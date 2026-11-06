Ollie Gordon II's Touchdown Dependence Exposed Ahead of Week 9
Nov 6, 2026, 11:26 AM ETMiami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II remains firmly in control of the backfield, but his first game without a touchdown since Week 2 exposed a weakness in his fantasy outlook. Gordon finished with 69 yards on 19 carries and no receptions in Sunday's 24-19 loss to the New England Patriots, producing just 6.9 PPR points after four consecutive games with at least 14.5. His workload wasn't the problem, as he handled 19 of Miami's 21 running back carries and played 53 offensive snaps (82%). Jaylen Wright, meanwhile, logged only eight snaps. Gordon's limited receiving involvement makes those scoreless performances particularly damaging. He has caught six passes for just 14 yards through seven appearances, with no receiving yards since Week 3. The Detroit Lions present another difficult matchup after holding Minnesota's running backs to 46 rushing yards last week. Detroit has also surrendered the fourth-fewest fantasy points to the position this season. RotoBaller still ranks Gordon RB17 for Week 9, but his reliance on rushing production makes him a riskier RB2 against this defense.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBallerComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Treylon Burks Remains Absent from Practice Friday
Don't see #Commanders WRs Treylon Burks (foot) and Dyami Brown (calf) at practice today. Doesn't bode well for their respective statuses against the Rams.— Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) November 6, 2026
Figure it'd be Van Jefferson starting at outside WR if they can't go.
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 6, 2026, 11:26 AM ET
Tee Higgins Solidifies WR1 Status Amid Career-Best Season
Nicho Roessler
Nicho Roessler
Nov 6, 2026, 11:24 AM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins exploded in Week 8 for 32.5 fantasy points on 11 targets, 10 receptions, 155 receiving yards, and two touchdowns. Higgins is enjoying a breakout season, currently ranked WR4 and WR5 in points per game, and is one of the game's more efficient receivers in 2026. He ranks fourth in yards per route run, seventh in routes per game, and second in yards per game. Even more impressive, he has only four touchdowns this season, so most of his production has come from yards and volume. Over Higgins' seven-year career, he has consistently been a WR2 and a strong fantasy points-per-game guy, playing through a lot of injuries; however, so far this season he has remained healthy and is having a career year and breaking out in a way that he never has before, as a bona fide WR1 for fantasy football. Fantasy managers who drafted Higgins will want to keep firing him up with confidence.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Jacoby Brissett Trade to Ravens Officially Completed
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 6, 2026, 11:16 AM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Jacoby Brissett has officially been acquired from the Arizona Cardinals, with Ian Rapoport reporting Friday that Baltimore received Brissett and a 2027 fifth-round pick in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round selection and a 2028 seventh-rounder. The Ravens needed an experienced quarterback after Lamar Jackson (thumb) and Tyler Huntley (toe) were placed on injured reserve. Undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano struggled in Thursday's 33-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, completing 10 of 18 passes for 60 yards and two interceptions. Brissett started Arizona's first eight games this season, throwing for 1,719 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions before losing his starting job to Gardner Minshew II. The 33-year-old is expected to start against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10 on Monday, November 16, although Baltimore has not formally confirmed that decision. His arrival gives the Ravens a more experienced passing option and puts Brissett back in the QB2 streaming conversation for Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
Rachaad White's Declining Snap Share Raises Concerns
Nicho Roessler
Nicho Roessler
Nov 6, 2026, 11:15 AM ETWashington Commanders running back Rachaad White's stats looked solid on the surface in Week 8. However, a late score helped, and more concerning, White's snap share dropped from 64.5 percent in Weeks 5 and 6 to just 47 percent in Week 8. Veteran Austin Ekeler's snap share rose to 33 percent during this time, meaning less work for White. On the season, White has paid off for fantasy managers, scoring 10 or more fantasy points in four of six contests; but the production has been very touchdown-dependent, having scored three touchdowns on the season. The biggest issue with White is that, even with Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) on the IR, White hasn't seen a full bell-cow role and appears to be in a split backfield with Ekeler. The Week 9 matchup is also difficult: the Commanders take on the Rams, who rank top-10 in fewest fantasy points allowed to running backs.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Tetairoa McMillan Remains a Must-Start Wide Receiver
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 6, 2026, 10:59 AM ETAcross seven games in 2026, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan has recorded 42 catches for 569 yards and two touchdowns on 65 targets. The 23-year-old has had a strangely difficult time getting in the end zone, as he's been held without a touchdown in every game other than his massive two-score outing against the Detroit Lions in Week 4. McMillan's production has also slowed down lately, as he's failed to reach 60 receiving yards in back-to-back games. However, McMillan remains a high-volume pass-catcher, as he saw 11 targets in Carolina's Week 8 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Despite his recent struggles, McMillan remains a must-start wide receiver for fantasy managers going forward.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Brandon Aiyuk Not Reinstated Rrom Left-Squad List Ahead of Return
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 6, 2026, 10:54 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is still waiting for the NFL to reinstate him from the reserve/left squad list, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. Aiyuk filed the necessary paperwork Wednesday and planned to report to the team facility Friday, but his reinstatement has yet to be processed. He hasn't played since October 2024, and even if the league clears him to return, his future with San Francisco remains uncertain. The 49ers still have to decide whether to keep, trade, or release him. For fantasy managers, there's little reason to expect Aiyuk to contribute anytime soon. He remains a deep-league stash until his roster situation and potential playing time become clearer.--Ryan Pederson
Source: Pro Football Talk
Garrett Wilson Ruled Out for Week 9 with Concussion
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 6, 2026, 10:48 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (concussion) has officially been ruled out for his team's Week 9 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, per ESPN's Rich Cimini. Wilson has been the Jets' top pass-catcher so far this season, recording 43 catches for 527 yards and three touchdowns on 63 targets across eight games. While the 26-year-old should have a chance to return to the field in Week 10 against the Buffalo Bills, he will be unable to suit up against Kansas City. Without him, Jets wideouts Adonai Mitchell and Omar Cooper Jr. should both see increased workloads and could be worth starting in deeper fantasy leagues. Both wide receivers have proven capable of big performances even while sharing the field with Wilson, as Mitchell recorded 142 yards and a touchdown in Week 8 and Cooper Jr. logged back-to-back games with 100-plus yards and a touchdown in Weeks 6 and 7.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Rich Cimini
Jayden Daniels Regaining Fantasy Value Following Injury Return
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 6, 2026, 10:47 AM ETWashington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has bounced back since returning from a left elbow injury that sidelined him for two games. Daniels has thrown for 716 yards and three touchdowns without an interception over his last three appearances, adding 136 rushing yards and two scores. He rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns against the Giants in Week 5 before throwing for 300 yards and two scores against San Francisco in Week 6. His production dipped against Philadelphia in Week 8, when he threw for 217 yards and one touchdown while rushing twice for 23 yards. Daniels has seen his rushing attempts decline in each of his three games since returning, but he remains a dangerous dual-threat quarterback. RotoBaller ranks him QB11 for Week 9 against the Rams, keeping him firmly in the fantasy QB1 conversation.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
TreVeyon Henderson Hospitalized for Neurological Symptoms
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 6, 2026, 10:42 AM ETNew England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (head) released a statement revealing that he recently suffered a medical emergency that required him to be hospitalized due to unexplained neurological symptoms, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. In the statement, Henderson says that the symptoms have affected his "strength, coordination, and some of my physical functions." This is obviously quite a concerning development for the 24-year-old, who has been listed on the Patriots injury report as a non-participant in practice due to an illness so far this week. It seems unlikely that Henderson will return to the field anytime soon, as his long-term health clearly takes priority. In his absence, Patriots running backs Rhamondre Stevenson and Corey Kiner will likely handle the majority of New England's backfield work.--Will Brady
Source: The 33rd Team - Ari Meirov
Jordan Love's Increased Passing Volume Boosts Fantasy Value
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 6, 2026, 10:37 AM ETGreen Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has taken on a larger role in the offense as the team's running game continues to struggle. Love completed 30 of 41 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns in Week 8 against Carolina, his best touchdown total of the season. He has attempted at least 41 passes in three consecutive games, throwing for 838 yards and six touchdowns during that stretch. Green Bay is averaging an NFL-worst 60.6 rushing yards per game, putting more responsibility on Love and the passing attack. Through eight games, Love has thrown for 2,246 yards and 16 touchdowns, and his recent workload gives him an opportunity to build on those numbers. RotoBaller ranks Love QB12 for Week 9 against New England, making him a viable low-end QB1 with upside if the Packers continue relying heavily on his arm.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Jalen Coker Could See an Increase in Target Volume in Week 9
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 6, 2026, 10:31 AM ETIn six games so far in 2026, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker has recorded 27 catches for 364 yards and three touchdowns on 44 targets. The 25-year-old's production has slowed lately after a red-hot start to the season, as he's recorded just three catches for 45 yards on nine targets over his last two games played. However, Coker hauled in a late touchdown reception in Carolina's Week 8 loss to the Green Bay Packers, saving his production. The 25-year-old may also be getting healthier, as he's stayed off the injury report this week after battling a shoulder injury ahead of Week 8 and a quad injury earlier this season. With Panthers WR1 Tetairoa McMillan likely to be covered by superstar cornerback Patrick Surtain II in Carolina's Week 9 matchup against the Denver Broncos, Coker could see plenty of targets. Despite his recent production decline, Coker profiles as a top-24 wide receiver against Denver.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Dallas Goedert's Declining Targets Raise Concerns Entering Week 9
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 6, 2026, 10:27 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert has seen his involvement in the passing game steadily decline over the past three weeks. Goedert caught six passes for 61 yards on eight targets in Week 6, followed by five catches for 48 yards on seven targets in Week 7. He managed just four receptions for 30 yards on four targets in Sunday's loss to Washington. Goedert also hasn't found the end zone since scoring twice in the season opener. The Eagles have struggled offensively with Tanner McKee at quarterback and will now turn to Joe Milton III, who is set to make his first NFL start Sunday against the Giants. The quarterback change adds another question to Goedert's outlook, especially with his targets already dropping. RotoBaller ranks him TE12 for Week 9, keeping him in the starting conversation despite his recent struggles.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Tyler Shough's Passing Production Declines Entering Week 9
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 6, 2026, 10:21 AM ETNew Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough enters Week 9 struggling to maintain his early-season production. Shough averaged 301 passing yards and 45 attempts over his first four games but has averaged just 173 yards and 31 attempts over his last three. The second-year quarterback reportedly suffered two broken bones in his non-throwing hand during Week 4 but has continued playing. Shough threw for 278 yards, one touchdown and an interception against Pittsburgh in Week 7 before the Saints' bye. His four-touchdown performance against the Giants in Week 6 showed his remaining upside, but reduced passing volume has made his fantasy production inconsistent. Rookie receiver Jordyn Tyson returned to practice this week and could provide another weapon if activated. RotoBaller ranks Shough QB14 for Week 9 against Cleveland, making him a risky streaming option against a strong Browns pass defense.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Justin Jefferson Suffering from Quarterback Issues in Minnesota
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 6, 2026, 10:18 AM ETAcross six games so far in 2026, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has recorded 28 catches for 335 yards and four touchdowns on 40 targets. While the 27-year-old remains one of the NFL's most talented wide receivers, he's been hurt by the continued struggles of the Minnesota passing game. Jefferson has yet to record 100 receiving yards in a game, and he's been held to fewer than five receptions in three out of six contests. With quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) sidelined by a hamstring injury, the Vikings will turn back to QB Carson Wentz in Week 9 against the Buffalo Bills. Wentz may actually provide a lift for Jefferson, as Jefferson's best game of the season so far came in Week 1 with Wentz under center. Still, Minnesota's pass game remains hard for fantasy managers to trust until the team starts getting more consistent quarterback play. Jefferson remains a must-start wide receiver, but he may not have the elite production upside that he's brought for most of his career.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Aaron Jones Sr. Sees Workload Decline Entering Week 9
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 6, 2026, 10:13 AM ETMinnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. has seen his rushing opportunities decline sharply over the past two games. Jones rushed 45 times for 207 yards in Weeks 4 and 5 but has managed just 13 carries for 48 yards since Minnesota's bye. He aggravated a knee injury in Week 7 and missed Wednesday's practice ahead of Week 8 before returning to full participation Friday. Jones then rushed five times for 22 yards and caught two passes for 18 yards against Detroit. Jordan Mason has outcarried Jones in both games since returning, adding uncertainty to the backfield rotation. RotoBaller ranks Jones RB29 for Week 9 against Buffalo, ahead of Mason at RB34. Jones remains a flex option, but his recent injury and reduced workload raise concerns about his fantasy upside.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Chris Godwin Jr. Likely Facing Reduced Workload in Tampa Bay
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 6, 2026, 10:12 AM ETAcross eight games in 2026, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. has recorded 27 catches for 243 yards on 35 targets. Like every other pass-catcher in the Tampa Bay offense, Godwin Jr. was shut out in Week 8, recording zero catches on just one target in a rain-altered game where Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield did not complete a single pass. Outlier weather games excluded, Godwin Jr. has still struggled to find consistent production so far this season. The 30-year-old has not reached 40 receiving yards in a game since Week 2, and he's averaging a career-low 6.9 yards per target this year. The Buccaneers also appear likely to get wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (foot) back from the foot injury that's sidelined him for the last two games in Week 9, which could reduce Godwin's role in the offense even further. In all but the deepest fantasy leagues, Godwin Jr. is an extremely risky start.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Isaiah Likely Looking to Establish Connection with New QB
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 6, 2026, 10:06 AM ETNew York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely is looking to bounce back after a disappointing Week 7 performance. In quarterback J.J. McCarthy's first start with the Giants, Likely caught just two of four targets for 12 yards in the 27-21 overtime win over the Houston Texans. Prior to that outing, Likely had been enjoying a career season, hauling in 39 of 59 targets for 383 yards and five touchdowns through six games. While some worry that Likely had a better connection with backup Jameis Winston than with McCarthy, fantasy managers should expect him to produce in Week 9. However, another poor performance could raise concerns about his fantasy production moving forward.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Blake Corum in Must-Start Territory Amid Four-Game Touchdown Streak?
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 6, 2026, 10:00 AM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum is a borderline must-start fantasy option for Week 9 against the Washington Commanders. That's a rare declaration to make about a No. 2 running back facing the NFL's third-best run defense, but Corum has consistently shown that he's up for the task. Despite playing fewer than one-third of the offensive snaps this season in his role behind Kyren Williams, the 25-year-old has logged 48 touches over the last four games, including 17 carries in Week 7 and 11 carries in Week 8. During the span of his last four games, he ranks as the overall RB10 in PPR leagues, one spot ahead of Williams. Game script certainly helped Corum get more touches, touchdowns, and fantasy points, but now that he has proved that he deserves to carry the ball consistently, his higher volume total should be here to stay. He's also headed into a projected positive game script, which should prompt this prominent Rams offense to be even more run-heavy. All in all, Corum remains a very intriguing fantasy running back who is bordering on must-start territory in leagues with at least 10-12 teams. This week, he ranks as the overall RB23 in RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jordan Addison Has High-Upside Matchup In Week 9
Clarkson Ems
Clarkson Ems
Nov 6, 2026, 9:59 AM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison showed signs of life in Week 8 against the Detroit Lions, seeing a significant increase in targets and downfield opportunities despite another disappointing showing from the Minnesota offense. Addison caught three of his eight targets for 66 yards, and he also saw 173 air yards, the fifth-most among all NFL receivers in Week 8. There are even more signs that Minnesota may be turning it around offensively. In Week 9, Kyler Murray will be sidelined with a strained hamstring (or perhaps a soft benching), and Jordan Addison already has a proven track record with on-again, off-again starter Carson Wentz. In four games with Wentz in 2025, Addison averaged 7.5 targets, 5.3 receptions, and 77.3 yards per game (including two touchdowns). Add that strong connection to their incredible matchup against the Buffalo Bills this week, who have allowed the 5th-most fantasy points to WRs this season, and it's as optimistic an outlook Addison has had in quite some time. With this plus matchup and his solid history with Wentz, Addison is a solid WR3 option this week and lands at WR34 in RotoBaller's Week 9 WR Rankings.--Clarkson Ems
Source: RotoBaller
Kyren Williams Maintains Steady RB1 Value for Week 9 at Washington
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 6, 2026, 9:56 AM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams isn't the flashiest name in fantasy football, but his consistent production keeps him in the mid-range RB1 conversation for Week 9 against the Washington Commanders. Although he has certainly shared some volume with Blake Corum this year, Williams remains the undisputed No. 1 running back in a very prominent Rams offense. Through eight games, he ranks as the overall RB5; if he keeps it up, that would be the best fantasy finish of his career. He has shown an ability to run the ball and catch passes, and he has continued to demonstrate a nose for the end zone with seven touchdowns total (and at least one touchdown in six of his eight games). Williams should be started regardless of matchup at this point, but it is at least worth pointing out how much the Commanders' run defense has improved in 2026. Through Week 8, Washington has allowed the third-fewest rushing yards and the third-fewest fantasy points to running backs. With all that being said, Williams still checks in as RotoBaller's RB6 this week, and any matchup concerns should be canceled out by the projected positive game script.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller