Foster Moreau Catches TD In Loss
2 weeks agoNew Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau caught three of his five targets for 47 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 25-10 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler hit Moreau in the end zone from 30 yards out to cap off a trick play that involved running back Kendre Miller at the start of the second quarter. Moreau finished with the second-most targets on the team behind fellow tight end Juwan Johnson's 10. Perhaps the most surprising thing about the surge in volume is that it hadn't been tried before given the fact that New Orleans has been missing multiple playmakers due to injury for most of the season. Receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back) was the latest wide receiver to suffer an injury, leaving in the fourth quarter after getting drilled while attempting a catch over the middle. It is too soon to tell his status for Week 18, but if he does miss the season finale, then Moreau might see more attention once again.
Source: NFL.com
