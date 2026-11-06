Hunter Henry Spotted at Friday's Practice After Two Absences
Nov 6, 2026, 12:19 PM ETNew England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (foot) was present during the media-access portion of Friday's practice after missing Wednesday and Thursday's sessions, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss. Henry suffered the injury during New England's Week 8 victory over the Miami Dolphins, catching three passes for 30 yards before exiting after playing just eight offensive snaps. The veteran leads the Patriots with 29 receptions and has recorded 326 receiving yards and two touchdowns through eight games, making his availability significant ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Rookie Eli Raridon, who has caught 13 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns this season, would be a candidate for additional receiving opportunities if Henry cannot play. Friday's appearance is encouraging after two consecutive absences, although his official participation level and game designation had not been announced at the time of Reiss' report.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike ReissComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Malik Nabers Participating in Giants Practice on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 6, 2026, 12:16 PM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (knee) is participating in the team's practice on Friday during the media-viewing portion, according to Art Stapleton of The North Jersey Bergen Record. Nabers officially went down as a non-participant in Thursday's practice, but he told the media that he will "be good" for the Week 9 divisional tilt on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. Fantasy managers were likely very concerned when they heard that the 23-year-old missed practice on Thursday with a knee injury after he missed most of last year following a torn ACL that he suffered in Week 4. After returning to practice on Friday, it should settle everyone's nerves regarding Nabers' status for Week 9, although we will keep an eye on the team's final injury report. As long as the former first-rounder from LSU is cleared to play this weekend, he should be considered a must-start in all fantasy football lineups after producing four straight 100-yard games. Nabers has developed a strong rapport with new quarterback J.J. McCarthy as the Giants' top dog at receiver.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The North Jersey Bergen Record - Art Stapleton
Emeka Egbuka Is a Game-Time Decision for Week 9
Bowles says Tristan Wirfs should be good for Sunday. Game-time decision for Emeka Egbuka. Only Yaya Diaby ruled out.— Greg Auman (@gregauman) November 6, 2026
Nov 6, 2026, 12:13 PM ET
Deshaun Watson Returns to Practice on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 6, 2026, 12:07 PM ETCleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (concussion) returned to practice on Friday as he makes his way through the league's concussion protocol, according to ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi. It is good progress for Watson, but it may be a little too late this week, as it was reported earlier on Friday that he is not expected to be cleared to play in the Week 9 contest on Sunday on the road against the New Orleans Saints. We should have more clarity on Watson's status when the Browns release their official injury report on Friday, but as of now, fantasy managers who have been using him in two-QB leagues should not be planning on having Watson available this weekend. If he is officially ruled out, second-year signal-caller Shedeur Sanders will be in line for his first start of 2026 in what will be a tough task on the road against a team coming off their bye. The 31-year-old Watson has led the Browns to a 5-3 record in his eight starts this year and has been a decent QB2 option in superflex leagues despite taking a league-high 33 sacks. He has thrown for 1,806 yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Daniel Oyefusi
Cam Skattebo Seen with Jersey During Friday's Pracitce but Not Participating
Malik Nabers is participating in Giants practice during media viewing period.— Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) November 6, 2026
As Nabers told us yesterday: “I’ll be good.”
Cam Skattebo is here with jersey on, but has not participated yet.
Nov 6, 2026, 12:06 PM ET
Brock Purdy's Elite Efficiency Should Set Up Another QB1 Performance
Nicho Roessler
Nov 6, 2026, 12:00 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has been excellent so far in 2026, and Week 9 should be no different as he faces a Raiders defense that has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to the QB position and the most passing touchdowns. Purdy is QB8 this season and QB3 in fantasy points per game, and he's thriving on efficiency rather than volume. Purdy ranks 26th in dropbacks per game; however, third in EPA per dropback, fifth in yards per attempt, and second in adjusted net yards per attempt. Purdy has also been extremely efficient in the red zone, with a 7.1 percent touchdown rate, tied for fifth with 15 passing TDs, and one fewer game played than the quarterbacks above him because the 49ers came off a bye week. Fantasy managers who own Purdy are confidently starting him as a QB1 regardless of the matchup.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Kenneth Walker's Rushing Efficiency Slips During Two-Game Skid
Bruno Mulé
Nov 6, 2026, 11:58 AM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker hasn't shown the same explosiveness during Kansas City's two-game losing streak. He averaged 6.3 yards per carry over his first five appearances, rushing for 665 yards and scoring eight total touchdowns. Against the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos, that efficiency fell to 3.0 yards per attempt, with 105 yards on 35 carries and no touchdowns. The dip is noticeable, but it isn't a reason to bench him. Walker played 81% of the offensive snaps against Denver, handled 21 of the Chiefs' 22 running back carries, and caught four passes for the second straight game. That gave him 25 touches in Week 8, even though he finished with just 84 scrimmage yards and 12.4 PPR points. RotoBaller still ranks him RB2 for Week 9 against the New York Jets. The most striking change is the absence of long runs: his longest gain across the two losses was 10 yards after producing runs of 60, 76, and 33 yards earlier this season.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
A.J. Brown, TreVeyon Henderson Absent from Practice Friday
#Patriots TE Hunter Henry (foot) & CB Marcus Jones (foot) return to practice on Friday. Henry back after missing first two practices this week.— Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) November 6, 2026
- WR AJ Brown (ankle/knee) & RB TreVeyon Henderson (illness) are absent.
- Pats practicing indoors due to heavy rain in the area pic.twitter.com/kjaT1JQhLc
Nov 6, 2026, 11:55 AM ET
Dalton Schultz's Early-Season Production Proves Short-Lived
Bruno Mulé
Nov 6, 2026, 11:48 AM ETHouston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz enters Week 9 ranked as the TE22 by RotoBaller after his 12-catch, 140-yard performance against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 failed to translate into sustained fantasy production. Across his next five games, Schultz totaled 17 receptions for 147 yards, never exceeding six targets or 45 receiving yards in any contest. He did draw six targets in each of Houston's final two games before its Week 8 bye, but his playing time has become less consistent. Schultz played just 40% of the offensive snaps against Jacksonville in Week 6 before improving to 57% against the New York Giants. Foster Moreau, meanwhile, has caught three touchdowns on only 11 receptions, including two against the Jaguars when he played 62% of Houston's offensive snaps. Schultz remains scoreless despite recording 33 catches this season. His receiving involvement still offers some appeal in deeper PPR leagues, but the limited yardage and Moreau's emergence as a scoring threat make Schultz difficult to trust as a weekly starter.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Tyler Goodson's Growing Role Makes Him an Intriguing Fantasy Handcuff
Nicho Roessler
Nov 6, 2026, 11:47 AM ETDallas Cowboys running back Tyler Goodson has continued to get work over the past two weeks, with 10 carries in Week 7, seven carries in Week 8, and two receptions. That is back-to-back games now for Goodson, with nine-plus opportunities. While Javonte Williams is the clear-cut RB1 on the team, he's mostly gotten there on volume rather than efficiency, which has opened the door for Goodson to see more work. While it's encouraging that Goodson has been getting more opportunity, he is still a handcuff to Williams entering Week 9 and should see five to 10 touches on Sunday against the Colts, who have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points at the position and 4.67 YPC. Fantasy managers with a roster spot for a high-end handcuff should consider Goodson.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Treylon Burks Not Spotted at Friday's Practice
Bruno Mulé
Nov 6, 2026, 11:41 AM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Treylon Burks (foot) was not spotted at Friday's practice, according to Tashan Reed of The Washington Post, raising concerns about his availability for Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Burks was officially listed as a nonparticipant Wednesday and Thursday after playing through the injury in Week 8, when he led Washington with 81 receiving yards on three catches, including a 53-yard gain against the Philadelphia Eagles. He played 40 of the Commanders' 60 offensive snaps in that game, establishing himself as an important outside receiver following Terry McLaurin's season-ending knee injury. Dyami Brown (calf), who was limited Thursday, was also absent from Friday's practice. Reed suggested Van Jefferson could start outside if both receivers are unavailable. Jefferson played just seven offensive snaps against Philadelphia, so a starting assignment would represent a substantial increase in playing time, although his receiving opportunities remain uncertain.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Tashan Reed
Dak Prescott's High-Volume Offense Sets Him Up Well Going Forward
Nicho Roessler
Nov 6, 2026, 11:34 AM ETDallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is putting together another QB1 season for fantasy managers, throwing 14 touchdowns to five interceptions, 2,046 yards, and rushing for 101 yards and a touchdown. He is currently QB6 this season and has star weapons like George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb to throw to. Under the hood, Prescott is potentially in for a positive regression, ranked 12th in fantasy points per game but 7th in expected fantasy points per game. Prescott is mostly getting there on volume, ranking fifth in dropbacks per game, and with the Cowboys' defense struggling, allowing the fourth-most points on the season amongst all defenses, the Cowboys offense will always need to put its best foot forward, which should only bode well for Prescott and Cowboys fantasy players to continue to put up production moving forward. Fantasy managers should keep him in their lineups in all formats.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Ollie Gordon II's Touchdown Dependence Exposed Ahead of Week 9
Bruno Mulé
Nov 6, 2026, 11:26 AM ETMiami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II remains firmly in control of the backfield, but his first game without a touchdown since Week 2 exposed a weakness in his fantasy outlook. Gordon finished with 69 yards on 19 carries and no receptions in Sunday's 24-19 loss to the New England Patriots, producing just 6.9 PPR points after four consecutive games with at least 14.5. His workload wasn't the problem, as he handled 19 of Miami's 21 running back carries and played 53 offensive snaps (82%). Jaylen Wright, meanwhile, logged only eight snaps. Gordon's limited receiving involvement makes those scoreless performances particularly damaging. He has caught six passes for just 14 yards through seven appearances, with no receiving yards since Week 3. The Detroit Lions present another difficult matchup after holding Minnesota's running backs to 46 rushing yards last week. Detroit has also surrendered the fourth-fewest fantasy points to the position this season. RotoBaller still ranks Gordon RB17 for Week 9, but his reliance on rushing production makes him a riskier RB2 against this defense.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Tee Higgins Solidifies WR1 Status Amid Career-Best Season
Nicho Roessler
Nov 6, 2026, 11:24 AM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins exploded in Week 8 for 32.5 fantasy points on 11 targets, 10 receptions, 155 receiving yards, and two touchdowns. Higgins is enjoying a breakout season, currently ranked WR4 and WR5 in points per game, and is one of the game's more efficient receivers in 2026. He ranks fourth in yards per route run, seventh in routes per game, and second in yards per game. Even more impressive, he has only four touchdowns this season, so most of his production has come from yards and volume. Over Higgins' seven-year career, he has consistently been a WR2 and a strong fantasy points-per-game guy, playing through a lot of injuries; however, so far this season he has remained healthy and is having a career year and breaking out in a way that he never has before, as a bona fide WR1 for fantasy football. Fantasy managers who drafted Higgins will want to keep firing him up with confidence.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Jacoby Brissett Trade to Ravens Officially Completed
Bruno Mulé
Nov 6, 2026, 11:16 AM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Jacoby Brissett has officially been acquired from the Arizona Cardinals, with Ian Rapoport reporting Friday that Baltimore received Brissett and a 2027 fifth-round pick in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round selection and a 2028 seventh-rounder. The Ravens needed an experienced quarterback after Lamar Jackson (thumb) and Tyler Huntley (toe) were placed on injured reserve. Undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano struggled in Thursday's 33-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, completing 10 of 18 passes for 60 yards and two interceptions. Brissett started Arizona's first eight games this season, throwing for 1,719 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions before losing his starting job to Gardner Minshew II. The 33-year-old is expected to start against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10 on Monday, November 16, although Baltimore has not formally confirmed that decision. His arrival gives the Ravens a more experienced passing option and puts Brissett back in the QB2 streaming conversation for Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
Rachaad White's Declining Snap Share Raises Concerns
Nicho Roessler
Nov 6, 2026, 11:15 AM ETWashington Commanders running back Rachaad White's stats looked solid on the surface in Week 8. However, a late score helped, and more concerning, White's snap share dropped from 64.5 percent in Weeks 5 and 6 to just 47 percent in Week 8. Veteran Austin Ekeler's snap share rose to 33 percent during this time, meaning less work for White. On the season, White has paid off for fantasy managers, scoring 10 or more fantasy points in four of six contests; but the production has been very touchdown-dependent, having scored three touchdowns on the season. The biggest issue with White is that, even with Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) on the IR, White hasn't seen a full bell-cow role and appears to be in a split backfield with Ekeler. The Week 9 matchup is also difficult: the Commanders take on the Rams, who rank top-10 in fewest fantasy points allowed to running backs.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Tetairoa McMillan Remains a Must-Start Wide Receiver
Will Brady
Nov 6, 2026, 10:59 AM ETAcross seven games in 2026, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan has recorded 42 catches for 569 yards and two touchdowns on 65 targets. The 23-year-old has had a strangely difficult time getting in the end zone, as he's been held without a touchdown in every game other than his massive two-score outing against the Detroit Lions in Week 4. McMillan's production has also slowed down lately, as he's failed to reach 60 receiving yards in back-to-back games. However, McMillan remains a high-volume pass-catcher, as he saw 11 targets in Carolina's Week 8 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Despite his recent struggles, McMillan remains a must-start wide receiver for fantasy managers going forward.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Brandon Aiyuk Not Reinstated Rrom Left-Squad List Ahead of Return
Ryan Pederson
Nov 6, 2026, 10:54 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is still waiting for the NFL to reinstate him from the reserve/left squad list, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. Aiyuk filed the necessary paperwork Wednesday and planned to report to the team facility Friday, but his reinstatement has yet to be processed. He hasn't played since October 2024, and even if the league clears him to return, his future with San Francisco remains uncertain. The 49ers still have to decide whether to keep, trade, or release him. For fantasy managers, there's little reason to expect Aiyuk to contribute anytime soon. He remains a deep-league stash until his roster situation and potential playing time become clearer.--Ryan Pederson
Source: Pro Football Talk
Garrett Wilson Ruled Out for Week 9 with Concussion
Will Brady
Nov 6, 2026, 10:48 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (concussion) has officially been ruled out for his team's Week 9 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, per ESPN's Rich Cimini. Wilson has been the Jets' top pass-catcher so far this season, recording 43 catches for 527 yards and three touchdowns on 63 targets across eight games. While the 26-year-old should have a chance to return to the field in Week 10 against the Buffalo Bills, he will be unable to suit up against Kansas City. Without him, Jets wideouts Adonai Mitchell and Omar Cooper Jr. should both see increased workloads and could be worth starting in deeper fantasy leagues. Both wide receivers have proven capable of big performances even while sharing the field with Wilson, as Mitchell recorded 142 yards and a touchdown in Week 8 and Cooper Jr. logged back-to-back games with 100-plus yards and a touchdown in Weeks 6 and 7.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Rich Cimini
Jayden Daniels Regaining Fantasy Value Following Injury Return
Ryan Pederson
Nov 6, 2026, 10:47 AM ETWashington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has bounced back since returning from a left elbow injury that sidelined him for two games. Daniels has thrown for 716 yards and three touchdowns without an interception over his last three appearances, adding 136 rushing yards and two scores. He rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns against the Giants in Week 5 before throwing for 300 yards and two scores against San Francisco in Week 6. His production dipped against Philadelphia in Week 8, when he threw for 217 yards and one touchdown while rushing twice for 23 yards. Daniels has seen his rushing attempts decline in each of his three games since returning, but he remains a dangerous dual-threat quarterback. RotoBaller ranks him QB11 for Week 9 against the Rams, keeping him firmly in the fantasy QB1 conversation.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
TreVeyon Henderson Hospitalized for Neurological Symptoms
Will Brady
Nov 6, 2026, 10:42 AM ETNew England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (head) released a statement revealing that he recently suffered a medical emergency that required him to be hospitalized due to unexplained neurological symptoms, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. In the statement, Henderson says that the symptoms have affected his "strength, coordination, and some of my physical functions." This is obviously quite a concerning development for the 24-year-old, who has been listed on the Patriots injury report as a non-participant in practice due to an illness so far this week. It seems unlikely that Henderson will return to the field anytime soon, as his long-term health clearly takes priority. In his absence, Patriots running backs Rhamondre Stevenson and Corey Kiner will likely handle the majority of New England's backfield work.--Will Brady
Source: The 33rd Team - Ari Meirov