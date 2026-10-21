Jordan Mason Practicing in Full Ahead of Week 7
Oct 21, 2026, 5:45 PM ETMinnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason (thumb) is still on Injured Reserve, but he managed to put in a full practice on Wednesday. Mason underwent surgery for a small fracture in his thumb that he suffered in the Week 1 win over the division-rival Green Bay Packers, but all signs point to the 27-year-old making his return this weekend in Week 7 at home against the Indianapolis Colts. While Mason could be eased back into Minnesota's backfield, he is eventually expected to take over lead-back duties from veteran Aaron Jones Sr. Fantasy managers should be checking their league's waiver wire to see if Mason is available following his IR stint. He had 15 carries for 59 yards and his first touchdown of the 2026 season in Week 1 before he fractured his thumb, although he was not targeted in the passing game. At the very least, Mason should be back in play as an RB3/flex for fantasy managers in Week 7 if he is activated from IR before the deadline on Saturday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Minnesota Vikings
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Tank Dell Practicing in Full on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 21, 2026, 5:38 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (knee) practiced in full on Wednesday, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports. Head coach DeMeco Ryans said on Monday that Dell was on track to make his season debut in Week 7 against the New York Giants, and his return to a full practice on Wednesday supports that report. The 26-year-old will return to a much more crowded WR picture in Houston now that second-year pass-catcher Jaylin Noel is emerging. The Texans also went out and acquired struggling former first-rounder Marvin Harrison Jr. from the Arizona Cardinals, and they have plans to get him more involved than he was in his time with the Cardinals. Dell, a former third-rounder in 2023 from Houston, is still an interesting waiver-wire target now that he is on the verge of a return in 2026. He missed all of last year after tearing multiple ligaments in his left knee in 2024. Before his injury, Dell was a big-play threat downfield and caught 98 of 156 targets for 1,376 yards and 10 touchdowns in his 25 games played (18 starts) in two seasons. If he makes his season debut against the G-Men this weekend, fantasy managers who have Dell stashed should not be looking to start him immediately.--Keith Hernandez
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson
Quentin Johnston a Drop Candidate Going into Chargers' Bye
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 21, 2026, 5:28 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston, like the rest of the Chargers' offense, has failed to produce through the first six weeks of the 2026 season. The 25-year-old former first-rounder from TCU has caught just eight of his 22 targets for 165 yards in five games and has not found the end zone yet. Los Angeles' struggles on offense have offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel on the verge of getting fired. For the second straight week, Johnston caught just one pass on three targets for a season-high 57 yards in Sunday's 22-6 loss on the road to the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs. He has seen only five targets in his last two games after seeing a combined 17 targets in the first three games of the season. Johnston had eight touchdowns each in 2024 and 2025 for the Chargers, but he has yet to get on the board and has not improved his chemistry with struggling quarterback Justin Herbert at all. The Chargers are considering simplifying their offense during their Week 7 bye, but Johnston just cannot be trusted in starting lineups until further notice. Johnston is currently rostered in 39% of Yahoo leagues, with that number continuing to drop.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jonah Coleman Returns to Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 21, 2026, 5:08 PM ETDenver Broncos rookie running back Jonah Coleman (ankle) returned to practice on Wednesday, according to Mike Klis of 9 News. The Broncos have designated the fourth-rounder from Washington to return from Injured Reserve, and the 23-year-old could officially be activated later this week if he looks good during practice from Wednesday through Friday. Fantasy managers must remember that Coleman was a hot waiver-wire pickup coming out of the Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he had 10 rushing attempts for 39 yards and his first career touchdown, adding three catches on three targets for 19 yards, with both J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey banged up at the time. Both Dobbins and Harvey are healthy now as the Broncos head into a Week 7 matchup on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, so if Coleman is back this weekend, he will likely have to settle for RB3 duties as he is eased back into the offense. However, Coleman has intriguing upside as a stash candidate for RB depth in a Denver offense that is searching for answers after a slow start. Coleman is currently rostered in 29% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: 9 News - Mike Klis
MarShawn Lloyd's Role in Green Bay Could Be Fading Quickly
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 21, 2026, 4:59 PM ETAcross six games so far in 2026, Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd has collected 177 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns on 58 touches. With star Packers back Josh Jacobs sidelined through the early portion of the season due to an offseason arrest, Lloyd has operated as Green Bay's lead back at times this year. However, Jacobs has been removed from the NFL's Commissioner's Exempt List and could return to the field as soon as Week 7 against the Detroit Lions. Lloyd has also been highly inefficient as a rusher, averaging just 2.5 yards per carry. Once Jacobs is fully ramped up, he could completely dominate the Packers' backfield touches. In all but the deepest of leagues, Lloyd's window of fantasy relevance appears to be drawing to a close.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Marvin Harrison Jr. Worth Holding Following Trade to Houston?
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 21, 2026, 4:47 PM ETIn his first game as a member of the Houston Texans in Week 6, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. recorded three catches for 34 yards on four targets. Harrison Jr. got off to a nightmarish start to the season with the Arizona Cardinals, hauling in just five catches for 85 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets across four games. The 24-year-old has also largely been a disappointment for fantasy managers since being selected by Arizona fourth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, Harrison Jr. may have new life now that he's been traded. With star wideout Nico Collins operating as the primary X receiver in Houston, Harrison Jr. could be freed up to play a more versatile role in the Texans' offense. Harrison Jr. remains tough for fantasy managers to trust, but he may be worth holding until his role in Houston becomes clearer.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Josh Jacobs Not Listed on Packers Wednesday Injury Report
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 21, 2026, 4:35 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs was not listed on the team's Wednesday injury report, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky. Jacobs has yet to play in 2026 due to an offseason arrest, which landed him on the NFL's Commissioner's Exempt List for the first six weeks of the season. However, the star running back was removed from the list on Monday and is eligible to play in Week 7 against the Detroit Lions. It's not yet clear if Jacobs will be ramped up and ready to play right away, or whether he will face some sort of workload restriction. Still, the 28-year-old has been a workhorse back for Green Bay when healthy, recording 1,211 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns on 270 touches across 15 games in 2025. Based on his full participation on Wednesday, Jacobs could be trending toward a return against the Lions.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Rob Demovsky
Deebo Samuel Sr. Not Expected to Practice on Wednesday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 21, 2026, 4:28 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) is not expected to practice on Wednesday, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner. Samuel Sr. suffered a hamstring injury in Week 5 that sidelined him in San Francisco's Week 6 win over the Washington Commanders on Monday night. The initial diagnosis for the 30-year-old was a multi-week absence, so Samuel Sr. may be unlikely to play in Week 7 against the Atlanta Falcons as well. Across five games before getting injured, the veteran wideout collected 16 catches for 206 yards and three touchdowns on 20 targets and nine carries for 78 yards. The 49ers may also be without WR1 Mike Evans (Achilles) in Week 7, which would leave the team very shorthanded at wide receiver. If Samuel Sr. remains sidelined, San Francisco wideouts Brandin Cooks, Jordan Watkins, and Jacob Cowing are all candidates for larger workloads.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Nick Wagoner
Baker Mayfield Practices in Full, Could Return in Week 7
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 21, 2026, 4:24 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, his first since dislocating his right thumb against Minnesota in Week 3. Head coach Todd Bowles was encouraged by the veteran's performance and noted that his throwing improved as the session went on. Mayfield wore a glove on his injured throwing hand and said he felt comfortable with it, although the coaching staff still needs to see how his thumb responds to the increased activity. Rookie Jalon Daniels has started three consecutive games in Mayfield's absence, going 1-2 while struggling with turnovers and passing efficiency. Bowles hopes to decide on Sunday's starter against Carolina by Friday, which makes Mayfield's full participation an important development without guaranteeing his return to the lineup.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Scott Smith
Mike Evans Not Expected to Practice on Wednesday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 21, 2026, 4:23 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) is not expected to practice on Wednesday, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner. Evans has been battling lingering Achilles soreness and was forced to exit early from San Francisco's Week 6 win over the Washington Commanders after reaggravating the injury. The 33-year-old has been highly productive when on the field for the 49ers this season, hauling in 27 catches for 420 yards and three touchdowns on 39 targets across six games. However, Evans has battled myriad injury issues throughout the year and has been forced to leave early from several games already. The 49ers have their bye in Week 8, so they could opt to give Evans two weeks of rest by sitting him in Week 7 against the Atlanta Falcons. If Evans is unable to play, 49ers wideouts Brandin Cooks and Jordan Watkins could see increased usage.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Nick Wagoner
Bucky Irving Sidelined by Illness Wednesday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 21, 2026, 4:19 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (illness) did not participate in Wednesday's practice as the team prepares to face Carolina in Week 7. The third-year back has handled 40 carries over his past two appearances, although his production varied dramatically between games. After rushing for a career-high 165 yards and a touchdown against Dallas in Week 5, Irving managed just 46 yards on 19 attempts in Sunday's overtime loss to Pittsburgh. His latest absence is attributed to an illness and not the glute injury that limited him in practice earlier this month. Kenneth Gainwell and Sean Tucker would be candidates for more work if Irving can't play, but the illness hasn't yet led to a game-status designation. Irving's substantial workload remains intact when he's healthy.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Scott Smith
Sam LaPorta Frustrated with Lions Over Contract
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 21, 2026, 4:09 PM ETDetroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta expressed frustration with his team over his current contract status in a recent Pardon My Take podcast appearance, calling it "disappointing" that he hasn't received an extension off his rookie deal. LaPorta is currently playing out the final season of his first NFL contract with Detroit and is poised to hit free agency at the end of the year. The 25-year-old has played well for the Lions so far in 2026, hauling in 27 catches for 316 yards and three touchdowns on 37 targets across five games. Since being selected by Detroit in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, LaPorta has compiled over 2,400 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns across 47 games. It does not appear that LaPorta is considering any sort of holdout that would impact his game availability, but the star tight end is clearly unhappy with how negotiations with the Lions have progressed to this point.--Will Brady
Source: Pardon My Take
Emeka Egbuka Misses Practice With Concussion and Foot Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 21, 2026, 4:04 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (concussion, foot) did not participate in Wednesday's practice ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Both ailments appeared on Tampa Bay's opening injury report, which raises concerns about the second-year receiver's availability after he saw a season-high 16 targets in Sunday's 26-19 overtime loss to Pittsburgh. Egbuka caught seven passes for 48 yards and a touchdown, accounting for more than a third of Jalon Daniels' pass attempts. That heavy involvement has made him the focal point of Tampa Bay's passing attack despite the offense's inconsistent production. Chris Godwin and rookie Ted Hurst could absorb more targets if Egbuka misses time, although his status remains uncertain heading into Thursday's practice.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Scott Smith
Jeremiyah Love Remains Sidelined Ahead of Week 7
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 21, 2026, 3:57 PM ETArizona Cardinals rookie running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) will not practice Wednesday, according to Tyler Drake of Arizona Sports. The rookie missed all three practices last week and sat out Sunday's 18-16 victory over the Los Angeles Rams with a lingering left ankle injury, separate from the right ankle sprain he suffered during the preseason. Head coach Mike LaFleur previously acknowledged that the injury has affected Love's cutting ability and limited his involvement in the passing game. His availability for Sunday's matchup against Denver remains uncertain, which leaves Tyler Allgeier and Bam Knight as potential replacements once again. Allgeier started against Los Angeles and handled 18 carries but managed only 38 yards. Knight was far more effective, rushing 15 times for 80 yards while adding two receptions for 18 yards. That gap could complicate the backfield distribution if Love misses another game, especially after Knight showed he could produce with a substantial workload.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Tyler Drake
A.J. Brown Cleared to Play on Thursday Night in Chicago
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 21, 2026, 3:51 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) was removed from the final Week 7 injury report on Wednesday and will play on Thursday night against the hosting Chicago Bears. Brown was limited in practice on Monday and Tuesday before upgrading to full participation on Wednesday. The 29-year-old three-time Pro Bowler returned from Injured Reserve to play in the Week 6 win over the division-rival New York Jets on Sunday. He played 76% of the offensive snaps, but he was rusty and battled crucial drops, ultimately finishing with only three catches on 10 targets for 27 yards. The positive takeaway is that quarterback Drake Maye targeted Brown double-digit times in his first game back. Another week removed from his high-ankle sprain, fantasy managers will be hoping he can finally produce in just his third game with the Patriots. Brown caught three of his four targets for 26 yards in the Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks before spraining his ankle. At worst, he should be considered a low-end WR2 for fantasy managers this week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New England Patriots
Josh Jacobs Could be Given a Big Role in Offense
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 21, 2026, 3:38 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs has the support of head coach Matt LaFleur following his six-game absence on the commissioner's exempt list. Speaking Wednesday, LaFleur described Jacobs as "extremely remorseful" and stressed his belief in second chances after the veteran's no-contest pleas to misdemeanor battery and criminal damage to property charges stemming from a May domestic incident. Jacobs was removed from the exempt list Monday, which allows him to resume practicing, although the NFL's investigation under its personal conduct policy is still ongoing. LaFleur hasn't committed to Jacobs playing Sunday against Detroit, with his readiness and potential workload still being evaluated after an extended absence from football activities. Green Bay has averaged an NFL-low 59.8 rushing yards per game without Jacobs, which makes his potential return particularly significant for an offense that has struggled to establish its ground attack.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Matt Schneidman
Lamar Jackson Gets in Limited Work on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 21, 2026, 3:31 PM ETUpdating a previous report, Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said that quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) got in some limited work in practice on Wednesday, according to Ryan Mink of the team's official website. Jackson was not present on the field during the period of practice open to the media, but the two-time MVP eventually mixed into some drills. It is unclear if Jackson will be listed as limited or as a DNP on Wednesday's final injury report. Jackson sprained his left ankle in the Week 4 win over the Tennessee Titans and has missed each of the last two games as a result. If he continues to make progress in practice through Friday, Jackson could be cleared to return in Week 7 against the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals, but that remains to be seen. In four games played so far in 2026, Jackson checks in as the QB10 while averaging 20.8 fantasy points per game with 967 passing yards, six touchdowns, and only one interception. Jackson has added 144 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. Fantasy managers are just hoping that Jackson continues to run the ball after he returns from his ankle sprain.--Keith Hernandez
Source: BaltimoreRavens.com - Ryan Mink
Dont'e Thornton Jr. Has Chance to Return Against Rams
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 21, 2026, 3:30 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (hamstring) could be activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, though head coach Klint Kubiak wants to see more before making a decision. According to Sam Warren, Kubiak acknowledged that Thornton has made encouraging progress during his first two weeks of practice but stressed that he still needs to show he's ready. The 23-year-old has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury during training camp and returned to practice October 7. Thornton has been a full participant throughout both practice weeks but stayed on injured reserve for Las Vegas' last two games. The 2025 fourth-round pick caught just 10 passes for 135 yards in 15 appearances as a rookie. With Tre Tucker coming off a five-catch, 97-yard, two-touchdown performance against Buffalo and Jalen Nailor back in the lineup, Thornton faces plenty of competition for targets even if he's activated.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Sam Warren
Kyle Monangai Out for Third Consecutive Game
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 21, 2026, 3:22 PM ETChicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (toe, thumb) has been ruled out for Thursday's Week 7 matchup against the New England Patriots, according to Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic. Monangai will miss his third consecutive game after suffering the injuries during Chicago's Week 4 victory over the New York Jets, when he rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries. The second-year back hasn't played since that performance, which has left D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson to handle the backfield duties. Swift recorded 16 carries for 44 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 31-23 victory over Atlanta, adding four receptions for 26 yards. Johnson was heavily involved too, rushing 13 times for 51 yards and a touchdown while catching two passes for 34 yards, although he lost a fumble. With Monangai unavailable, both backs should keep seeing substantial opportunities, with Swift holding the lead role.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Kevin Fishbain
Tyler Warren Missing Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 21, 2026, 3:14 PM ETIndianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (groin) is not practicing on Wednesday, according to James Boyd of The Athletic. Warren popped up on the Week 6 injury list late on Saturday with a groin injury and did not play in Sunday's loss to the division-rival Tennessee Titans. The 24-year-old is off to a bad start so far this week and is very much up in the air to play on the road this Sunday against the 5-0 Minnesota Vikings. If Warren cannot return to practice and is forced to miss a second straight game, fantasy managers in deep leagues could look to Mo Alie-Cox as a touchdown-dependent TE streamer against a tough Vikings defense. Alie-Cox had only one catch for one yard with Warren out against the Titans, but that one catch went for his first touchdown reception of the 2026 season. Fantasy managers should be able to find better options to stream. Warren is a TE1 in fantasy when he is healthy. He was a Pro Bowler as a rookie in 2025 and has 30 receptions for 213 yards and two touchdowns on 36 targets through five games this year.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - James Boyd
Jordan Addison Returning to Practice Ahead of Week 7
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 21, 2026, 3:10 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (hamstring) will practice Wednesday, according to ESPN's Kevin Seifert, as the team prepares to host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7. Addison missed Minnesota's 23-13 victory over New Orleans on October 11 after being limited in the final two practices leading up to the game. The Vikings' Week 6 bye gave the 24-year-old extra recovery time, and he has recorded 11 receptions for 163 yards and one touchdown across four appearances this season. Addison had become more involved before the injury, catching nine passes for 142 yards and a touchdown across Weeks 3 and 4. He also played 75 of 78 offensive snaps against Miami in his most recent appearance. His return would put him back alongside Justin Jefferson to re-form Minnesota's primary receiving duo, giving quarterback Kyler Murray another established target heading into Sunday's matchup.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Kevin Seifert