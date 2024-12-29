James Conner Never Returns After Exiting Game In The First Quarter
2 weeks agoArizona Cardinals running back James Conner (knee) never returned to the game after re-injuring his knee in the first quarter. It appeared as though Conner got twisted up on during a fourth-down rushing attempt in the first quarter. After that run, we saw Conner being attended to on the sideline by athletic trainers, and he never re-entered the game. Conner ended the game with just four carries for four yards and two receptions for four receiving yards. This caps a tough ending to the season for James Conner's fantasy managers, and his status for Week 18 is up in the air. Given that the Cardinals are eliminated from playoff contention, it may be an uphill battle for Conner to play in Week 18 when the Cardinals host the San Francisco 49ers.
Source: ESPN.com
