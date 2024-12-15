Jesper Wallstedt Starts For Wild Sunday
3 weeks agoMinnesota Wild goaltender Jesper Wallstedt will guard the crease in Sunday's tilt against Vegas. Minnesota finishes a back-to-back set, and with Filip Gustavsson (undisclosed) unavailable, Wallstedt will log his fourth start of the campaign. After getting lit up by Dallas in his NHL debut, Wallstedt has won two consecutive starts against Chicago and San Jose. He shut out the Blackhawks with 24 saves and stopped 27 of 29 shots in the matchup versus the Sharks. Vegas has much more quality than these two teams but also comes out with its backup in Ilya Samsonov, which should improve Wallstedt's chances of recording a win.
Source: Michael Russo
