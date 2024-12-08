Jaylen Warren Totals 72 Yards In Win Over Browns
3 days agoPittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren turned nine carries into 47 yards and two receptions into 25 yards in a Week 14 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Although he only managed to catch two passes, Warren saw a season-high five targets on Sunday while backfield mate Najee Harris was not utilized in the passing game. Warren's role as a complementary back has been relatively steady as of late, giving him a floor for fantasy purposes in PPR formats. However, he has just one touchdown on the season as Harris has been the preferred option near the goal line. While his matchup next week against the Philadelphia Eagles is a difficult one, it should be noted that the Eagles have allowed a fair amount of production through the air to running backs, giving Warren some flex appeal.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN