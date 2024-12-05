Jakobi Meyers Added To Injury Report
17 hours agoLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (ankle) was added to the injury report after sitting out on Thursday with an ankle injury. Fantasy managers should pay close attention to his status during Friday's practice as it will likely clarify his availability heading into the weekend. However, seeing him downgrade to a non-participant is not a promising sign. Since Davante Adams left for New York, Meyers has operated as the clear No.1 wide receiver in this passing attack. Since Week 8, Meyers has averaged an impressive 16.5 PPR points per game with 80.6 yards and 6.8 receptions per game. If Meyers were to sit out on Sunday, tight end Brock Bowers would be viewed as the clear top pass catcher, with Tre Tucker operating as the top wideout.
Source: Kevin Bolinger
