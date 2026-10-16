Jake Bauers Plays Starring Role Once Again in NLCS Game 4

Oct 14, 2026, 10:09 PM ET

The Houston Astros announced on Wednesday that Joe Espada will not return as the team's manager in 2027. Espada took over in Houston in 2024 and led the Astros to a 256-229 record across his three years at the helm. The Astros won two American League West division crowns under Espada, but failed to win a single postseason game. Houston has also gotten progressively worse over the last three seasons, winning 88 games in 2024, 87 games in 2025, and 81 games this past season. Espada has already met with the Seattle Mariners about their managerial vacancy, so he could remain in the AL West.