Michael Mayer Outproduces All-Pro Teammate in Week 6
Oct 18, 2026, 10:27 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer stepped up big time for this offense during Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. Mayer posted a dud last week, but came alive once again this weekend. He hauled in seven of his nine targets for 95 yards in the loss to the Bills. Brock Bowers struggled to find success early in the game, but luckily, Mayer stepped up and made some big plays for this offense. The 95 receiving yards were a season-high for Mayer. He is becoming a more trustworthy fantasy option and is someone worth looking at for next week's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
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Momentum Growing for Chargers to Fire Mike McDaniel
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 18, 2026, 10:33 PM ETThere is "growing buzz" that the Los Angeles Chargers could fire offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel soon, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. While nothing is imminent, Florio does suspect that a move could come sooner rather than later. The report also states that pass game specialist Adam Gase would take over as offensive coordinator if McDaniel is fired. The Chargers are now 0-6, and it's safe to say that McDaniel isn't the only reason why the team has struggled. However, the offense was supposed to be the Chargers' best unit in 2026, and it has certainly not lived up to that hype. The unit mustered just six points (two field goals and zero touchdowns) against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, with Justin Herbert amassing only 204 yards through the air. Meanwhile, the backfield totaled 73 total yards, including a mere 3.3 yards per carry. To add insult to injury, the Chargers' offense turned the ball over twice in the loss. At this point, moving on from McDaniel wouldn't magically get Los Angeles into the playoff hunt, but a personnel change could at least give the Chargers a fresh coaching perspective on offense while beginning preparations for improvements in 2027.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Mike Florio
Keon Coleman Keeps Touchdown Streak Alive in Expanded Role
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 18, 2026, 10:32 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman is taking advantage of his increased opportunities in the receiving game. Fellow wideout DJ Moore (shoulder) was inactive this weekend, but Coleman stepped up and delivered for this offense. He hauled in four of his six targets for 59 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Las Vegas Raiders. His lone score of the game came on an impressive 12-yard shovel pass by quarterback Josh Allen. Coleman has now scored a touchdown in three straight games. The Bills are headed on a bye in Week 7, so we'll see what kind of value Coleman has in Week 8. The potential return of Moore could hinder Coleman for the Week 8 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Emeka Egbuka's Career-High Target Total Leads to a Touchdown
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 18, 2026, 10:25 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka caught seven of his 16 targets for 48 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's Week 6 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers in overtime. Egbuka was heavily involved as the Bucs tried to mount a late comeback. His seven catches and one touchdown are great from a fantasy perspective, but his sub-50% catch rate, his 6.9 yards per catch, and his 3.0 yards per target all represent areas for potential improvement. His short-term outlook is still up in the air, as we don't know whether Egbuka will be catching passes from Jalon Daniels or Baker Mayfield (thumb) in Week 7. Daniels can keep Egbuka in the high-end WR3 range, while a downfield passer like Mayfield could put him in WR2 territory.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Tyrone Tracy Jr. Scores Twice as Giants Shift to Four-Man Backfield
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 18, 2026, 10:21 PM ETNew York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. logged six carries, 18 rushing yards, two receptions, 27 receiving yards, and two total touchdowns during Sunday's Week 6 loss against the New Orleans Saints. The Giants completely shook up their backfield this week, carrying four active running backs and drastically altering how many touches each back handled. The most seismic shift involved Cam Skattebo, who had zero carries and played less than 10% of the snaps. However, Tracy's upward trajectory is notable, too. As the Giants look for one running back to separate themselves from the rest, Tracy's two touchdowns on Sunday will help his case. Managers should consider adding Tracy off the waiver wire in Week 7, but we'd want to see a little more consistent production from the 26-year-old before committing to him in fantasy lineups on a weekly basis.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Kirk Cousins Airs it Out in Loss
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 18, 2026, 10:18 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins put on a show during Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. The veteran quarterback took advantage of the Bills' shaky secondary as he threw for over 300 passing yards. Cousins completed 23-of-41 passing attempts for 313 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in the loss. The veteran quarterback connected with wide receiver Tre Tucker for a 44-yard touchdown inside of two minutes left in the game, but sadly it wasn't enough. The Bills' offense was too strong this weekend, but Cousins still put on a show offensively. He should be a borderline QB1 for next week's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
TreVeyon Henderson Fumbles as Fantasy Outlook Spirals Downward
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 18, 2026, 10:17 PM ETNew England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson rushed for 31 yards on seven carries during Sunday's Week 6 win over the New York Jets. He also caught a nine-yard pass and lost a fumble. Henderson has been one of the biggest disappointments in fantasy football this season. Through the first six weeks of the season, Henderson has missed one game and finished with fewer than 5.0 PPR points in four other games. The 23-year-old only hurt his stock on Sunday by losing a fumble. He's droppable in leagues with 10 or fewer teams, and he should be benched in leagues with 16 or fewer teams. Heading into Thursday Night Football against the Bears in Week 7, Rhamondre Stevenson is the only Patriots running back with any sort of fantasy appeal for the time being.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Tommy Tremble Scores Twice in Victory Over Eagles
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 18, 2026, 10:09 PM ETCarolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble recorded four receptions (on four targets) for 46 yards (11.5 yards per catch) and two touchdowns in a 25-14 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Tremble led Carolina's tight ends in offensive snaps played Sunday with 54. The pair of touchdowns marked the first scores for Tremble on the 2026 campaign, while the 46 yards set a new season-high and the four receptions tied his season-high number. Tremble was much more productive than fellow tight end Darren Waller, who saw just two targets in the passing game and did not record a statistic against the Eagles. Tremble is currently owned in 0% of Yahoo leagues and will likely be a popular waiver wire pickup or streaming option for a Week 7 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
Kyren Williams Expresses Frustration with Lack of Touches
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 18, 2026, 9:59 PM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams responded, "probably because I'm not out there," when asked about his team's lack of drive-to-drive consistency on offense following its Week 6 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, per Adam Grosbard of the Los Angeles Daily News. Williams recorded 10 carries for 50 yards and hauled in three catches for 17 yards on six targets against Arizona. Williams has been the Rams' clear RB1 through the early portion of the season, but Rams RB2 Blake Corum logged just two fewer touches than him in Week 6. Williams may have a point if he's agitating for a larger workload, as he's been very productive so far this season. Across six games in 2026, the 26-year-old has recorded 610 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns on 110 touches. It's unclear how Williams' statements will impact his usage going forward, but the 2-4 Rams are struggling far more than they were expected to before the start of the year.--Will Brady
Source: Los Angeles Daily News - Adam Grosbard
High Volume for DK Metcalf in Overtime Win Versus Bucs
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 18, 2026, 9:55 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf was heavily targeted in a 26-19 overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6. He drew 15 targets from quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the passing game and recorded 11 receptions for 93 yards (8.5 yards per reception). Metcalf led the Steelers in targets and receiving yards, and tied rookie wideout Germie Bernard in receptions. Bernard did find the end zone in overtime, while Metcalf did not score. Rodgers also connected on a touchdown pass to tight end Darnell Washington in regulation. The number of targets and receptions were both season highs for Metcalf. After a slow start for Pittsburgh's offense in 2026, things seem to be picking up for Metcalf and the Steelers.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
Jonathan Taylor Bounces Back with Stellar Week 6 Performance
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 18, 2026, 9:50 PM ETIndianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor delivered for fantasy managers in Week 6, recording 21 carries for 94 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 57 yards on four targets in his team's 26-20 loss to the Tennessee Titans. While Indianapolis' offense has struggled lately, Taylor is putting together another strong season so far. Across six games, the 27-year-old has logged 492 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 122 carries and hauled in 15 receptions for 163 yards on 23 targets. Taylor's efficiency is down, as he's averaging just 4.0 yards per carry after averaging 4.9 yards per carry in 2025. However, he remains a true workhorse back in Indianapolis, and he's the team's clear preferred option around the goal line. Heading into Week 7, Taylor remains a high-end RB1 option for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
DeVonta Smith Heavily Targeted in Return in Action
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 18, 2026, 9:40 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith returned to action in Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers after missing the past two games due to a hamstring injury. He was a focal point for Philadelphia's offense in the 25-14 loss to the Panthers. Smith saw a team-high 14 targets and turned those opportunities into seven receptions for 75 yards (10.7 yards per catch) and a touchdown. Smith led the Eagles in multiple receiving categories. Smith played with quarterback Tanner McKee, who is starting in place of Jalen Hurts (calf) after Hurts was added to the injured reserve list due to a superficial blood clot in his calf. Smith saw high volume on Sunday and turned in a productive day, but the quarterback situation in Philadelphia makes his fantasy ceiling cloudy.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
Drake Maye Stays Hot in Week 6 Win
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 18, 2026, 9:37 PM ETNew England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye was the star of his team's 26-19 Week 6 win over the New York Jets, completing 18 of 32 pass attempts for 235 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. The 24-year-old also added 24 rushing yards on four attempts. Maye got off to a rough start to the 2026 season, throwing six interceptions through his first three games. However, the third-year signal-caller has bounced back in a big way. Over the last three weeks, Maye has thrown for 878 yards and 10 touchdowns and rushed for 103 yards and a score. Maye also got star wide receiver A.J. Brown back from Injured Reserve in Week 6, which should only boost his performance going forward. Heading into Week 7, Maye appears to have re-established himself as a high-end QB1 option for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Big Fourth Quarter Saves Kyle Pitts Sr. in Week 6
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 18, 2026, 9:30 PM ETAtlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts finished a 31-23 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 6 with five receptions (on seven targets) for 60 yards (12.0 yards per catch) and two touchdowns. Both of Pitts' touchdowns came in the fourth quarter with under 10 minutes left to play in the game. The Falcons found themselves down 31-7 just seconds into the fourth quarter, and Pitts benefited from the pass-heavy attack as the Falcons tried to work their way back. Pitts showed a strong connection with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in the red zone, as he recorded a 10-yard touchdown and a five-yard touchdown, respectively. His five receptions led the Falcons on Sunday. After a slow start to the 2026 campaign, Pitts has scored three touchdowns combined in the past two games, and he has recorded exactly five receptions in back-to-back weeks. Pitts appears to be finding his footing and is rising up the ranks.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
Malik Nabers Continues Dominant Stretch with Monster Week 6
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 18, 2026, 9:29 PM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers had another monster game in his team's 34-27 Week 6 loss to the New Orleans Saints, recording 12 catches for 165 yards on 15 targets. The 23-year-old's 2026 season got off to a little bit of a slow start, but he's now recorded three straight games with at least 112 receiving yards and back-to-back games with double-digit receptions and 15-plus targets. Across six games this year, Nabers has logged 41 catches for 494 yards and two touchdowns on 61 targets. The Giants made a quarterback change midway through their loss to New Orleans, benching Jameis Winston for J.J. McCarthy. McCarthy looked good against the Saints, but Winston has historically been a much more productive passer. While it's not yet clear who will start in Week 7 for New York, Nabers' outlook could be in some danger if McCarthy is named the Giants' QB1. Still, Nabers looks like a potential high-end wide receiver option for fantasy managers coming out of Week 6.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Mark Andrews' Declining Production Continues in Week 6
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 18, 2026, 9:20 PM ETBaltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews had a quiet game in his team's 13-10 Week 6 loss to the Cleveland Browns, recording just one catch for four yards on three targets. It was Andrews' first game this season with fewer than five targets. However, the veteran tight end's production has been underwhelming in 2026. Across six games, Andrews has now recorded 23 catches for 181 yards and a touchdown on 33 targets. The 31-year-old has not recorded 30 receiving yards in a game since Week 2. Andrews may see his usage continue to decline going forward, as Ravens rookie tight end Josh Cuevas hauled in four catches for 44 yards and a touchdown on five targets against Cleveland. Baltimore also got rookie wideout Ja'Kobi Lane back from Injured Reserve, which pushes Andrews further down the team's pecking order for targets. Based on the downward trends in his recent production, Andrews is becoming tougher and tougher for fantasy managers to trust.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Tyler Allgeier Out-Produced in Win Over Rams
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 18, 2026, 9:18 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier carried the ball 18 times for 38 yards (2.1 yards per carry) and added one reception (on two targets) for 10 yards in an 18-16 upset victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Statistically speaking, it was a disappointing day for Allgeier, who had an opportunity for a big game with rookie running back and starter Jeremiyah Love (ankle) out with an ankle injury on Sunday. Allgeier drew the start against the Rams and led the backfield in offensive snaps with 40, but he was easily out-produced by running back Bam Knight, who led the Cardinals with 80 rushing yards on just 15 attempts (5.3 yards per carry). Knight also had two receptions for 18 yards. Allgeier's fantasy relevance moving forward will depend on Love's status, but Knight having the much more productive and efficient game is not a great sign for fantasy managers who were counting on Allgeier.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
Chuba Hubbard Continues Strong Season with Big Week 6
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 18, 2026, 9:11 PM ETCarolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard had another big game in his team's 25-14 Week 6 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, recording 28 carries for 120 yards and a touchdown. While it wasn't Hubbard's most efficient game on the ground, he continues to absolutely dominate the backfield workload in Carolina. Across five games so far in 2026, the 27-year-old has recorded 89 carries for 426 yards and four touchdowns. Hubbard has also hauled in 12 catches for 85 yards and two scores. Carolina got second-year back Trevor Etienne back from Injured Reserve in Week 6, but Etienne logged just one carry against Philadelphia. With Carolina's offense humming, Hubbard remains a clear must-start running back for fantasy managers as long as he continues to see his current usage.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
James Cook III Bounces Back with Season-High Receiving Performance
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 18, 2026, 8:58 PM ETBuffalo Bills running back James Cook III rushed for 95 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries during Sunday's Week 6 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. He also caught three passes for a season-high 58 receiving yards. Cook was publicly called out by his head coach after fumbling twice last week, and it seemed to light a fire under him as he bounced back with the best fantasy output (PPR) of his age-27 season. The workhorse running back totaled 25 touches in the win, and he now has at least one touchdown in five consecutive games. He also has more than 700 scrimmage yards this year, which ranks near the top of the NFL. The fifth-year Georgia product remains an undisputed RB1 for fantasy managers, and he'll continue to find himself in must-start territory when the Bills host the Ravens on the other side of their Week 7 bye.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Tre Tucker is Gaining Value After Outstanding Performance
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 18, 2026, 8:57 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker gave his team a huge lift during Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Tucker hauled in five of his seven targets for 97 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. Before this game, Tucker had posted three straight games of four receptions and around 40 receiving yards. Finally, Tucker was able to break out and show his big-play ability on Sunday. This performance will probably make Tucker a popular waiver wire addition this week. He's more of a boom-or-bust player, but is someone worth looking at ahead of the Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Denzel Boston a Bust for the First Time in Rookie Season
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 18, 2026, 8:53 PM ETCleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston caught just one of his five targets for 15 receiving yards during Sunday's Week 6 win over the Baltimore Ravens. While Cleveland pulled off the upset victory at home, Boston was disappointing as he turned in the worst fantasy performance of his young career. This was the 22-year-old's first game with fewer than 8.0 PPR points, as well as just his second game with fewer than 12.5 PPR points. Prior to this week, Boston's name was gaining traction in Offensive Rookie of the Year conversations. Sunday's "bust" performance won't eliminate him from consideration for the award, but it definitely represents a stain on his season stat line. He'll look to bounce back in a much more favorable matchup against the Tennessee Titans in Week 7.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller