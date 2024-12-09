Jalen Nailor Doesn't See Any Targets Against Falcons
2 days agoMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor continued to see minimal involvement in the team's 42-21 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The 25-year-old didn't see any targets in this contest even though Sam Darnold threw the ball 28 times with five touchdowns. Jordan Addison, Justin Jefferson, and T.J. Hockenson saw 24 of the 28 total targets, which didn't leave much for the rest of the team. Nailor will look to get more involved in Week 15 against the Chicago Bears.
Source: ESPN
