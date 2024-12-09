Darius Slayton Sees Six Targets On Sunday
2 days agoNew York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton saw six targets as the team threw the ball 49 times in a loss to the New Orleans Saints. The 27-year-old finished with two receptions for 27 yards in an overall rough day for the team. Despite seeing 12 targets over the last two games, he's only been able to turn them into four catches for 35 yards. While the Giants head for the first-overall pick in the next draft, the passing game is hard to trust down the stretch. The Giants will take on the Ravens in Week 15.
Source: ESPN
