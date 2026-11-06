Deshaun Watson Returns to Practice on Friday

Nov 6, 2026, 12:00 PM ET

San Francisco 49ers quarterback has been excellent so far in 2026, and Week 9 should be no different as he faces a Raiders defense that has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to the QB position and the most passing touchdowns. Purdy is QB8 this season and QB3 in fantasy points per game, and he's thriving on efficiency rather than volume. Purdy ranks 26th in dropbacks per game; however, third in EPA per dropback, fifth in yards per attempt, and second in adjusted net yards per attempt. Purdy has also been extremely efficient in the red zone, with a 7.1 percent touchdown rate, tied for fifth with 15 passing TDs, and one fewer game played than the quarterbacks above him because the 49ers came off a bye week. Fantasy managers who own Purdy are confidently starting him as a QB1 regardless of the matchup.