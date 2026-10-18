Kyren Williams Expresses Frustration with Lack of Touches
Oct 18, 2026, 9:59 PM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams responded, "probably because I'm not out there," when asked about his team's lack of drive-to-drive consistency on offense following its Week 6 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, per Adam Grosbard of the Los Angeles Daily News. Williams recorded 10 carries for 50 yards and hauled in three catches for 17 yards on six targets against Arizona. Williams has been the Rams' clear RB1 through the early portion of the season, but Rams RB2 Blake Corum logged just two fewer touches than him in Week 6. Williams may have a point if he's agitating for a larger workload, as he's been very productive so far this season. Across six games in 2026, the 26-year-old has recorded 610 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns on 110 touches. It's unclear how Williams' statements will impact his usage going forward, but the 2-4 Rams are struggling far more than they were expected to before the start of the year.--Will Brady
Source: Los Angeles Daily News - Adam Grosbard
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High Volume for DK Metcalf in Overtime Win Versus Bucs
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 18, 2026, 9:55 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf was heavily targeted in a 26-19 overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6. He drew 15 targets from quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the passing game and recorded 11 receptions for 93 yards (8.5 yards per reception). Metcalf led the Steelers in targets and receiving yards, and tied rookie wideout Germie Bernard in receptions. Bernard did find the end zone in overtime, while Metcalf did not score. Rodgers also connected on a touchdown pass to tight end Darnell Washington in regulation. The number of targets and receptions were both season highs for Metcalf. After a slow start for Pittsburgh's offense in 2026, things seem to be picking up for Metcalf and the Steelers.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
Jonathan Taylor Bounces Back with Stellar Week 6 Performance
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 18, 2026, 9:50 PM ETIndianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor delivered for fantasy managers in Week 6, recording 21 carries for 94 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 57 yards on four targets in his team's 26-20 loss to the Tennessee Titans. While Indianapolis' offense has struggled lately, Taylor is putting together another strong season so far. Across six games, the 27-year-old has logged 492 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 122 carries and hauled in 15 receptions for 163 yards on 23 targets. Taylor's efficiency is down, as he's averaging just 4.0 yards per carry after averaging 4.9 yards per carry in 2025. However, he remains a true workhorse back in Indianapolis, and he's the team's clear preferred option around the goal line. Heading into Week 7, Taylor remains a high-end RB1 option for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
DeVonta Smith Heavily Targeted in Return in Action
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 18, 2026, 9:40 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith returned to action in Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers after missing the past two games due to a hamstring injury. He was a focal point for Philadelphia's offense in the 25-14 loss to the Panthers. Smith saw a team-high 14 targets and turned those opportunities into seven receptions for 75 yards (10.7 yards per catch) and a touchdown. Smith led the Eagles in multiple receiving categories. Smith played with quarterback Tanner McKee, who is starting in place of Jalen Hurts (calf) after Hurts was added to the injured reserve list due to a superficial blood clot in his calf. Smith saw high volume on Sunday and turned in a productive day, but the quarterback situation in Philadelphia makes his fantasy ceiling cloudy.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
Drake Maye Stays Hot in Week 6 Win
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 18, 2026, 9:37 PM ETNew England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye was the star of his team's 26-19 Week 6 win over the New York Jets, completing 18 of 32 pass attempts for 235 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. The 24-year-old also added 24 rushing yards on four attempts. Maye got off to a rough start to the 2026 season, throwing six interceptions through his first three games. However, the third-year signal-caller has bounced back in a big way. Over the last three weeks, Maye has thrown for 878 yards and 10 touchdowns and rushed for 103 yards and a score. Maye also got star wide receiver A.J. Brown back from Injured Reserve in Week 6, which should only boost his performance going forward. Heading into Week 7, Maye appears to have re-established himself as a high-end QB1 option for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Big Fourth Quarter Saves Kyle Pitts Sr. in Week 6
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 18, 2026, 9:30 PM ETAtlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts finished a 31-23 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 6 with five receptions (on seven targets) for 60 yards (12.0 yards per catch) and two touchdowns. Both of Pitts' touchdowns came in the fourth quarter with under 10 minutes left to play in the game. The Falcons found themselves down 31-7 just seconds into the fourth quarter, and Pitts benefited from the pass-heavy attack as the Falcons tried to work their way back. Pitts showed a strong connection with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in the red zone, as he recorded a 10-yard touchdown and a five-yard touchdown, respectively. His five receptions led the Falcons on Sunday. After a slow start to the 2026 campaign, Pitts has scored three touchdowns combined in the past two games, and he has recorded exactly five receptions in back-to-back weeks. Pitts appears to be finding his footing and is rising up the ranks.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
Malik Nabers Continues Dominant Stretch with Monster Week 6
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 18, 2026, 9:29 PM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers had another monster game in his team's 34-27 Week 6 loss to the New Orleans Saints, recording 12 catches for 165 yards on 15 targets. The 23-year-old's 2026 season got off to a little bit of a slow start, but he's now recorded three straight games with at least 112 receiving yards and back-to-back games with double-digit receptions and 15-plus targets. Across six games this year, Nabers has logged 41 catches for 494 yards and two touchdowns on 61 targets. The Giants made a quarterback change midway through their loss to New Orleans, benching Jameis Winston for J.J. McCarthy. McCarthy looked good against the Saints, but Winston has historically been a much more productive passer. While it's not yet clear who will start in Week 7 for New York, Nabers' outlook could be in some danger if McCarthy is named the Giants' QB1. Still, Nabers looks like a potential high-end wide receiver option for fantasy managers coming out of Week 6.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Mark Andrews' Declining Production Continues in Week 6
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 18, 2026, 9:20 PM ETBaltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews had a quiet game in his team's 13-10 Week 6 loss to the Cleveland Browns, recording just one catch for four yards on three targets. It was Andrews' first game this season with fewer than five targets. However, the veteran tight end's production has been underwhelming in 2026. Across six games, Andrews has now recorded 23 catches for 181 yards and a touchdown on 33 targets. The 31-year-old has not recorded 30 receiving yards in a game since Week 2. Andrews may see his usage continue to decline going forward, as Ravens rookie tight end Josh Cuevas hauled in four catches for 44 yards and a touchdown on five targets against Cleveland. Baltimore also got rookie wideout Ja'Kobi Lane back from Injured Reserve, which pushes Andrews further down the team's pecking order for targets. Based on the downward trends in his recent production, Andrews is becoming tougher and tougher for fantasy managers to trust.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Tyler Allgeier Out-Produced in Win Over Rams
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 18, 2026, 9:18 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier carried the ball 18 times for 38 yards (2.1 yards per carry) and added one reception (on two targets) for 10 yards in an 18-16 upset victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Statistically speaking, it was a disappointing day for Allgeier, who had an opportunity for a big game with rookie running back and starter Jeremiyah Love (ankle) out with an ankle injury on Sunday. Allgeier drew the start against the Rams and led the backfield in offensive snaps with 40, but he was easily out-produced by running back Bam Knight, who led the Cardinals with 80 rushing yards on just 15 attempts (5.3 yards per carry). Knight also had two receptions for 18 yards. Allgeier's fantasy relevance moving forward will depend on Love's status, but Knight having the much more productive and efficient game is not a great sign for fantasy managers who were counting on Allgeier.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
Chuba Hubbard Continues Strong Season with Big Week 6
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 18, 2026, 9:11 PM ETCarolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard had another big game in his team's 25-14 Week 6 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, recording 28 carries for 120 yards and a touchdown. While it wasn't Hubbard's most efficient game on the ground, he continues to absolutely dominate the backfield workload in Carolina. Across five games so far in 2026, the 27-year-old has recorded 89 carries for 426 yards and four touchdowns. Hubbard has also hauled in 12 catches for 85 yards and two scores. Carolina got second-year back Trevor Etienne back from Injured Reserve in Week 6, but Etienne logged just one carry against Philadelphia. With Carolina's offense humming, Hubbard remains a clear must-start running back for fantasy managers as long as he continues to see his current usage.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
James Cook III Bounces Back with Season-High Receiving Performance
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 18, 2026, 8:58 PM ETBuffalo Bills running back James Cook III rushed for 95 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries during Sunday's Week 6 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. He also caught three passes for a season-high 58 receiving yards. Cook was publicly called out by his head coach after fumbling twice last week, and it seemed to light a fire under him as he bounced back with the best fantasy output (PPR) of his age-27 season. The workhorse running back totaled 25 touches in the win, and he now has at least one touchdown in five consecutive games. He also has more than 700 scrimmage yards this year, which ranks near the top of the NFL. The fifth-year Georgia product remains an undisputed RB1 for fantasy managers, and he'll continue to find himself in must-start territory when the Bills host the Ravens on the other side of their Week 7 bye.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Tre Tucker is Gaining Value After Outstanding Performance
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 18, 2026, 8:57 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker gave his team a huge lift during Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Tucker hauled in five of his seven targets for 97 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. Before this game, Tucker had posted three straight games of four receptions and around 40 receiving yards. Finally, Tucker was able to break out and show his big-play ability on Sunday. This performance will probably make Tucker a popular waiver wire addition this week. He's more of a boom-or-bust player, but is someone worth looking at ahead of the Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Denzel Boston a Bust for the First Time in Rookie Season
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 18, 2026, 8:53 PM ETCleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston caught just one of his five targets for 15 receiving yards during Sunday's Week 6 win over the Baltimore Ravens. While Cleveland pulled off the upset victory at home, Boston was disappointing as he turned in the worst fantasy performance of his young career. This was the 22-year-old's first game with fewer than 8.0 PPR points, as well as just his second game with fewer than 12.5 PPR points. Prior to this week, Boston's name was gaining traction in Offensive Rookie of the Year conversations. Sunday's "bust" performance won't eliminate him from consideration for the award, but it definitely represents a stain on his season stat line. He'll look to bounce back in a much more favorable matchup against the Tennessee Titans in Week 7.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Omarion Hampton is Unable to Find Success in Week 6
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 18, 2026, 8:49 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton continued to struggle on the ground during Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. He rushed the ball seven times for 18 yards during Sunday's loss. The seven carries were a season-low for Hampton, who has struggled to find consistency this season. Both Keaton Mitchell and Kimani Vidal remained in the mix as well, so this will probably remain a three-back committee going forward. The Chargers are on bye in Week 7, but Hampton might only be a flex option for the Week 8 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Rookie Germie Bernard has Breakout Game in Win
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 18, 2026, 8:38 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard made an early mistake, but was able to overcome it and help get his team the win during Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The rookie wideout hauled in 11 of his 12 targets for 87 yards and a touchdown in the overtime victory. The rookie wideout made an early mistake in the first quarter, but redeemed himself by scoring the game-winning touchdown. Bernard has now posted back-to-back 80-yard receiving games. The Steelers should continue to lean on Bernard in the passing game with Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) and Roman Wilson (finger) both sidelined. He figures to be a popular waiver wire addition ahead of the Week 7 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Caleb Williams Extremely Efficient in Return From Injury
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 18, 2026, 8:30 PM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams completed 30 of his 36 pass attempts for 305 passing yards, one passing touchdown, and zero interceptions during Sunday's Week 6 win over the Atlanta Falcons. He also rushed for three yards, took four sacks, and recovered his own fumble. Williams didn't have the greatest game by any means, but he stood out for his efficiency by maintaining an 83.3% completion rate with more than 300 yards total. Fantasy managers were certainly pleased to see these numbers from the former No. 1 pick after he missed three games with a hamstring injury. He is firmly solidified as a mid-to-low QB1 in fantasy football, and he remains a very intriguing starter for Week 7 against the New England Patriots on Thursday.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Rhamondre Stevenson is Bottled up in Week 6
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 18, 2026, 8:26 PM ETNew England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson was unable to find much success on the ground during Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the New York Jets. He carried the ball 14 times for 36 yards during Sunday's victory. He only managed 2.6 yards per carry, which was one of his worst performances of the season. Both TreVeyon Henderson and Corey Kiner had much better success on the ground. It wouldn't be shocking to see the Pats decrease Stevenson's workload and give more carries to Henderson and Kiner. Fantasy managers will have to wait and see how this plays out. The 28-year-old is hopeful for better days against the Chicago Bears in Week 7.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Bam Knight Paces Arizona's Backfield in Week 6 Win
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 18, 2026, 8:25 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight rushed for 80 yards on 15 carries during Sunday's Week 6 win over the Los Angeles Rams on the road. He also caught two passes for 15 receiving yards. With rookie Jeremiyah Love (ankle) inactive on Sunday, the expectation was that Tyler Allgeier would lead the backfield. While he did just barely lead the team in carries (18 to Knight's 15), he was far less productive in terms of rushing and receiving yards. In fact, Allgeier averaged just 2.1 yards per carry, while Knight averaged 5.3 yards per carry. In terms of participation, Allgeier played 40 snaps and Knight played 32. Given that Knight drastically outperformed expectations and earned more touches as a result, we'd expect to see a similar backfield split against the Broncos in Week 7 if Love remains sidelined.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Kenneth Walker's Historic Start to the Season Continues in Week 6
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 18, 2026, 8:16 PM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker had 19 carries, 128 rushing yards, and two rushing touchdowns during Sunday's Week 6 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. He also converted his three targets into two catches for 11 receiving yards. After enduring running back issues for several years, the Chiefs must be thrilled to be finally getting production out of the position. In his first five games with the Chiefs, Walker has 665 rushing yards, 95 receiving yards, and eight total touchdowns. After Sunday's win, Walker became just the fourth running back in NFL history with 650+ rushing yards and six-plus rushing touchdowns through the first five games of a season. Locked and loaded as a mid-to-high RB1, Walker should be started in 100% of fantasy leagues ahead of his revenge game against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Carnell Tate is Beginning to Find his Groove
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 18, 2026, 8:15 PM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate found the end zone for the first time during his career on Sunday. The rookie wideout scored an eight-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter during Sunday's victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Tate hauled in six of his seven targets for 70 yards and a score in the dub. It's quite incredible that quarterback Cam Ward threw for only 102 yards, and Tate was 70 of the yards. Tate posted a dud in Week 5, but he has been a solid option in three of the last four games. He'll look to keep the good times rolling against the Cleveland Browns in Week 7.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Travis Kelce Plays Through Ankle Injury vs. Chargers
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 18, 2026, 8:10 PM ETKansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (ankle) saw five targets and recorded four receptions for 53 yards (13.3 yards per reception) in a 22-6 Week 6 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. More notably, Kelce played through an ankle injury, according to head coach Andy Reid, as reported by Pete Sweeney of The Kansas City Star. Kelce's five targets were the second most in the passing game for the Chiefs on Sunday, behind only wide receiver Xavier Worthy (seven). The five receptions trailed only Worthy, who had seven receptions for 73 yards (10.4 yards per reception), and Kelce's 53 yards tied fellow tight end Noah Gray for second on the team in Week 6. With the win, the Chiefs moved to a perfect 5-0 on the 2026 season thus far. Fantasy managers will need to keep a close eye on Kelce's ankle issue moving forward, but the fact that he played through it against the Chargers is a positive sign. Kelce will remain a TE1 as long as he is active.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pete Sweeney - The Kansas City Star