle sits. Kansas City allowed Sam Darnold 257 yards on 28 attempts last week, but Denver's passing game averages just 5.8 yards per attempt. RotoBaller ranks Mims WR78 for Week 8. He belongs on deeper-league benches as a speculative stash, with only seven catches for 82 yards across five appearances despite Payton's stated plans.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
J.K. Dobbins Has Touchdown-Dependent Flex Value
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 31, 2026, 10:43 AM ETDenver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins has a better chance of contributing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8 with RJ Harvey ruled out, but Jonah Coleman's return complicates his fantasy value. Dobbins played only 14 offensive snaps against Arizona, fewer than both Coleman and Harvey, and finished with six carries for 23 yards. His one-yard touchdown supplied most of his fantasy production, while Coleman led the backs with 11 touches and 30 snaps. Dobbins has also struggled to turn his larger season workload into yardage, averaging 3.4 yards on 87 carries, with just eight receptions for 27 yards. His longest run of the season is 17 yards. Harvey's absence could expand Dobbins' assignment, although Coleman remains the preferred replacement after leading the rotation against Arizona. Kansas City allowed Emanuel Wilson 100 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries last week, but Denver's backs combined for just 18 rushing attempts against Arizona. Dobbins remains a deeper-league flex for managers willing to rely on rushing volume and short-yardage work, with less appeal in PPR formats.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jonah Coleman Is Denver's Preferred Week 8 Flex
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 31, 2026, 10:42 AM ETDenver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman should have more opportunities against the visiting Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8 with RJ Harvey ruled out. Coleman already led Denver's backs in his return from injured reserve last week, playing 30 of 61 offensive snaps and producing 69 scrimmage yards on nine carries and two catches. That was a 49% snap share, compared with 26% for Harvey and 23% for J.K. Dobbins. Harvey's absence creates room for Coleman to stay on the field more often, including in a passing game where Harvey has caught 25 passes this season. Coleman's two catches against Arizona offer some receiving upside, but the main reason to favor him is his larger share of Denver's snaps. Kansas City allowed Emanuel Wilson to run for 100 yards and a touchdown last week, although he needed 24 carries. Coleman handled half of Denver's 18 running-back carries against Arizona and is the preferred Denver option for a flex spot. Dobbins scored from the one-yard line against Arizona, leaving Coleman with competition for goal-line carries even as the overall rotation narrows.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Bo Nix Remains a QB2 With Receiving Options Banged Up
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 31, 2026, 10:41 AM ETDenver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix faces the Kansas City Chiefs at home in Week 8 without RJ Harvey, while Jaylen Waddle (chest) is questionable after limited practices Thursday and Friday. Harvey's absence removes a back with 25 receptions, and left tackle Garett Bolles (hip) is also questionable after remaining limited Friday. Those concerns complicate an offense already averaging just 5.8 yards per pass attempt. Nix threw for 222 yards and one touchdown against Arizona last week, adding 73 rushing yards and a score, but a 62-yard touchdown run accounted for most of that ground production. He had only 37 rushing yards over his first six games, making it difficult to count on his legs to offset another modest passing line. Kansas City allowed Sam Darnold to average 9.2 yards per attempt last week, but Nix will be trying to exploit that opening with a depleted group of pass catchers. RotoBaller ranks Nix QB24 for Week 8. His seven passing touchdowns through seven games and 59.2% completion rate leave him better suited to Superflex lineups than as a streaming choice in one-quarterback leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller