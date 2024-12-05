Ja'Marr Chase Limited On Thursday
17 hours agoCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (ankle) opened the week as a limited participant during Thursday's practice. Fantasy managers should not be overly concerned with the superstar's status but should continue to monitor his status ahead of Monday's tilt against the Dallas Cowboys. Last weekend, Chase continued his stellar campaign by bringing in six of his nine targets for 86 yards and a score during their loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Overall, the LSU product has averaged a stellar 95.2 yards per game with 13 TDs across 12 games. Fantasy managers should continue to view Chase as a high-end WR1 in all matchups and a top option in DFS. On Monday, he has a great matchup against the Cowboys, who have allowed the 12th-most PPR points to opposing wideouts this season.
Source: Jay Morrison
