Darnell Washington Steps Up as Steelers' Top Tight End on Sunday
Oct 19, 2026, 12:40 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington caught four of his six targets for 25 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's Week 6 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Steelers have dealt with injuries to wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) and Roman Wilson (finger), and many of their vacated targets have been distributed among the tight end position. Pat Freiermuth was the primary beneficiary over the previous two weeks with eight catches and three touchdowns during that span, but it was Washington's turn to produce this week. He now has two touchdowns over the last three weeks, and he has scored at least 9.0 PPR points in three of his last four games. His usage is tough to predict with Freiermuth also in the mix, but at the very least, Washington should generate some streaming interest in 14+ team leagues going forward.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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Alvin Kamara Salvages Fantasy Performance with a Big Receiving Touchdown
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 19, 2026, 12:32 AM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara rushed for 34 yards on seven carries during Sunday's Week 6 win over the New York Giants. He also caught two of his four targets for 35 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown. The highlight of his game was a 31-yard touchdown reception that accounted for more than half of his fantasy points in the win. Kamara also made history with his impressive outing, becoming just the sixth player in NFL history to reach at least 5,000 career rushing yards and 5,000 career receiving yards. Kamara is firmly entrenched in the No. 2 role behind Kendre Miller, who had 20 carries this week. However, Sunday's game showed that Kamara still has a path to RB3/flex value in fantasy football leagues, especially PPR formats. He has some fantasy appeal for Week 7 against the Steelers, even if he's somewhat touchdown-dependent.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Dameon Pierce Leads the Eagles' Backfield in Week 6
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 19, 2026, 12:25 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Dameon Pierce logged 12 carries, 35 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown during Sunday's Week 6 loss against the Carolina Panthers. He also caught four of his five targets for 15 receiving yards. The Eagles' offense has been decimated by injuries, which led to Pierce operating as the team's No. 1 running back on Sunday. The team has already lost Saquon Barkley (hamstring), Tank Bigsby (core), and Will Shipley (foot) to injuries, and depth option Carson Steele (shoulder) also went down on Sunday. Barkley and Shipley could be in the mix to return in Week 7, but if not, Pierce would lead the backfield once again. He was relatively inefficient with less than three yards per carry this week, but he made up for it with the touchdown and four catches. If Pierce does earn the start next week, he'll rank as a high-end RB3 in fantasy football.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Michael Wilson Underperforms Again in Week 6
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 19, 2026, 12:18 AM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson caught four of his seven targets for 32 yards against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6. Wilson remains the No. 1 receiver on the depth chart, but he was out-produced by both tight end Trey McBride and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne on Sunday afternoon. Although this was Wilson's second bust performance in a row, we're still optimistic that he can bounce back as a mid-to-low WR2 going forward. Specifically, Wilson had a tough matchup against the Rams, and the road should get easier going forward. At first glance, next week's clash with the Broncos may sound intimidating, but this Denver defense actually allowed 5+ receptions to each of the Seahawks' top three receivers last week, so Wilson should be able to contribute regardless of which cornerback is covering him. The only real lingering concern we have is that Wilson may have previously benefitted from the presence of Marvin Harrison Jr., who helped draw away some of the opponents' best cornerbacks. With Harrison gone, Wilson may get more attention from opposing defenses. Still, he should be a top-24 receiver rest-of-season, especially with the Cardinals projected for plenty of negative game script scenarios.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Matthew Golden's Year 2 Breakout Continues Against Dallas
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 19, 2026, 12:13 AM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden caught six of his 13 targets for 104 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's Week 6 win over the Dallas Cowboys. Golden put on a show on national television, leading the Packers in targets, catches, and receiving yards. It has been a spectacular second season for the former first-round pick, who now has 501 yards and three touchdowns through just six games. Green Bay got off to a slower start this season before finding a groove, but the passing game never missed a beat. Golden has been exceptional since Week 1, solidifying himself as a high-end WR2 regardless of matchup. He should continue to feast in a potential Week 7 shoutout against a divisional foe, the Detroit Lions. He has tallied at least 9.8 PPR points in every game this year and will look to keep that streak alive on Sunday afternoon.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Isaiah Likely's Breakout in Full Swing After Another Big Game in Week 6
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 18, 2026, 11:42 PM ETNew York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely is certainly enjoying his first season in the Big Apple in 2026. Likely was a big contributor once again in Sunday's Week 6 loss to the visiting New Orleans Saints, catching six of his 11 targets for 99 yards and one touchdown. The 26-year-old's 11 targets were second to receiver Malik Nabers' 15, and his 99 yards trailed only Nabers as well. The big game came in a contest in which veteran quarterback Jameis Winston was benched in favor of J.J. McCarthy. Likely's production did not slow after the switch under center, and his touchdown catch came on a 24-yard hookup with McCarthy in the fourth quarter as the Giants tried to make things interesting in an eventual 34-27 loss. He has been the clear No. 2 target behind Nabers in what has been a pass-happy offense under head coach John Harbaugh. Likely is coming through on his breakout potential in New York, as he is currently the No. 1 overall in half-PPR scoring with 39 catches, 383 yards, and five touchdowns in his first six games played. He should be locked into all starting fantasy lineups for his Week 7 matchup against the Houston Texans.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
D'Andre Swift Salvages Fantasy Day With Two Rushing Touchdowns
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 18, 2026, 11:33 PM ETChicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift only averaged 2.8 yards per carry in the 31-23 road win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in Week 6 with starting quarterback Caleb Williams back from a hamstring injury, carrying the ball a team-high 16 times for 44 yards. It was the second straight game in which backup Kyle Monangai was out due to thumb and toe injuries, so fantasy managers had high hopes for a high-ceiling game. The 27-year-old still had solid value on the day, but it was surely disappointing to see backup Roschon Johnson carry the ball 13 times for a team-high 51 yards while adding a touchdown of his own. The good news for fantasy managers is that Swift managed to find the end zone two times, bringing his 2026 total to six in six games. He also caught four of his five targets for 26 yards, but Johnson outgained him through the air, too, with 34 yards on two receptions. Swift salvaged what would have otherwise been a lackluster day at the office with his two scores against the Falcons. He will remain a must-start in fantasy football going into a Week 7 showdown on Thursday night at Soldier Field against the New England Patriots, regardless of whether Monangai returns following a two-game absence.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
Andy Dalton Won't Return to Philly, Could Sign Elsewhere Soon
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 18, 2026, 11:21 PM ETVeteran free-agent quarterback Andy Dalton, who was cut by the Philadelphia Eagles nine days ago after he was demoted to the third-string role, told the team he is not interested in re-signing after Jalen Hurts' (calf) medical condition that has forced him to Injured Reserve, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. Florio was told that the 38-year-old could sign with a new team as soon as Monday. Tanner McKee made the start on Sunday in the Week 6 contest against the visiting Carolina Panthers and went 26-for-45 passing for 215 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions in the 25-14 loss in his first start with Hurts out. Rookie Cole Payton is now the backup to McKee with Hurts out for the foreseeable future, and the Eagles also added Joe Milton as the QB3 for more depth. Dalton's lone pass attempt this year against the Chicago Bears while Hurts was in the medical tent was a crucial interception in the 27-7 loss on Sept. 28. The 16-year veteran does not have much left to offer at this point in his career, but it appears he is on the verge of latching on with another organization as a veteran backup.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Talk - Mike Florio
Michael Penix Jr. Looks Sharp in Loss
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 18, 2026, 10:53 PM ETAtlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. put together a strong performance under center during Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears. He completed 19-of-33 passing attempts for 225 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions in the loss. Penix was mostly reliable, but he did lose a fumble during this game. This was the first time this season that Penix threw multiple touchdowns in a game. He hasn't been a great fantasy option so far this season, but this performance should give fantasy managers some hope. We'll see what he can put together against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Harold Fannin Jr. Turns in a Second Consecutive Bust Performance
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 18, 2026, 10:48 PM ETCleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. caught one of his three targets for nine receiving yards during Sunday's Week 6 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Cleveland pulled off an upset win at home on Sunday, and while Fannin handled a very large snap share, his target volume wasn't quite as significant. The second-year tight end finished Week 6 with an 88.9% snap share, as opposed to a mere 10% target share. He has now been held to just one catch in back-to-back games, which doesn't inspire a ton of confidence for fantasy managers heading into Week 7. Time and time again, we've seen Fannin show that he has TE1-caliber talent, but we wouldn't blame managers who consider benching him next week despite a favorable matchup against the 1-5 Tennessee Titans.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Blake Corum Continues Gaining Value After Another Strong Performance
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 18, 2026, 10:45 PM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum saw an increased workload during Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Corum rushed the ball nine times for 42 yards, while hauling in two receptions for 18 yards and a touchdown in the loss. He only saw two fewer touches than lead back Kyren Williams on Sunday. That is the closest gap between the two backs we've seen this season. The expectation is that Corum is going to continue seeing an increased role as long as he keeps playing at this level. His fantasy stock is on the rise ahead of the Week 7 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Garrett Wilson Held in Check While Rookie Teammate Thrives
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 18, 2026, 10:42 PM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson caught four of his six targets for 44 yards during Sunday's Week 6 loss against the New England Patriots. This was just the second time this season that Wilson finished with fewer than 13.0 fantasy points in PPR leagues. His quiet game wasn't necessarily reflective of the Jets' offensive performance as a whole. Instead, he simply wasn't the most productive Jets receiver on Sunday. Wilson ended up being out-produced by rookie Omar Cooper Jr., who caught six passes for 103 yards and one touchdown. There's no question that Wilson is still the top receiver on the depth chart, and he should have no trouble bouncing back as a low-end WR1 against a struggling Miami Dolphins squad in Week 7.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Momentum Growing for Chargers to Fire Mike McDaniel
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 18, 2026, 10:33 PM ETThere is "growing buzz" that the Los Angeles Chargers could fire offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel soon, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. While nothing is imminent, Florio does suspect that a move could come sooner rather than later. The report also states that pass game specialist Adam Gase would take over as offensive coordinator if McDaniel is fired. The Chargers are now 0-6, and it's safe to say that McDaniel isn't the only reason why the team has struggled. However, the offense was supposed to be the Chargers' best unit in 2026, and it has certainly not lived up to that hype. The unit mustered just six points (two field goals and zero touchdowns) against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, with Justin Herbert amassing only 204 yards through the air. Meanwhile, the backfield totaled 73 total yards, including a mere 3.3 yards per carry. To add insult to injury, the Chargers' offense turned the ball over twice in the loss. At this point, moving on from McDaniel wouldn't magically get Los Angeles into the playoff hunt, but a personnel change could at least give the Chargers a fresh coaching perspective on offense while beginning preparations for improvements in 2027.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Mike Florio
Keon Coleman Keeps Touchdown Streak Alive in Expanded Role
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 18, 2026, 10:32 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman is taking advantage of his increased opportunities in the receiving game. Fellow wideout DJ Moore (shoulder) was inactive this weekend, but Coleman stepped up and delivered for this offense. He hauled in four of his six targets for 59 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Las Vegas Raiders. His lone score of the game came on an impressive 12-yard shovel pass by quarterback Josh Allen. Coleman has now scored a touchdown in three straight games. The Bills are headed on a bye in Week 7, so we'll see what kind of value Coleman has in Week 8. The potential return of Moore could hinder Coleman for the Week 8 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Michael Mayer Outproduces All-Pro Teammate in Week 6
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 18, 2026, 10:27 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer stepped up big time for this offense during Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. Mayer posted a dud last week, but came alive once again this weekend. He hauled in seven of his nine targets for 95 yards in the loss to the Bills. Brock Bowers struggled to find success early in the game, but luckily, Mayer stepped up and made some big plays for this offense. The 95 receiving yards were a season-high for Mayer. He is becoming a more trustworthy fantasy option and is someone worth looking at for next week's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Emeka Egbuka's Career-High Target Total Leads to a Touchdown
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 18, 2026, 10:25 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka caught seven of his 16 targets for 48 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's Week 6 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers in overtime. Egbuka was heavily involved as the Bucs tried to mount a late comeback. His seven catches and one touchdown are great from a fantasy perspective, but his sub-50% catch rate, his 6.9 yards per catch, and his 3.0 yards per target all represent areas for potential improvement. His short-term outlook is still up in the air, as we don't know whether Egbuka will be catching passes from Jalon Daniels or Baker Mayfield (thumb) in Week 7. Daniels can keep Egbuka in the high-end WR3 range, while a downfield passer like Mayfield could put him in WR2 territory.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Tyrone Tracy Jr. Scores Twice as Giants Shift to Four-Man Backfield
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 18, 2026, 10:21 PM ETNew York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. logged six carries, 18 rushing yards, two receptions, 27 receiving yards, and two total touchdowns during Sunday's Week 6 loss against the New Orleans Saints. The Giants completely shook up their backfield this week, carrying four active running backs and drastically altering how many touches each back handled. The most seismic shift involved Cam Skattebo, who had zero carries and played less than 10% of the snaps. However, Tracy's upward trajectory is notable, too. As the Giants look for one running back to separate themselves from the rest, Tracy's two touchdowns on Sunday will help his case. Managers should consider adding Tracy off the waiver wire in Week 7, but we'd want to see a little more consistent production from the 26-year-old before committing to him in fantasy lineups on a weekly basis.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Kirk Cousins Airs it Out in Loss
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 18, 2026, 10:18 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins put on a show during Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. The veteran quarterback took advantage of the Bills' shaky secondary as he threw for over 300 passing yards. Cousins completed 23-of-41 passing attempts for 313 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in the loss. The veteran quarterback connected with wide receiver Tre Tucker for a 44-yard touchdown inside of two minutes left in the game, but sadly it wasn't enough. The Bills' offense was too strong this weekend, but Cousins still put on a show offensively. He should be a borderline QB1 for next week's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
TreVeyon Henderson Fumbles as Fantasy Outlook Spirals Downward
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 18, 2026, 10:17 PM ETNew England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson rushed for 31 yards on seven carries during Sunday's Week 6 win over the New York Jets. He also caught a nine-yard pass and lost a fumble. Henderson has been one of the biggest disappointments in fantasy football this season. Through the first six weeks of the season, Henderson has missed one game and finished with fewer than 5.0 PPR points in four other games. The 23-year-old only hurt his stock on Sunday by losing a fumble. He's droppable in leagues with 10 or fewer teams, and he should be benched in leagues with 16 or fewer teams. Heading into Thursday Night Football against the Bears in Week 7, Rhamondre Stevenson is the only Patriots running back with any sort of fantasy appeal for the time being.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Tommy Tremble Scores Twice in Victory Over Eagles
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 18, 2026, 10:09 PM ETCarolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble recorded four receptions (on four targets) for 46 yards (11.5 yards per catch) and two touchdowns in a 25-14 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Tremble led Carolina's tight ends in offensive snaps played Sunday with 54. The pair of touchdowns marked the first scores for Tremble on the 2026 campaign, while the 46 yards set a new season-high and the four receptions tied his season-high number. Tremble was much more productive than fellow tight end Darren Waller, who saw just two targets in the passing game and did not record a statistic against the Eagles. Tremble is currently owned in 0% of Yahoo leagues and will likely be a popular waiver wire pickup or streaming option for a Week 7 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
Kyren Williams Expresses Frustration with Lack of Touches
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 18, 2026, 9:59 PM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams responded, "probably because I'm not out there," when asked about his team's lack of drive-to-drive consistency on offense following its Week 6 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, per Adam Grosbard of the Los Angeles Daily News. Williams recorded 10 carries for 50 yards and hauled in three catches for 17 yards on six targets against Arizona. Williams has been the Rams' clear RB1 through the early portion of the season, but Rams RB2 Blake Corum logged just two fewer touches than him in Week 6. Williams may have a point if he's agitating for a larger workload, as he's been very productive so far this season. Across six games in 2026, the 26-year-old has recorded 610 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns on 110 touches. It's unclear how Williams' statements will impact his usage going forward, but the 2-4 Rams are struggling far more than they were expected to before the start of the year.--Will Brady
Source: Los Angeles Daily News - Adam Grosbard