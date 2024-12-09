Jason Sanders Makes Four More Field Goals In OT Victory Vs. Jets
3 days agoMiami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders made 4-of-4 field goal attempts and missed his only extra-point try in Week 14's 32-26 victory in overtime over the New York Jets. The last of Sanders' field goals was from 52 yards to tie the game at 26 with seven seconds remaining. Sanders was perfect 2-for-2 (57, 52) in long field goal attempts from 50 yards out. However, his perfect kick streak ended at six games, but his field goal streak remains intact. He has been one of the best kickers in fantasy football during his streak and should continue to see plenty of opportunities down the stretch. Sanders and the Dolphins will travel to face the Houston Texans in Week 15.
Source: NFL
Source: NFL