Jake Bauers Plays Starring Role Once Again in NLCS Game 4
Oct 16, 2026, 10:40 AM ETMilwaukee Brewers first baseman/outfielder Jake Bauers played a starring role for the second straight night in his team's 6-4, series-clinching win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series on Thursday. Bauers hit a two-run double off Dodgers right-hander Tyler Glasnow in the fourth inning, and then drew a walk with the bases loaded to tie the game at 4-4 in the fifth. The 31-year-old emerged as a surprise cog in the middle of the Milwaukee lineup during the regular season, hitting .266/.389/.484 with 26 home runs, 86 RBI, 93 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases across 578 plate appearances. Bauers has continued to produce for the Brewers in the playoffs, slashing .269/.441/.423 with six RBI across 34 trips to the plate.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
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Aaron Ashby Shuts the Door on the Dodgers in NLCS Game 4
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 16, 2026, 10:28 AM ETMilwaukee Brewers left-hander Aaron Ashby continued his run of postseason dominance in his team's series-clinching 6-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series on Thursday. Ashby entered the game in the sixth inning and shut the door on Los Angeles, tossing three scoreless innings with three strikeouts to earn his second save of the postseason. The 28-year-old was one of the most valuable relief pitchers in baseball during the regular season, recording a 13-3 record with a 3.12 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 116 strikeouts, 15 holds, and four saves across 89 1/3 innings (75 games). Ashby has been even better in the postseason so far, as he's allowed just four hits, three walks, and zero earned runs across 12 1/3 innings (six games). With his ability to give Milwaukee consistently excellent bulk relief work, Ashby profiles as one of the key reasons why the Brewers are now just four wins away from a World Series title.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Petey Halpin Comes Through for Cleveland in ALCS Game 3 Victory
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 16, 2026, 10:22 AM ETCleveland Guardians outfielder Petey Halpin was the hero of his team's 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Thursday, slugging a go-ahead, two-run home run off Rays right-hander Griffin Jax in the fifth inning. It was Halpin's lone hit of the game, but it put Cleveland ahead for good and allowed the Guardians to take a 2-1 lead in the series. Halpin is on Cleveland's playoff roster for his speed and defense in center field, as he hit .225/.268/.326 with four home runs, 14 RBI, 27 runs scored, and 10 stolen bases across 195 plate appearances in the regular season. However, the 24-year-old has been an unlikely contributor in the postseason, logging three extra-base hits in 13 plate appearances. Given his play thus far, Halpin may profile as Cleveland's starting center fielder the rest of the way in the ALCS.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Gavin Williams Continues Strikeout Dominance in ALCS Game 3 Win
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 16, 2026, 10:17 AM ETCleveland Guardians right-hander Gavin Williams picked up his second postseason win in his team's 3-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Thursday, allowing two hits, a walk, and two earned runs while striking out nine over five innings. The 27-year-old emerged as one of baseball's top strikeout arms during the regular season, posting a 14-8 record with a 3.76 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, and 248 strikeouts over 184 1/3 innings (32 starts). Williams has been absolutely essential to Cleveland's postseason success as well, allowing just eight hits and four earned runs while striking out 33 across 16 2/3 innings. Williams has struck out a ridiculous 51.6% of the batters he's faced so far in the playoffs. If the ALCS gets that far, Williams would likely line up as Cleveland's Game 7 starter.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Shohei Ohtani Back in Leadoff Spot in Game 4 of NLCS
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 15, 2026, 7:28 PM ETThe Los Angeles Dodgers have moved designated hitter Shohei Ohtani back to the leadoff spot on Thursday for Game 4 of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium against the Milwaukee Brewers and rookie left-hander Shane Drohan, per MLB.com. The Dodgers considered benching the slumping Ohtani for Game 3 of the NLCS on Wednesday, but instead they dropped him down to sixth in the batting order, his lowest spot since joining the Dodgers. The four-time MVP went 1-for-2 at the plate on Wednesday night and reached base three times, but he has been slumping for more than a month while battling through knee and biceps issues in the second half of the season. Since the start of September, Ohtani has played in only eight games and has gone 6-for-30 (.200) at the plate with no homers, one RBI, and a stolen base. The Japanese superstar has not homered since Aug. 18. If the Dodgers are going to miraculously come back from down three games to none in the best-of-seven series, Ohtani is going to need to get hot in a hurry.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Kyle Schwarber to See More Time at First Base in 2027
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 15, 2026, 3:41 PM ETThe Philadelphia Phillies are planning for outfielder/designated hitter Kyle Schwarber to work at first base in spring training and play around 30 games there during the season, according to The Athletic's Matt Gelb and Charlotte Varnes. In the games that Schwarber is at first base, Bryce Harper will serve as the DH. Harper played in all 162 regular-season games in 2026, but he dealt with nagging pain at times after moving to the outfield in the second half. Schwarber appeared at first base only eight times in 2026, starting six games there. If the Phillies follow through with their plan to use the 33-year-old left-handed slugger more at first base, he will add first base eligibility to his fantasy profile, making him even more attractive for his elite power. In his 12th year in the majors in 2026 (fifth with the Phillies), Schwarber continued to be a force to be reckoned with, leading the league with 45 home runs while also leading the league with 220 strikeouts. He had a .232/.354/.503 slash line with an .857 OPS, 97 RBI, 95 runs scored, and three steals in 156 regular-season games played.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Matt Gelb, Charlotte Varnes
Yu Darvish Still Rehabbing, No Clarity on his Future
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 15, 2026, 3:31 PM ETSan Diego Padres general manager AJ Preller said that veteran right-hander Yu Darvish (elbow) is still doing his rehab, but there is no clarity yet on what the future holds for him, according to Marty Caswell of Foul Territory. "He's been doing the work to at least give himself the option," Preller said. The 40-year-old veteran had internal-brace surgery on his right elbow in October of 2025 and did not pitch at all for the Padres in 2026. However, he did throw off a mound a few times during his rehab, most recently in late August. Depending on how he fares with the rest of his rehab, there is a chance that Darvish decides to continue his playing career. If he does, he will be extremely hard to rely on, especially from a health perspective. Darvish has two years and $30 million remaining on his contract with San Diego. The Japanese superstar and five-time All-Star has made only 31 appearances for the Friars since the start of 2024, and he had an ERA over 5.00 with 68 strikeouts and 19 walks in 72 innings across 15 starts in his last season in 2025.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Foul Territory - Marty Caswell
Troy Melton Will Have Normal Offseason
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 15, 2026, 3:23 PM ETDetroit Tigers right-hander Troy Melton (forearm), whose season ended early in mid-September with right-forearm tightness, went through follow-up evaluation after the season, and no issues were found, according to Jason Beck of MLB.com. Melton is starting a normal offseason workout routine and should be a full-go for the start of spring training in 2027. The 25-year-old former fourth-round selection in 2022 from San Diego State looked solid again in his second major league season, going 8-5 with a 2.76 ERA (4.09 FIP) and 1.13 WHIP with a career-high 94 strikeouts and 37 walks in 114 1/3 innings pitched across 20 starts. Melton has gone 11-7 with a 2.76 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, and 130:52 K:BB in 160 frames across 36 appearances (24 starts) for Detroit in his first two years in the majors. He might have been even better had he not gotten a late start to the season due to an elbow strain. If healthy next season, Melton will be a popular starting pitcher breakout candidate in what would be his first full season in the majors.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Jason Beck
Phillies Plan to Keep Trea Turner at Shortstop
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 15, 2026, 3:17 PM ETPhiladelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said on Thursday that he plans to have veteran infielder Trea Turner open the 2027 season at shortstop, but he told him personally that he must play well to stay there, according to Todd Zolecki of MLB.com. Turner, who has never been a particularly strong defender at the 6, had his worst defensive showing with the glove in 2026 after looking solid the year prior. The 33-year-old three-time All-Star and two-time batting champion also took a step back offensively for the Phillies in 2026, slashing .242/.297/.378 with a .675 OPS, 19 home runs, 58 RBI, 21 stolen bases, and 101 runs scored across 645 at-bats in his 12th year in the big leagues. Turner really struggled against left-handed pitchers, batting .219 (46-for-210) against them with only three of his 19 homers on the year. He picked things up in September and October after a slow August, going 24-for-98 (.245) with two home runs, seven RBI, and three stolen bases in 24 games since the start of September.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Todd Zolecki
Shane Drohan Making the Start in Game 4 of NLCS Against Dodgers
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 15, 2026, 3:11 PM ETMilwaukee Brewers rookie left-hander Shane Drohan will make the start in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series on Thursday night in Los Angeles against the Dodgers, according to MLB.com. Drohan will be looking to repeat the success of fellow lefty starter Robert Gasser, who tossed five shutout innings against L.A. in the Game 3 victory on Wednesday evening. A win by Drohan on Thursday would send the Brewers to the World Series for the first time since 1982. Drohan will be opposed by Dodgers right-hander Tyler Glasnow. The 27-year-old Drohan has not pitched since Sept. 27 after making 33 appearances (19 starts) for the Brew Crew during the regular season. During his 33 outings, he had a 4.19 ERA and struck out 125 batters while walking 44 in 124 2/3 innings pitched. Milwaukee will go right back to the lefty well and hope that Drohan can continue to keep the Dodgers' bats silent. Drohan will continue to lean on his impressive fastball/sinker combination. He faced the Dodgers three times (one start) this year, allowing six runs (five earned) against them while giving up six hits (one homer), walking five, and striking out 12 in 9 2/3 innings pitched.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Trevor Megill Notches Fourth Save of the Postseason on Wednesday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 15, 2026, 11:56 AM ETMilwaukee Brewers closer Trevor Megill picked up his fourth save of the 2026 postseason on Wednesday, pitching 1 1/3 shutout innings with two strikeouts in his team's 6-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series. Megill has been lights out so far in the playoffs, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out six across 5 2/3 scoreless innings (five games). The 32-year-old was a steady late-inning arm for the Brewers during the regular season as well, pitching to a 2.63 ERA and 0.89 WHIP with 69 strikeouts and 30 saves across 61 2/3 innings (63 games). With Megill lurking at the end of games, the Brewers have put a lot of pressure on opponents to put up runs early throughout the postseason so far.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Blake Snell Surrenders Three Homers in NLCS Game 3 Loss
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 15, 2026, 11:46 AM ETLos Angeles Dodgers left-hander Blake Snell cruised through the first six innings of his start against the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series on Wednesday, allowing just two hits and one earned run while recording nine strikeouts. However, with his team holding a narrow 2-1 lead, Snell allowed two key home runs in the seventh inning that turned the Dodgers' lead into a 4-2 deficit. Injuries limited Snell to just 42 2/3 innings (nine starts) during the regular season, over which he logged a 1.90 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, and 55 strikeouts. Across two starts (9 2/3 innings) in the playoffs, Snell has now allowed seven hits, seven walks, and five earned runs while striking out 14. If the Dodgers are able to mount a comeback in the NLCS, Snell could be in line to start a potential Game 7 on Monday.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Garrett Mitchell Hits Key Home Run in Game 3 Win in NLCS
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 15, 2026, 11:37 AM ETMilwaukee Brewers outfielder Garrett Mitchell logged one of the key hits in his team's 6-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series on Wednesday, hitting a solo home run off Dodgers lefty Blake Snell to extend Milwaukee's lead to 4-2 in the seventh inning. Across 531 plate appearances in the regular season, Mitchell hit .262/.354/.416 with 11 home runs, 65 RBI, 74 runs scored, and 14 stolen bases. The 28-year-old struck out in 31.5% of his plate appearances, but his elite 52.7% hard-hit rate allowed him to his .387 on balls in play. Mitchell's swing-and-miss issues have carried over to the postseason, as he's posted a 41.4% strikeout rate across 29 plate appearances. Still, the versatile outfielder has also logged a home run, two RBI, five runs scored, and a stolen base. With his power upside, Mitchell adds a different dynamic to a Milwaukee lineup that excels at putting the ball in play.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Jake Bauers Slugs Clutch Home Run in NLCS Game 3
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 15, 2026, 11:25 AM ETMilwaukee Brewers first baseman/outfielder Jake Bauers logged the biggest hit of the night in his team's 6-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series on Wednesday, hitting a go-ahead, two-run home run off Dodgers lefty Blake Snell in the seventh inning. Bauers had a breakout season for Milwaukee in 2026, slashing .266/.389/.484 with 26 home runs, 86 RBI, 93 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases across 578 plate appearances. The 31-year-old is known for his patient approach at the plate, as he logged a 16.3% walk rate during the regular season. He's carried that approach over into the playoffs so far, posting a .433 on-base percentage over 30 plate appearances. If Bauers can find his power stroke as well, he could help drive Milwaukee to a World Series title.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Jackson Chourio Homers in NLCS Game 3 Win on Wednesday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 15, 2026, 11:17 AM ETMilwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio got his team going in their 6-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series on Wednesday, hitting a solo home run off left-hander Blake Snell to lead off the game. It was Chourio's only hit of the night, but it set the tone for Milwaukee to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the series. Across 573 plate appearances in the regular season, Chourio hit .291/.351/.487 with 25 home runs, 75 RBI, 96 runs scored, and 23 stolen bases. The 22-year-old's overall slash line in the postseason doesn't look amazing, as he's hit .200/.242/.400. However, Chourio has consistently come through with timely hits, logging seven RBI in seven games.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Robert Gasser Logs Five Shutout Innings in NLCS Game 3 Win
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 15, 2026, 11:10 AM ETMilwaukee Brewers left-hander Robert Gasser played a key role in his team's 6-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series on Wednesday, tossing five shutout innings with three strikeouts while allowing one walk and three hits. The 27-year-old was solid for Milwaukee during the regular season, recording a 5-5 record with a 3.87 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, and 103 strikeouts over 109 1/3 innings. Gasser has been excellent across his first two starts of the postseason as well, allowing just one earned run while striking out six across nine innings of work. Going into the playoffs, Milwaukee's rotation outside of top starters Jacob Misiorowski and Logan Henderson looked questionable. With Gasser stepping up, the Brewers' pitching staff now looks formidable. Milwaukee will have a chance to complete the sweep of the Dodgers and advance to the World Series in Game 4 on Thursday.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Fernando Tatis Jr. Prefers Playing Second Base to Right Field
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 14, 2026, 10:53 PM ETSan Diego Padres outfielder/second baseman Fernando Tatis Jr. is known to prefer playing second base, per Dennis Lin of The Athletic. Tatis Jr. had only very briefly played second base in the big leagues prior to 2026. However, he played over 50 games at the position this past season after Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth missed extended time due to a concussion. For what it's worth, Tatis Jr. was significantly better at the plate after shifting back to his normal position in right field in the second half of the season. Still, the 27-year-old will likely remain an elite fantasy asset regardless of where he lines up defensively, and could have more value to managers if he retains second base eligibility beyond 2027. Cronenworth still has four years and over $49 million remaining on his current contract with San Diego, which may block Tatis Jr. from a full-time move to the infield.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Dennis Lin
Adrian Morejon in Line for Massive Contract in Free Agency?
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 14, 2026, 10:35 PM ETSan Diego Padres left-hander Adrian Morejon is "poised to attract offers exceeding the four-year, $72 million deal" that fellow lefty reliever Tanner Scott signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2025 offseason, per Dennis Lin of The Athletic. Morejon was one of the best bullpen arms in baseball in 2026, recording a 9-3 record with a 2.83 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 107 strikeouts, 28 holds, and three saves across 86 innings (76 games). The 27-year-old averaged a career-high 99.1 miles per hour on his fastball and posted an excellent 30.4% strikeout rate. Morejon has primarily worked as a setup man to this point in his career. However, he has the stuff to potentially shift into being a closer, depending on where he ends up in free agency this winter.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Dennis Lin
Joe Musgrove's 2027 Role in San Diego is Uncertain
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 14, 2026, 10:28 PM ETSan Diego Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller did not commit to right-hander Joe Musgrove being a part of the team's starting rotation in 2027 when asked on Wednesday, saying that "the best spot for Joe Musgrove" will be "one of the questions for the offseason." Musgrove has not pitched in the regular season since 2024 due to persistent elbow issues. However, the 33-year-old managed to return to the mound in the 2026 postseason, making two appearances and pitching three innings. Musgrove was an effective pitcher in 2024, recording a 6-5 record with a 3.88 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, and 101 strikeouts across 99 2/3 innings (19 starts). He also has one season remaining on the five-year, $100 million contract he signed with the Padres ahead of the 2023 season. Still, it appears as though San Diego may be open to using Musgrove out of the bullpen in an effort to keep him healthy in 2027.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Dennis Lin
Joe Espada Will Not Return as Astros Manager in 2027
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 14, 2026, 10:09 PM ETThe Houston Astros announced on Wednesday that Joe Espada will not return as the team's manager in 2027. Espada took over in Houston in 2024 and led the Astros to a 256-229 record across his three years at the helm. The Astros won two American League West division crowns under Espada, but failed to win a single postseason game. Houston has also gotten progressively worse over the last three seasons, winning 88 games in 2024, 87 games in 2025, and 81 games this past season. Espada has already met with the Seattle Mariners about their managerial vacancy, so he could remain in the AL West.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Chandler Rome
Davis Martin Hindered by Calf Injury This Year
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 14, 2026, 9:38 PM ETChicago White Sox general manager Chris Getz said on Wednesday that right-hander Davis Martin (calf) was hindered by right-calf discomfort in 2026, according to James Fegan of The Athletic. "I think it's very clear that he was hindered and wasn't himself," Getz said. Martin said that he battled calf issues off and on since April. The 29-year-old finished the year going 9-8 overall with a career-best 3.95 ERA (3.83 FIP), and 1.31 WHIP with a career-best 122 strikeouts and 46 walks in 146 innings pitched over 29 appearances (28 starts). Martin's calf injury apparently bothered him more as the season progressed, as he had a sharp 2.00 ERA with 71 strikeouts and 14 walks in his first 67 2/3 innings before sporting an ERA closer to 6.00 with 51 strikeouts and 32 walks in 78 1/3 innings pitched to close out the year. The White Sox did not trust him enough to use him as a starter during the postseason, as Martin pitched just one inning out of the bullpen and gave up two runs. With extended rest during the offseason, Martin should come into spring training in 2027 fully healthy and ready to bounce back.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - James Fegan