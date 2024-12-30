Davante Adams Quiet In Week 17 Loss
2 weeks agoNew York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams caught five of his eight targets for 47 yards in a 40-14 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 17. Adams dealt with a hip injury throughout the week and came into the game listed as questionable before he ultimately suited up to take on the Bills. It is possible that the hip issue slowed Adams, who had posted five touchdown catches in his previous four contests. On the bright side, Adams appeared to emerge from the contest without any setbacks, putting him on track to take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 18.
Source: NFL.com
